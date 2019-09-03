Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

India vs West Indies | It Would Be Great to Play in Front of My Home Crowd vs SA: Vihari

PTI |September 3, 2019, 2:00 AM IST
Kingston: Hanuma Vihari has played all his Test matches outside India and is now eagerly looking forward to the series against South Africa next month, his first on home soil.

Vihari, who emerged as India's top run-getter against the West Indies in the two-Test series with 289 runs was satisfied that his patience on tricky surfaces has paid off.

"I have not played a Test at home, looking forward to it. It's great to play in front of the home crowd back in India," said Vihari, who is expected to feature in the first Test against the Proteas on his home ground in Visakhapatnam.

The 25-year-old Andhra batsman got man-of-the-match award for his century and half-century in India's 257-run win in the second Test. In fact, he was itching to get one after missing out by seven runs in the first game.

"It feels great to score my maiden Test century. I missed out on a hundred in the last match, so I was focusing on a big score this time. We were 200 for 5 and that was my goal while batting with Rishabh (Pant)," Vihari said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

