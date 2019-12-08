Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

2nd T20I: IND VS WI

live
IND IND
WI WI

Thiruvananthapuram GIS

08 Dec, 201919:00 IST

3rd T20I: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Wankhede, Mumbai

11 Dec, 201919:00 IST

1st ODI: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Chennai

15 Dec, 201913:30 IST

2nd ODI: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Visakhapatnam YSR

18 Dec, 201913:30 IST

India vs West Indies | Lendl Simmons & Nicholas Pooran Star as West Indies Level T20I Series

India's issues while batting first came to the fore again against West Indies side in the second T20I as the visitors registered a comfortable eight-wicket win.

Cricketnext Staff |December 8, 2019, 11:25 PM IST
India vs West Indies | Lendl Simmons & Nicholas Pooran Star as West Indies Level T20I Series

India's issues while batting first came to the fore once again against a disciplined West Indies side during the second T20I at Thiruvanantapuram on Sunday (December 8) as the visitors registered a comfortable eight-wicket victory.

A below-par total was never going to be enough keeping the dew factor in mind and opener Lendl Simmons (67 no off 45 balls) along with Evin Lewis (40 off 35 balls) added 73 for the first wicket to seal the issue. West Indies reached the target with nine balls to spare.

With another poor day on the field barring an exceptional sidways running catch from skipper Virat Kohli, the Indian bowlers suffered, especially spinners Ravindra Jadeja (1/22 in 2 overs) and Yuzvendra Chahal (0/36 in 3 overs).

West Indies' dominance was evident by the half-dozen sixes that they hit apart from 11 boundaries compared to five maximums by the hosts, four of which were hit by rookie all-rounder Shivam Dube.

Simmons hot four sixes while Lewis hit three and it helped that the spinners didn't vary the length of their deliveries.

Unlike the first innings, when hitting through the line was difficult, it became easier in the second innings with ball coming onto the bat easily.

Nicholas Pooran (38 off 18 balls) coming back after a brief ban on charges of ball tampering, also added insult to injury with a couple of sixes and four boundaries.

After the Bangladesh T20 in Delhi, this is the second time in last five games that India have lost trying to post a competitive score.

Earlier, Dube struck his maiden T20I half-century as India reached 170-7 after being put into bat first in Thiruvananthapuram.

The hosts depended on Dube's 54 off 30 balls and an unbeaten 33 from Rishabh Pant to put up a fighting total.

India lost their openers with the score on 56 but the left-handed Dube, who was promoted to number three in the batting order, counter attacked with three fours and four sixes to take the attack to the opposition.

Indian batsmen including skipper Virat Kohli got starts only to lose their wicket to some disciplined bowling.

Kohli mistimed a cut to be caught at short third-man for 19 off paceman Kesrick Williams but not after edging past Rohit Sharma as the world's most prolific T20 scorer with 2,563 runs.

Both Kohli and Sharma (2,562 runs) are locked in a battle of supremacy for being the top run-getter in the shortest format.

Pant, a wicketkeeper-batsman who is often criticised for throwing away his wicket, held firm in his 22-ball stay laced with three fours and a six.

Williams and leg-spinner Hayden Walsh claimed two wickets.

(With agency inputs)

India vs West Indiesindia vs west indies 2019Lendl SimmonsNicholas Pooransecond t20Ithiruvananthapuram

Related stories

India vs West Indies | Looking Forward to Make Best Use of Opening Opportunity: KL Rahul
Cricketnext Staff | December 7, 2019, 10:25 AM IST

India vs West Indies | Looking Forward to Make Best Use of Opening Opportunity: KL Rahul

India vs West Indies | Kohli an Animated Character, A Great Batsman: Pollard
Cricketnext Staff | December 7, 2019, 3:20 PM IST

India vs West Indies | Kohli an Animated Character, A Great Batsman: Pollard

India vs West Indies | Chahal Becomes Joint Leading Wicket-taker For India in T20Is
Cricketnext Staff | December 6, 2019, 9:11 PM IST

India vs West Indies | Chahal Becomes Joint Leading Wicket-taker For India in T20Is

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Wed, 11 December, 2019

WI v IND
Wankhede, Mumbai

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sun, 15 December, 2019

WI v IND
Chennai

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Wed, 18 December, 2019

WI v IND
Visakhapatnam YSR All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more