India vs West Indies: Kieron Pollard and Co Fined for Slow Over-rate in First ODI

There was no need for a formal hearing as West Indies skipper Pollard pleaded guilty to the offence after the end of the match and accepted the proposed sanction.

PTI |December 16, 2019, 5:59 PM IST
West Indies players have been docked 80 percent of their match fees for maintaining a slow over-rate in the first ODI against India in Chennai.

ICC match referee David Boon imposed the fine after Kieron Pollard's side was ruled to be four overs short of its target on Sunday after time allowances were taken into consideration.

"In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined 20% of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time. As such, the team have each been fined 80% of their match fee," the ICC said in a statement.

There was no need for a formal hearing as West Indies skipper Pollard pleaded guilty to the offence after the end of the match and accepted the proposed sanction.

On-field umpires Nitin Menon and Shaun George, third umpire Rodney Tucker and fourth umpire Anil Chaudhary leveled the charge.

West Indies won the match by eight wickets to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

