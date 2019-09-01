Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

India vs West Indies | Bumrah Becomes Third Indian to Take a Test Hat-trick

Cricketnext Staff |September 1, 2019, 2:26 AM IST
Jasprit Bumrah scripted history as he became the third Indian to take a Test hat-trick after Harbhajan Singh and Irfan Pathan.

Bumrah removed Darren Bravo, Shamarah Brooks and Roston Chase off successive deliveries in the second Test at Jamaica and achieved the landmark.

Harbhajan did it in 2000-01 series against Australia at Kolkata while Pathan took a hat-trick on the first three balls of the Karachi Test in the 2006 series against Pakistan.

Bumrah was also only the third bowler to take a hat-trick in West Indies, after Jermaine Lawson and Matthew Hoggard.

He got Bravo to nick one to KL Rahul at second slip before Brooks was trapped lbw. Chase looked to flick one towards mid-wicket and was wrapped on the pads but the umpire turned the appeal down, however, Kohli opted to review and the decision was overturned. The hat-trick reduced West Indies to 13/4.

He also got the first wicket of John Campbell and soon completed a five-for by removing Kraigg Braithwaite. However, he limped off the field later clutching his calf, ending with figures of 5/12.

Bumrah also picked 5/7 in the second innings at Antigua.

His hat-trick was the 44th in Test history and the first since England spinner Moeen Ali against South Africa in 2017.

