Kuldeep Yadav Turns Commentator For His Own Bowling

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 7, 2018, 6:28 PM IST
Kuldeep Yadav Turns Commentator For His Own Bowling

India crushed Windies by a record margin of an innings and 272 runs in the Rajkot Test and almost every player came up with the goods in the match. The left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav too turned on the heat with his maiden five-wicket haul in the second innings and helped India register a thumping victory.

After India made short work of their opponents, the ever-reliable spinner Kuldeep was seen donning the hat of a commentator — for his own bowling.

In a video shared by the BCCI, Kuldeep is seen commentating on his five-wicket haul footage in front of his laptop in his hotel room.



After a rather ordinary display in England recently, Kuldeep returned figures of 5 for 57 in the match. The feat meant that he is only the second Indian bowler after Bhuvneshwar Kumar and seventh in the world to bag a fifer in all the formats of the game.

"It's very difficult to bowl with the red ball, coming from white-ball cricket. It takes time to adjust. I adjusted in the second innings according to the wicket and the batsman," Kuldeep had said at the post-match presentation.

"When you start doing well in red-ball (cricket), everything works well. I spoke to the coach (Ravi Shastri) and he asked me to try bowling from around the wicket," the chinaman added.

India vs West Indies 2018India vs Windies 2018Kuldeep YadavOff The Field
First Published: October 7, 2018, 5:56 PM IST
