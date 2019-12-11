Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Stumps

SL IN PAK, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 1st Test, Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, 11 - 15 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

Sri Lanka *

202/5 (68.1)

Sri Lanka
v/s
Pakistan
Pakistan

Toss won by Sri Lanka (decided to bat)

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: SL VS PAK

live
SL SL
PAK PAK

Rawalpindi

11 Dec, 201910:15 IST

2nd Test: PAK VS SL

upcoming
PAK PAK
SL SL

Karachi

19 Dec, 201910:15 IST

3rd T20I: IND VS WI

live
IND IND
WI WI

Wankhede, Mumbai

11 Dec, 201919:00 IST

1st ODI: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Chennai

15 Dec, 201913:30 IST

India vs West Indies | Know Where We Faltered, It's Work in Progress For Us: Pollard

After a crushing 67-run defeat against Indian in the final T20I in Mumbai, West Indies skipper Keiron Pollard sounded disappointed at team's loss. At the post match conference Pollard said that 240 was a gettable target and the team had the resources to do so. He also complimented how the openers KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma took their time initially and then started playing shots all around the park.

Cricketnext Staff |December 11, 2019, 11:59 PM IST
"We will look to take positives from this game. At the end of the day, we knew where we faltered and it's work in progress for us now. It was gettable (240), we have chased a big total in 2016 here," Pollard said.

"When you look at the way Rahul and Rohit went about at the start, they took their time and then exploded."

But despite the loss, Pollard sounded confident for the ODI series, especially with his batsmen firing.

"Yes, we are disappointed but we look to move on from here. There are a lot of emerging players coming through the ranks. Success is something you need to do day in and day out. Those are things we are working out. All is not lost, we still have three ODIs to play. We will look to stay positive," he concluded.

india vs west indies 2019Keiron Pollard

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3672 102
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
