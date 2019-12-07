Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

India vs West Indies | Kohli vs Williams, Chahal vs Pollard & Other Key Battles

After a convincing victory in Hyderabad by six wickets, India would like to continue the winning run in the second T20I on Sunday too, and pocket the series too. West Indies have a lot at stake and a loss here could dent the confidence of no.10 ranked team even further.

Cricketnext Staff |December 7, 2019, 5:28 PM IST
India vs West Indies | Kohli vs Williams, Chahal vs Pollard & Other Key Battles

After a convincing victory in Hyderabad by six wickets, India would like to continue the winning run in the second T20I on Sunday too, and pocket the series too. West Indies have a lot at stake and a loss here could dent the confidence of no.10 ranked team even further.

The first encounter saw some big battles brewing between individual players, which could continue in the second one as well. Cricketnext takes a look at some of the key battles:

Sheldon Cottrell vs Rohit Sharma

Cottrell vs Rohit

Cottrell was the pick of the bowlers for the West Indies in the first T20I against India as he returned with figures of 1/24 in his four overs. Once again the onus will be on him to get wickets upfront for his team and also contain Indian top order batsmen. On the other hand Rohit Sharma failed to fire in the first match and scored 8 of 10 balls. Seeing his recent form, he would be raring to go against an inexperienced Windies bowling attack and score a big one. Once he sees of first four overs, he will be a big threat to the opponents.

Kesrick Williams vs Virat Kohli

Wiliams vs Kohli

Indian skipper Kohli paid no respect to Williams in the match at Hyderabad and even got under his skin with the notebook celebration. Once again the right hand batsman would be looking to repeat his feat against Williams and entertain the crowds. He came tantalizingly close to his maiden T20I ton but missed it by six runs. Williams, who went for 60 runs in 3.4 overs would look to make amends to his performance to help his team do better.

Deepak Chahar vs Evin Lewis

Chahar vs Lewis

Chahar has been a revelation in the shortest format, but struggled against Windies top order. Evin Lewis was especially sever against the medium fast bowler. Chahar would like to have a go at the left hander in the coming encounter at Thiruvananthapuram. Lewis, for Windies has been excellent in the recent past and once again he would like to give a solid start to his side. But the only problem with Lewis has been his conversion of a good start into a big score. Given his hitting prowess though, he could change that anytime.

Yuzvendra Chahal vs Keiron Pollard

Chahal vs Pollard

Chahal is now India’s highest wicket-taker in T2OIs and has been bowling exceptionally well for the team since his comeback into the side. He is the most experienced bowler in the side, and has been picking wickets regularly. In Hyderabad he troubled the opposition with his spin and guile and bagged the prised wicket of Pollard, when the latter was hitting other bowlers out of the park. He would once again have an interesting battle with Pollard, who would like to get the better of the leg-spinner.

