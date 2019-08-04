India vs West Indies: Kohli Mighty Impressed With 'Raw' & 'Hungry' Saini

Virat Kohli was pleased with the way the Indian bowlers and fielders performed during their first T20I against West Indies in Florida on Saturday (August 3).
India won a low-scoring match by 4 wickets as they restricted the West Indies to just 95 before losing 6 wickets in pursuit of the target, with the pitch not aiding stroke play.
“Our bowling and fielding was right up there. The pitch wasn't great to be honest, but they couldn't have done much with all the rain around and the covers being on for three odd days,” Kohli said at the post-match presentation.
“They did a good job to get the game started but the bowlers were on top throughout.”
Kohli was full of praise for Naveep Saini, who finished with impressive figures of 3-17 on his T20I debut.
“He (Saini) is from Delhi. He is a raw talent, he has raw pace. He is one of those bowlers who can bowl 150 clicks and there are hardly any who bowl at that pace and he is fit.
“He is someone who can build a name for himself and he is hungry as well. Hopefully he builds on from here.”
Kohli also admitted that he would have preferred his side lost less wickets during the chase but found it tough to deal with the pitch.
“We would have liked to chase this four down maximum, that's how this pitch was. It was tough to get your shots away with the old ball. We just want to contribute as a team in the second game.”
