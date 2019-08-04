starts in
days hours mins

India vs West Indies: Kohli Mighty Impressed With 'Raw' & 'Hungry' Saini

Cricketnext Staff |August 4, 2019, 1:13 AM IST
India vs West Indies: Kohli Mighty Impressed With 'Raw' & 'Hungry' Saini

Virat Kohli was pleased with the way the Indian bowlers and fielders performed during their first T20I against West Indies in Florida on Saturday (August 3).

India won a low-scoring match by 4 wickets as they restricted the West Indies to just 95 before losing 6 wickets in pursuit of the target, with the pitch not aiding stroke play.

“Our bowling and fielding was right up there. The pitch wasn't great to be honest, but they couldn't have done much with all the rain around and the covers being on for three odd days,” Kohli said at the post-match presentation.

“They did a good job to get the game started but the bowlers were on top throughout.”

Kohli was full of praise for Naveep Saini, who finished with impressive figures of 3-17 on his T20I debut.

“He (Saini) is from Delhi. He is a raw talent, he has raw pace. He is one of those bowlers who can bowl 150 clicks and there are hardly any who bowl at that pace and he is fit.

“He is someone who can build a name for himself and he is hungry as well. Hopefully he builds on from here.”

Kohli also admitted that he would have preferred his side lost less wickets during the chase but found it tough to deal with the pitch.

“We would have liked to chase this four down maximum, that's how this pitch was. It was tough to get your shots away with the old ball. We just want to contribute as a team in the second game.”

india vs west indies 2019navdeep sainivirat kohli

Related stories

India vs West Indies | Keep Intent, be Smarter With Shot Selection: Brathwaite
Cricketnext Staff | August 4, 2019, 12:16 AM IST

India vs West Indies | Keep Intent, be Smarter With Shot Selection: Brathwaite

No Better Feeling Than Seeing Kids Copy My Bowling Action: Bumrah
Cricketnext Staff | August 3, 2019, 8:01 AM IST

No Better Feeling Than Seeing Kids Copy My Bowling Action: Bumrah

Bumrah Impressed by Elder Lady's Imitation of His Action
Cricketnext Staff | July 14, 2019, 2:03 AM IST

Bumrah Impressed by Elder Lady's Imitation of His Action

Also Watch

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
IND
9 7 1 1 15 +0.80
2
AUS
9 7 2 0 14 +0.86
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
9 5 3 1 11 -0.43
6
SL
9 3 4 2 8 -0.91
7
SA
9 3 5 1 7 -0.03
8
BAN
9 3 5 1 7 -0.41
9
WI
9 2 6 1 5 -0.22
10
AFG
9 0 9 0 0 -1.32

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3778 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more