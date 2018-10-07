Kuldeep Yadav Turns Commentator For His Own Bowling

Loading...
After India made short work of their opponents, the ever-reliable spinner Kuldeep was seen donning the hat of a commentator — for his own bowling.
In a video shared by the BCCI, Kuldeep is seen commentating on his five-wicket haul footage in front of his laptop in his hotel room.
Ever thought @imkuldeep18 would commentate on his own 5-wicket haul?
Well, we asked Kuldeep to give it a shot for you guys- by @28anand
Full video here - https://t.co/XXxTMKH2kY #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/DtTmvz0Uhn
— BCCI (@BCCI) October 7, 2018
After a rather ordinary display in England recently, Kuldeep returned figures of 5 for 57 in the match. The feat meant that he is only the second Indian bowler after Bhuvneshwar Kumar and seventh in the world to bag a fifer in all the formats of the game.
"It's very difficult to bowl with the red ball, coming from white-ball cricket. It takes time to adjust. I adjusted in the second innings according to the wicket and the batsman," Kuldeep had said at the post-match presentation.
"When you start doing well in red-ball (cricket), everything works well. I spoke to the coach (Ravi Shastri) and he asked me to try bowling from around the wicket," the chinaman added.
First Published: October 7, 2018, 5:56 PM IST