India vs West Indies: It's Not IPL so Pressure to Perform Will be Different For WI Batsmen - Chahal

PTI |June 24, 2019, 9:19 PM IST
Manchester: They have the license to thrill in cash-rich T20 leagues but the hard-hitting West Indies batsmen will feel "situational pressure" in their World Cup game against India, feels leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

West Indies are all but out of semi-final contention having lost four out of their six games and Andre Russell's pull out due to a knee injury will certainly compound their problems.

Chahal, who has had a good World Cup so far with 7 wickets from 4 games at a decent economy rate of 5.45, will be ready to ask questions along with wrist spin partner Kuldeep Yadav, who has given less than five runs per over.

The wiry leg-spinner is certain that the Caribbean batsmen will be under severe pressure as they are desperate for a win.

"Playing for your country is very different from playing IPL. The pressure to win games is as much on them as it is on us. Look they are desperate to win. They are also trying to get some form back. So the conditions will be different and so will be the situation," Chahal had a word of caution for the opposition.

The Afghanistan game has been like a reassurance for the bowling unit that it can deliver even when the margins are lesser due to a low total.

