India vs West Indies | Kohli is King, Rahul Seals Opening Spot & Other Takeaways for India
The last T20I series of the year for India came to an end, with plenty of learnings in the build up to the T20 World Cup 2020. India have built a good momentum, defeating West Indies 2-1. It's the second consecutive series which they've clinched in the decider, which will make them glad as well.
India vs West Indies | Kohli is King, Rahul Seals Opening Spot & Other Takeaways for India
The last T20I series of the year for India came to an end, with plenty of learnings in the build up to the T20 World Cup 2020. India have built a good momentum, defeating West Indies 2-1. It's the second consecutive series which they've clinched in the decider, which will make them glad as well.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | December 11, 2019, 11:13 PM IST
India vs West Indies | Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma & KL Rahul Lead India to T20I Series Victory
Cricketnext Staff | December 12, 2019, 12:01 AM IST
India vs West Indies | Evin Lewis Stretchered Off the Field After Knee Injury
Cricketnext Staff | December 10, 2019, 11:07 AM IST
Feeling Good After Surgery, But Important I Don't Rush Back Into Cricket: Hardik Pandya
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 26 December, 2019
NZ v AUSMelbourne
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 3 January, 2020
NZ v AUSSydney All Fixtures
Team Rankings