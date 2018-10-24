King Kohli Arrives in Vizag 81 Short of Scaling Mount 10,000

Loading...
Later today in Vizag, all eyes will be on Virat Kohli.
Kohli has scored 9919 runs in ODI cricket in just 204 innings. He requires just 81 more to become the fastest batsman, both in terms of career-span and batting innings, to join the elite 10,000 runs club in ODI cricket.
Kohli has been Bradmanesque in ODI cricket in the last few years.
His average of 58.69 is the highest in ODI cricket history (minimum 50 innings).
What are the statistical milestones Kohli will surpass if he joins the 10,000-Club on Wednesday?
The numbers are staggering.
So this will happen if Kohli scores exactly 81 runs (and gets out) in Vizag.
- Kohli will become the fastest batsman in terms of Batting Innings to reach the 10,000-Club. He would achieve the feat in just his 205th inning. Tendulkar took 259, Ganguly 263 and Ponting 266.
- Kohli will become the fastest batsman in terms of Career-Span to reach the 10,000- Club. He would achieve the feat in 10 years and 67 Days from his ODI debut. Rahul Dravid is currently the fastest in terms of Career Span (10 years, 317 Days).
- At 29 years, 353 days, Kohli would become the second-youngest batsman (in terms of age) after Sachin Tendulkar (27 years, 342 days) in ODI cricket history to aggregate 10,000 runs. Ponting reached the milestone at 32 years, 95 days, Ganguly at 33 years, 25 days and Kallis at 33 years, 99 days.
- Kohli would join the 10,000-Club in 205 innings.
Let us have a look at all batsmen in the 10,000-Club after their respective 205 innings:
There would be a startling gap of 1789 runs between Kohli and the second-highest batsman on run aggregate after 205 ODI innings – Ganguly.
There would be a difference of more than 6 runs per dismissal between Kohli’s batting average and Dhoni’s (second-highest at 52.52).
Kohli has already amassed 15 more hundreds than Tendulkar (second-highest) did after 205 ODI innings. Quite astonishing!!
These numbers demonstrate how dominant Kohli has been in the format.
He has dominated his contemporaries in the last 5 years. No batsman has scored more runs than Virat Kohli (5115) in this period. No one averages more either than Kohli (68.20). No one has registered more hundreds (20). And no one averages more in chases (75.79) or in victorious matches either (93).
These numbers are mind-boggling.
Add 81 more on Wednesday.
He will be in a league of his own.
First Published: October 24, 2018, 8:14 AM IST