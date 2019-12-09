India vs West Indies | Leg-spinner Hayden Walsh Banks on Deception and Not Intimidation

"People, my father is not Courtney Walsh," is what Hayden Walsh has to keep reminding anyone who thinks that he is a progeny of one of West Indies' pace bowling greats.
However after an impactful performance against India, the 27-year-old leg-spinner is confident that he will now be able to carve an identity of his own, where deceptive googlies will be discussed more than lethal bouncers.
"I was playing in the Canada T20 league and someone called me Courtney Walsh (laughs). So yeah. People my father is not Courtney Walsh. But I guess now they will now find out who I am and who is my father," Walsh, who had figures of 2/28, including wickets of Shivam Dube and Shreyas Iyer said after the match.
He foxed a rampaging Dube with a loopy googly outside the off-stump, a trait he has developed bowling to southpaws like Evin Lewis and Nicholas Pooran.
"I was bowling a lot to Evin (Lewis) and Nicholas (Pooran) in the nets. I was a bit confident coming in to bowl to him (Dube)," Walsh said.
He was visibly elated as he is finally finding his feet in international cricket.
"Yeah, it has been like a roller-coaster ride for me. As you can see, I have been working hard trying to find my way to the top into international cricket. Just to be here and perform in a game is just. I am over the moon," he added.
He credited his consistent show in the Caribbean Premier League as one of the reasons for his success.
"I did well in the Caribbean Premier League and it obviously caught the selectors' eye. I bowled a lot in the nets and it helped me here," Walsh said.
He wouldn't mind IPL scouts taking a note of his performances but the primary goal now will be to win the series.
"Yeah well, the main thing is more to win the series. The goal is just winning this series and to help the team do their best."
To a question if winning the toss was crucial for the Windies, Walsh replied: "Yeah, I think the toss as you saw in Hyderabad, it was very important because of the dew factor. I don't think dew was much of a factor tonight.
"But knowing that we were going to bowl first and we have such a strong bowling team. Once we do well, we would be able to restrict them to a good total."
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
India vs West Indies | Leg-spinner Hayden Walsh Banks on Deception and Not Intimidation
He was visibly elated as he is finally finding his feet in international cricket.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | December 8, 2019, 11:20 PM IST
India vs West Indies | Happy with the Way We Approached the Game: Kieron Pollard
Cricketnext Staff | December 9, 2019, 8:27 AM IST
India vs West Indies | Virat Kohli Screamer Lights Up Gloomy Day for Fielders
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Wed, 11 December, 2019
WI v INDWankhede, Mumbai
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sun, 15 December, 2019
WI v INDChennai
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Wed, 18 December, 2019
WI v INDVisakhapatnam YSR All Fixtures
Team Rankings