India vs West Indies: Kohli & Bhuvneshwar Star as India Register Convincing Win

A century from India skipper Virat Kohli followed by a four-wicket haul from Bhuvneshwar Kumar saw the visitors beat West Indies by 59 runs at Port of Spain on Sunday (August 11) to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match ODI series.
Chasing a revised target of 270 after rain interrupted proceedings and led to the second innings being reduced to a 46 over affair, West Indies only managed 210 before being bundled out.
Chris Gayle surpassed Brian Lara’s record for most ODI runs scored by a West Indian yet was trapped plumb by Bhuvneshwar on 11, with even a review not enough to save him.
Shai Hope had to depart after chopping one back onto his stumps off Khaleel Ahmed before rain interrupted proceedings for a while.
Shimron Hetmyer too went cheaply before Evin Lewis and Nicholas Pooran strung together a 56-run partnership that revived the chase.
Yet Lewis was accounted for by Kuldeep and Pooran was Bhuvneshwar’s second victim, the latter’s dismissal triggering a lower-order collapse.
Roston Chase and Carlos Brathwaite both departed cheaply, leaving West Indies 8 wickets down and in no position to get the remaining runs.
Jason Holder and Sheldon Cottrell showed some fight towards the end but the dismissal of Cottrell and Oshane Thomas by Mohammad Shami ended the home side’s resistance.
Earlier, Kohli ended a run of ten matches without a century in pacing India to a competitive 279-7 batting first.
India's captain went a long way towards justifying his decision to bat first with a typically assertive innings of 120 off 125 deliveries, with 14 fours and four sixes adorning his 42nd ODI hundred.
He received excellent support from Shreyas Iyer who contributed 71 and featured in a 125-run fourth-wicket stand with Kohli at the Queen's Park Oval.
As their partnership progressed through the middle overs, a total closer to the 300-run mark seemed inevitable.
However Kohli's dismissal to Brathwaite in the 42nd over triggered a mini-collapse and the West Indies retained their discipline through the final ten overs in conceding just 67 runs.
Brathwaite was the most successful of the bowlers, also accounting for Rishabh Pant and Bhuvneshwar to finish with figures of three for 53 off ten overs.
However, off-spinning all-rounder Chase was the most economical, going for only 37 runs off his ten-over allotment and also claiming the all-important wicket of prolific opener Rohit Sharma for 18.
Sheldon Cottrell got the West Indies off to an excellent start when he trapped Sharma's opening partner, Shikhar Dhawan, leg-before in his first over, a decision determined by the television official after on-field umpire Nigel Llong turned down the initial appeal.
Kohli's eighth ODI hundred against the West Indies and second in succession in the Caribbean underlined both his supreme class and ravenous appetite for runs.
At no time was he troubled and it was only with his demise, followed closely by Iyer being bowled round his legs by West Indies captain Jason Holder, which saw the home side stem the flow of runs.
