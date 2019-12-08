India vs West Indies | Lendl Simmons & Nicholas Pooran Star as West Indies Level T20I Series

India's issues while batting first came to the fore once again against a disciplined West Indies side during the second T20I at Thiruvanantapuram on Sunday (December 8) as the visitors registered a comfortable eight-wicket victory.
A below-par total was never going to be enough keeping the dew factor in mind and opener Lendl Simmons (67 no off 45 balls) along with Evin Lewis (40 off 35 balls) added 73 for the first wicket to seal the issue. West Indies reached the target with nine balls to spare.
With another poor day on the field barring an exceptional sidways running catch from skipper Virat Kohli, the Indian bowlers suffered, especially spinners Ravindra Jadeja (1/22 in 2 overs) and Yuzvendra Chahal (0/36 in 3 overs).
West Indies' dominance was evident by the half-dozen sixes that they hit apart from 11 boundaries compared to five maximums by the hosts, four of which were hit by rookie all-rounder Shivam Dube.
Simmons hot four sixes while Lewis hit three and it helped that the spinners didn't vary the length of their deliveries.
Unlike the first innings, when hitting through the line was difficult, it became easier in the second innings with ball coming onto the bat easily.
Nicholas Pooran (38 off 18 balls) coming back after a brief ban on charges of ball tampering, also added insult to injury with a couple of sixes and four boundaries.
After the Bangladesh T20 in Delhi, this is the second time in last five games that India have lost trying to post a competitive score.
Earlier, Dube struck his maiden T20I half-century as India reached 170-7 after being put into bat first in Thiruvananthapuram.
The hosts depended on Dube's 54 off 30 balls and an unbeaten 33 from Rishabh Pant to put up a fighting total.
India lost their openers with the score on 56 but the left-handed Dube, who was promoted to number three in the batting order, counter attacked with three fours and four sixes to take the attack to the opposition.
Indian batsmen including skipper Virat Kohli got starts only to lose their wicket to some disciplined bowling.
Kohli mistimed a cut to be caught at short third-man for 19 off paceman Kesrick Williams but not after edging past Rohit Sharma as the world's most prolific T20 scorer with 2,563 runs.
Both Kohli and Sharma (2,562 runs) are locked in a battle of supremacy for being the top run-getter in the shortest format.
Pant, a wicketkeeper-batsman who is often criticised for throwing away his wicket, held firm in his 22-ball stay laced with three fours and a six.
Williams and leg-spinner Hayden Walsh claimed two wickets.
(With agency inputs)
