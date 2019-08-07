India vs West Indies: Key Battles to Watch Out For

After a rather convincing T20I series victory for India, the action now moves to ODIs, where the hosts will be looking to provide bit more of a fight against a strong Indian team. The World Cup clash between the two sides proved to be one-sided, West Indies will be hoping to cash in on the home advantage and leave a much stronger impression this time around.
As the two teams prepare to battle it out, we take a look at few key match-ups which could well decide the fate of the game come Thursday.
Rohit Sharma vs Sheldon Cottrell
Rohit’s troubles against left-arm pace are now well documented. The Indian opener tends to struggle with the angle created by the left-armers and that is something Cottrell will be looking to exploit. If West Indies are to have any chance, they need to dismiss Rohit early, who has been in superb form since the World Cup and has single-handedly won games for India. Cottrell has been the most threatening of Windies bowlers and he will be looking to make an impact yet again with the ball.
Virat Kohli vs Kemar Roach
Another battle to look forward to will be Indian captain Virat Kohli taking on the blistering pace of Kemar Roach.
Though Kohli has scored a few half-centuries recently, a big match-winning ton – something he is always associated with – hasn’t come in a while for the Indian captain. He’s certainly due a big one and showed form in the final T20I. Roach meanwhile is known to generate some extra bounce and can be difficult to handle if the pitch has a bit of spice in it. He will certainly be hoping that’s the case in Guyana come Thursday.
Mohammad Shami vs Nicholas Pooran
If there is one youngster who has really impressed for the West Indies, it has been big-hitting Nicholas Pooran.
Pooran has rebuilt the innings when his team have been in trouble and hasn’t been afraid to accelerate when needed.
His weakness though has been that he often plays just aggressively or too defensively. He often struggles when dot balls start accumulating. His task will be cut out against Shami – his teammate in Kings XI Punjab. Shami has the ability to trouble the batsmen both at the start and end of the innings. He will be looking to get wickets early, and especially that of dangerman Pooran.
Kuldeep Yadav vs Shimron Hetmyer
Despite promising so much, Shimron Hetmyer has really failed to set the stage alight for West Indies. He has struggled against quality spin bowling, and with the wrist spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav returning for India, the task will get that much tougher for Hetmyer. He struggles to rotate strike which has often led to his downfall. He can hit the ball a long way but needs to construct his innings in a way that helps his team.
Kuldeep didn’t have the best of World Cups and with the world getting used to his action, the left-arm wrist-spinner will need to increase his arsenal to surprise the batsmen. This will be a really interesting battle to look out for!
