Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

BPL, 2019-20 Match 12, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 18 December, 2019

2ND INN

Chattogram Challengers

221/4 (20.0)

Chattogram Challengers
v/s
Dhaka Platoon
Dhaka Platoon*

205 (20.0)

Chattogram Challengers beat Dhaka Platoon by 16 runs

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: PAK VS SL

upcoming
PAK PAK
SL SL

Karachi

19 Dec, 201910:30 IST

3rd ODI: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Cuttack

22 Dec, 201913:30 IST

2nd Test: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Melbourne

26 Dec, 201905:00 IST

1st Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Centurion

26 Dec, 201913:30 IST

India vs West Indies | Kuldeep Yadav Becomes First Indian to Take Two ODI Hat-tricks

The achievement makes him the only Indian bowler to take hat-tricks in ODI cricket, with the first having come against Australia in 2017 at the Eden Gardens.

Cricketnext Staff |December 18, 2019, 8:43 PM IST
India vs West Indies | Kuldeep Yadav Becomes First Indian to Take Two ODI Hat-tricks

With West Indies looking fight back against India’s massive target of 388 in Visakhapatnam, ace spinner Kuldeep Yadav marked a return to form with a hat-trick in the 33rd over of the innings.

The left-arm spinner first picked up the wicket of Shai Hope when captain Virat Kohli was able to pick a complete a fantastic catch at the deep mid wicket boundary.

Up next was young Jason Holder and Yadav dragged him out of the crease before beating the bat only for Rishabh Pant to complete the dismissal with ease.

Off the next delivery, the last of the over, Yadav gave the delivery some air outside the off stump and Alzarri Joseph duly edged it straight into the hands of Kedar Jadhav at second slip.

The achievement makes him the only Indian bowler to take hat-tricks in ODI cricket, with the first having come against Australia in 2017 at the Eden Gardens. This is also the first time an Indian bowler has managed to take a hat-trick against West Indies in ODI cricket.

Yadav is the fourth Indian bowler along with Chetan Sharma (1987), Kapil Dev (1991) and Mohammed Shami (2019) to take hat-tricks for India in ODI cricket. The only other wrist spinner to have picked a hat-trick other than Yadav, is Sri Lanka's Wanindu Hasaranga.

Shami too had a chance to take a hat-trick a little before Yadav managed it when he dismissed Nicholas Pooran and Kieron Pollard of consecutive deliveries.

Hat-trickindia vs west indies 2019Kuldeep YadavODI hat-trick

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 19 Dec, 2019

SL v PAK
Karachi

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Sun, 22 Dec, 2019

WI v IND
Cuttack

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019

NZ v AUS
Melbourne

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019

ENG v SA
Centurion All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more