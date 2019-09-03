Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Ishant, Shami Birthdays Add More Reasons for India Celebrations

Cricketnext Staff |September 3, 2019, 10:30 AM IST
It's a time of celebration for the Indian team, particularly two of their frontline pacers. And it's not just because they swept West Indies 2-0 in the Test series.

Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami celebrated their birthdays on September 2 and September 3 respectively, adding more reasons for India to celebrate in Jamaica.

Both pacers had very good tours, with Ishant bagging 11 wickets from two matches and Shami getting nine. Ishant had a good time with the bat too, scoring his maiden Test fifty in the second Test in Jamaica.

Shami, who turned 29, has played 42 Tests apart from 70 ODIs and 7 T20Is for India. Ishant, 31, is more experienced with 92 Tests, 80 ODIs and 14 T20Is.

India won the series 2-0, defeating West Indies by 257 runs in the second game.

Loading...