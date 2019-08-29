India vs West Indies: Kohli & Co Look to Master Windies Pace in Jamaica

After a resounding win in the 1st Test, India will be looking to complete a whitewash against the West Indies when the two teams meet for the second and final Test in Jamaica.
Here we take a look at some of the key battles which could decide the outcome of the game come Friday.
KL Rahul vs Kemar Roach
Roach has been the strike bowler for the West Indies for quite some time. He bowls at great pace and has the ability to move the ball which often troubles the openers. KL Rahul has been trusted by the team management but his failure to capitalise on the starts means his spot in the team is far from secure. With Prithvi Shaw currently on the sidelines due to a doping ban, Rahul would like to make the most of his opportunity and make a big score to lay down the marker. He will also have the responsibility of ensuring that the Indian middle-order isn't exposed to the new ball early on!
Ajinkya Rahane vs Jason Holder
With scores of 81 & 102 in Antigua, the monkey is off Rahane’s back. India vice-captain looked solid and hungry for runs as he made West Indian bowlers toil. Jamaica could be no different for Rahane, who scored his first Test ton after 2017. He looked comfortable against the fast bowlers, but someone like Holder, who bowls in the mid 120s, with an excellent out swinger could pose problems for the Indian.
Mohammed Shami vs Roston Chase
With a 48 against his name in the first Test in Antigua, Chase looked comfortable against the Indian bowling attack. With the ability to hold the innings from one end, he has troubled India bowlers in the past and there is no reason why he can’t deliver again. But again fast bowler Shami will be a threat to his resistance at the crease as the latter has the ability to pick wickets in the middle-overs. Extra pace and bounce that the bowler generates can surprise the batsmen, that can result in their downfall.
Jasprit Bumrah vs Shai Hope
Bumrah was lethal in the first Test and ripped through the West Indies innings in what Bharat Arun termed as 'one of the finest spells of fast bowling'. West Indies batsmen didn't have any answers to the pace and looked quite ordinary against him. Shai Hope has been one of the more consistent performer in red-ball cricket for the West Indies and he will be looking to show some of that form in Jamaica. If he clicks, then rest of the batsmen can play around him. Hope has the ability to score big runs and that is something he will want to do in the second Test.
