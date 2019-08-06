India vs West Indies | Pollard Fined 20% Match Fees for Breaching Code of Conduct

West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard earned one demerit point and was fined 20% of his match fees after being found guilty of breaching the ICC Code of Conduct during the second T20I against India.
Pollard was found to have breached Article 2.4 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to disobeying an Umpire’s instruction during an international match.
The incident occurred after the player called a substitute onto the field despite having been repeatedly told by the umpires that a request must be made for a substitute to come onto the field and being advised to wait until the end of the next over. Pollard failed to follow the umpire’s instructions.
The player denied the offence and as such had a formal hearing in front of match referee Jeff Crowe of the Emirates Elite Panel of ICC Match Referees. Pollard was found guilty following the hearing and fined 20% of his match fee and consequently has had one demerit point added to his record.
On-field umpires Nigel Duguid and Gregory Braithwaite, third umpire Leslie Reifer and fourth official Patrick Gustard levelled the charges.
Though Pollard will not be banned but he will have to be careful as four demerit points gained over 24 months can lead to suspension.
West Indies are already 2-0 down in the series and Pollard has failed to make any sort of impact with the bat. He hasn’t been used with the ball so far.
The two teams will battle it out in the final T20I on Tuesday where West Indies will be looking to salvage some pride.
