India vs West Indies: Iyer's Innings Took Pressure off Me - Kohli

It was Virat Kohli once again who led Team India’s charge in the third ODI against West Indies and slammed his 43rd ton to take the side to a series victory. But apart from Kohli, Shreyas Iyer too put his foot down and contributed with a valuable 65 in the cause of team’s win, that earned him praise from skipper Kohli.
“The way he (Shreyas Iyer) batted out there, he took a lot of pressure off me. His knock was the game-changer. We want to have people take responsibility at different batting positions. He completely played in full control and was putting pressure on the bowlers,” Kohli said at the post-match conference.
In fact Kohli didn’t rule out the possibility that Iyer could just solve India’s No 4 problems. “He certainly presented a strong case for himself. Really good tempo, really good character shown by Shreyas."
Kohli further talked about the rain break, until when Windies were on top, and how wickets at regular intervals just helped India in not letting the DLS score go beyond control.
“We were a bit nervous when the rain break happened because of the fact they played so well in the first 10 overs.
“We felt that with DLS, the game can go out of our reach. The outfield got wet as well, we thought they could capitalise but the bowlers did a great job.”
During the match Kohli received a blow on his thumb which led to mild discomfort while batting, but he sounded confident of being fully fit for the upcoming Test series.
He said, “Thankfully, it's not a fracture (about his injury), just a split on the nail in the front. I think I should be fine for the first Test.
“We are feeling very confident. We've got a practice game which will allow the players to get into the Test rhythm.”
On the other hand the struggle for the Windies continued as they suffered fifth successive loss of the series.
Reflecting on the performance, Jason Holder said, “I think the batters did a reasonable job. I thought we were always in the game. We put Kohli down early and he made us pay.”
Realising Windies’ shortcomings, Holder added, “We have let ourselves down a lot in the recent past. It's a matter of us to really sit down and think. There is a lot of work to be done at a level below us as well. Our regional cricket is not up to the mark as that of the rest of the world.”
