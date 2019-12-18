With West Indies looking fight back against India’s massive target of 388 in Visakhapatnam, ace spinner Kuldeep Yadav marked a return to form with a hat-trick in the 33rd over of the innings.
The left-arm spinner first picked up the wicket of Shai Hope when captain Virat Kohli was able to pick a complete a fantastic catch at the deep mid wicket boundary.
Up next was young Jason Holder and Yadav dragged him out of the crease before beating the bat only for Rishabh Pant to complete the dismissal with ease.
Off the next delivery, the last of the over, Yadav gave the delivery some air outside the off stump and Alzarri Joseph duly edged it straight into the hands of Kedar Jadhav at second slip.
HAT-TRICK for @imkuldeep18! 🙌First Indian Bowler to have two ODI hat-tricks! pic.twitter.com/cf6100cU1t— BCCI (@BCCI) December 18, 2019
HAT-TRICK for @imkuldeep18! 🙌First Indian Bowler to have two ODI hat-tricks! pic.twitter.com/cf6100cU1t
The achievement makes him the only Indian bowler to take hat-tricks in ODI cricket, with the first having come against Australia in 2017 at the Eden Gardens. This is also the first time an Indian bowler has managed to take a hat-trick against West Indies in ODI cricket.
Yadav is the fourth Indian bowler along with Chetan Sharma (1987), Kapil Dev (1991) and Mohammed Shami (2019) to take hat-tricks for India in ODI cricket. The only other wrist spinner to have picked a hat-trick other than Yadav, is Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga.
Shami too had a chance to take a hat-trick a little before Yadav managed it when he dismissed Nicholas Pooran and Kieron Pollard of consecutive deliveries.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
India vs West Indies | Kuldeep Yadav Becomes First Indian to Take Two ODI Hat-tricks
The achievement makes him the only Indian bowler to take hat-tricks in ODI cricket, with the first having come against Australia in 2017 at the Eden Gardens.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 19 Dec, 2019
SL v PAKKarachi
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Sun, 22 Dec, 2019
WI v INDCuttack
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019
NZ v AUSMelbourne
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019
ENG v SACenturion All Fixtures
Team Rankings