Stumps

IND IN WI, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 1st Test, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua, 22 - 26 Aug, 2019

1ST INN

India

297 (96.4)

India
v/s
West Indies
West Indies*

222 (74.2)

India lead by 260 runs
Stumps

THE ASHES, 2019 3rd Test, Headingley, Leeds, 22 - 26 Aug, 2019

1ST INN

Australia

179 (52.1)

Australia
v/s
England
England*

67 (27.5)

England need 203 runs to win
Stumps

NZ IN SL, 2 TESTS, 2019 2nd Test, P Sara Oval, Colombo, 22 - 26 Aug, 2019

1ST INN

Sri Lanka

244 (90.2)

Sri Lanka
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand*

196/4 (62.0)

New Zealand trail by 48 runs

India vs West Indies | Kohli, Rahane Put India in Control in First Test

August 25, 2019, 2:14 AM IST
Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane scored half-centuries as India took firm control of the first Test against West Indies at Sir Viv Richards stadium in Antigua.

At stumps on the third day, India were 185 for 3, leading by 260 with Kohli on 51 and Rahane on 53 in an unbroken 104-run stand.

India had earlier bowled West Indies out for 222, with Ishant Sharma ending on 5 for 43.

West Indies began the day on 189 for 8 and added 33 more, with Jason Holder doing bulk of the work. The West Indies captain received sturdy support from Miguel Cummins, who ended on a 45-ball duck. Holder took care of the scoring in the 41-run stand for the ninth wicket, before he nicked Mohammed Shami to the keeper. Cummins then lost patience in the next over and fell while trying to attack Ravindra Jadeja.

India had a 75-run lead, and the confidence showed in the way they began. Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul looked good, but neither converted their starts and fell to Roston Chase. Agarwal was the first to go, for 16, when he looked for a paddle sweep only to be given lbw. Replays showed the ball would have missed leg stump but India didn't review.

Rahul made 38, to go with his first innings 44, before he too perished to the sweep shot. He exposed his stumps while playing it and was bowled. Cheteshwar Pujara too made only 25 before he missed a straight ball from Kemar Roach to be bowled.

At 81 for 3, India had their captain and vice-captain coming together.

Kohli had missed out in the first innings, and looked determined to make it big this time around. Rahane made 81 in the first essay, and continued from where he left. The duo together put India in control.

Neither batsman did anything fancy - it was just regular Test match batting made to look easy. Rahane showed his aggressive side at times when he smashed Shannon Gabriel for two consecutive boundaries, one with an on-the-rise drive and another with a fierce cut. Kohli just batted steadily as always.

Rahane was lucky too. He was dropped on 17 by John Campbell at cover off Kemar Roach. Later when on 48, Roach had him plumb in front of the stumps but the umpire didn't give it out. Neither did West Indies review, adding to their woes.

Between the two reprieves, West Indies allowed Kohli and Rahane to have it easy bowling the likes of Campbell and Kraigg Brathwaite. India's batsmen were completely untroubled, and the partnership and the lead kept growing.

It meant West Indies can expect tougher times in the remaining two days of the game.

Ajinkya RahaneCheteshwar Pujaraindia vs west indies 2019ishant sharmaJason Holderkemar roachkl rahulmayank agarwalvirat kohli

