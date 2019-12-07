Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

India vs West Indies: Kohli Imitates Kesrick Williams' 'Notebook' Celebration During First T20I

Indian captain Virat Kohli was involved in some banter-filled exchanges with West Indies' Kesrick Williams during the first T20I between the teams at Hyderabad on Friday, when he imitated the latter's famous 'notebook' celebration.

Cricketnext Staff |December 7, 2019, 9:24 AM IST
India vs West Indies: Kohli Imitates Kesrick Williams' 'Notebook' Celebration During First T20I

Indian captain Virat Kohli was involved in some banter-filled exchanges with West Indies' Kesrick Williams during the first T20I between the teams at Hyderabad on Friday, when he imitated the latter's famous 'notebook' celebration.

Williams has made the celebration a bit of a trademark in the Caribbean Premier League, and uses it to great effect each time he dismisses a batsman. However, it was Kohli who did the celebration after hitting Williams for a six during his innings of 94* off 50 balls, much to the amusement of spectators in the stadium and in front of the television screens.

Asked about his celebration during the post-match presentation ceremony, Kohli said, “It's not from the CPL, it happened to me in Jamaica (in 2017) when he got me out. So I thought I'll tick a few in the notebook as well, but all good.

“There were a few words, but smiles at the end. That's what you want to see. Good competitive cricket but in the end shake hands. That's what cricket is all about. Play it hard but have respect for opponents.

India cruise to victory by six wickets, with Kohli making his highest ever T20I score, beating his previous best of 90. KL Rahul also contributed with 62 runs at the top of the order, after Rohit Sharma was dismissed cheaply at the beginning of his innings.

