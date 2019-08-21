Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

KARNATAKA PREMIER LEAGUE, 2019 Match 11, M.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru, 21 August, 2019

1ST INN

Belagavi Panthers *

57/4 (9.5)

Belagavi Panthers
v/s
Hubli Tigers
Hubli Tigers

Toss won by Hubli Tigers (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

Match 6: PNG VS OMA

live
PNG PNG
OMA OMA

Aberdeen

21 Aug, 201915:30 IST

Match 5: CAY VS BER

live
CAY CAY
BER BER

Antigua

21 Aug, 201919:30 IST

2nd Test: SL VS NZ

upcoming
SL SL
NZ NZ

Colombo PSO

22 Aug, 201910:00 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Leeds

22 Aug, 201915:30 IST

India vs West Indies: Key Battles Ahead of the Antigua Test

Suyash Upadhyaya |August 21, 2019, 6:26 PM IST
India vs West Indies: Key Battles Ahead of the Antigua Test

After a successful ODI series, it’s now time for India to take on West Indies in the Tests, with the World Test Championship now at stake, both teams would want to get off to a good start to the year-long campaign. Here, we take a look at the five key battles that will define the match in Antigua.

KL Rahul vs Kemar Roach

Untitled design

Rahul will aim to provide India the perfect starts it needs at the top, but he will be facing the zingy pace of Kemar Roach. But after just picking up one wicket in three ODIs, he will need to up the ante and look to pitch the ball in areas which give Rahul trouble. Rahul himself would want to move beyond getting par scores after making a start (20 and 36 in the last two ODIs), and if can manage to do that if India bat first, it would mean he has dealt with the threat of Roach fairly well.

Ishant Sharma vs Darren Bravo

Ishant & Bravo

India’s ever-so reliable Test pacer would be raring to go after being away from the game for a while, and he will be ready to sink his teeth in the West Indies top order. Darren Bravo stands in his way, but needs to turn his form around after scoring just 11 runs in the warm-up match for West Indies A. Ishant Sharma, on the other hand picked up three wickets at Coolidge, just enough to whet his appetite before the real action in white starts.

Cheteshwar Pujara vs Shannon Gabriel

Pujara and Gabriel

Last having played against Sri Lanka at Chester-le-Street back in the World Cup, the Trinidad and Tobago fast bowler will be faced with the challenge of countering the Indian batting juggernaut, led by Pujara. The Test batsman most in form and fresh off the boat with a century against West Indies A at Coolidge, Pujara will fancy his chances against Gabriel. But ever-so unpredictable, Gabriel has the ability to extract a surprise on pitches which don’t seem to favour bowlers in the first place. Watch out for this battle, as Gabriel seeks to test his immaculate technique.

Virat Kohli vs Rahkeem Cornwall

Kohli and Cornwall

Rahkeem Cornwall is one of the most colourful characters in world cricket at the moment, with him defying the norms of what a cricketer should “look” like. He even went on to say that the Test format suits his game, and that will be put to Test when he comes up against the Indian talisman. Kohli has already broken records on this tour, with him becoming the first batsman to score 20,000 runs in a single decade. He has never been hungrier for runs, but will come up against an unknown quantity against Cornwall. With both players wearing their heart on their sleeves and with a penchant for histrionics on the field, this battle will surely make for some entertaining viewing. Who will come out on top?

Shimron Hetmyer vs Jasprit Bumrah

Kohli and Cornwall (1)

The most mercurial batsman in the West Indies line-up, Shimon Hetmyer is always up for good competition. But like most West Indies batsmen at the moment, Hetmyer is not going through the best run of form at the moment, with scores of 0, 6*, 1, 18 and 25 in his last few matches. Bumrah, on the other hand, comes well-rested and with renewed energy after taking a break post the World Cup. He registered figures of 0/45 and 1/13 in the two innings of the warm-up game. After a successful world cup for him on a personal level, it’s time for Bumrah to prove why he is one of the most lethal bowlers in the world in the Test format as well.

Antigua TestCheteshwar Pujaraindia vs west indies 2019jasprit bumrahkl rahulvirat kohli

Related stories

India vs West Indies | Competition in Test Cricket is Up Two-folds: Kohli
Cricketnext Staff | August 20, 2019, 6:32 PM IST

India vs West Indies | Competition in Test Cricket is Up Two-folds: Kohli

Couldn't Have Dreamt the Blessings God Showered on Me: Kohli
Cricketnext Staff | August 19, 2019, 10:38 AM IST

Couldn't Have Dreamt the Blessings God Showered on Me: Kohli

DDCA to Name Stand After Virat Kohli in Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium
Cricketnext Staff | August 19, 2019, 9:44 AM IST

DDCA to Name Stand After Virat Kohli in Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 22 Aug, 2019

NZ v SL
Colombo PSO

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Thu, 22 Aug, 2019

AUS v ENG
Leeds All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 India 8099 261
5 Australia 5471 261
see more
Loading...