India vs West Indies: Ishant-Led India Dominate on Day 2 With Bat and Ball

Cricketnext Staff |August 24, 2019, 3:34 AM IST
India vs West Indies: Ishant-Led India Dominate on Day 2 With Bat and Ball

India restricted West Indies to 189 for 8 at the end of day’s play on Day 2 of the first Test at Antigua, after India started the day having lost six wickets overnight.

Rishabh Pant, who looked settled the previous day fell shortly after play began, frustratingly yet again after getting his eye in and looking to score big. He was caught by Holder off the bowling of Kemar Roach for 24 off 47 balls.

But then in came Ishant Sharma to give Jadeja company, and strung 50 plus run partnership that would go on to aid India in the innings significantly. The former expertly dealt with the threat of Kemar Roach, while Ravindra Jadeja freed his hands to take the Indian total first past 250, and then some more after Ishant was dismissed, making 19 runs off 62 balls.

When Shami joined the crease at 267/8, Jadeja started expressing himself, taking calculated risks and crossed his fifty. But Shami was dismissed by Roston Chase, and Jadeja perished trying one too many big shots off the bowling of Jason Holder, caught by Shai Hope. India ended on 297 right before Lunch.

Post Lunch, Kraigg Brathwaite and John Campbell started well with an aggressive intent, but that approach only took them to a partnership of 36 runs, Campbell bowled by Mohamed Shami with an in-swinger that swung late and sneaked under his bat.

Even Shamarh Brooks at number three did not hold back, with taking the attack to the Indian bowlers the mandate that seemed to have been given by the coaching staff. But at the other end, Kraigg Brathwaite perished off a smart caught and bowled executed by the clinical Ishant Sharma.

In the face of some tight bowling by Bumrah, Shami and Jadeja, West Indies kept losing wickets at regular intervals and never really strung together any partnerships. Roston Chase’s score of 48 was the glue keeping the West Indies innings together, as Bravo, Hope and Kemar Roach lost their wickets around him.

Ishant Sharma’s pace and bounce was too much to handle for Chase though, and he was one of five other wickets the Indian seamer picked up on the day, finishing the day with figures of 13-2-42-5. Bumrah, Shami and Jadeja picked up one wicket each, as West Indies ended the day on 189/8, still trailing by 108 runs after a spell of showers mildly disrupted play in the middle.

india vs west indies 2019ishant sharmaKohliRoston Chasevirat kohliwest indies vs india 2019

