India vs West Indies: Little Bit of Crowd Help, Virat Kohli After 30th T20I Fifty

India’s Virat Kohli fell just short of becoming the leading run-scorer in T20 internals as scored 52 from 41 balls, with the help of seven fours and one six, in the second T20I against West Indies at the Eden Gardens on Friday.

Kohli reached his 30th T20I fifty with a six that just evaded the tall figure of Jason Holder on the long on boundary ropes on the second ball of the 14th over. Two balls later, Kohli was bowled through his gate by a smartly concealed delivery from Roston Chase.

At the mid-innings break, Kohli said that he walked out to bat with the intention of playing his shots.

“For me it’s always been an opportunity to bat well under different situations for the team, today when I went in I decided to be positive then we lost a few wickets," Kohli told the host broadcaster.

“I wanted to continue in the same way, probably disappointed to get out at the time I did because I set up the game nicely for me to go hard in the last 4-5 overs which is the way I bat, which is my strength. I was happy that I went out with clear intent today, not think so much about whether I should try my shots or not and it came off," he added.

“It’s a nice way to start that innings for myself. When you play with responsibility over a long period of time, you tend to go into a mindset where you start thinking too much about whether you can take a risk or not and I think sometimes, you tend to forget why you got to the stage you got to and it’s important to back your instincts," Kohli said.

Kohli even praised the crowd at the Eden Gardens.

“Little bit of people in the stadium always helps, sometimes you need to create momentum for yourself when the environment doesn’t really provide it for you, so tonight I felt good from the get-go," he said.

The duo of Venkatesh Iyer and Rishabh Pant put up a 76-run stand for the fifth wicket helping India reach 186/5 from their 20 overs.

When asked if the total India posted is enough, Kohli said the charge at the last can end up being the difference.

“I think at a certain stage we thought 180 was good, some balls were stopping in between the hard lengths and the change of pace, We know they are going to go after the shots and that is going to provide us those wicket-taking opportunities. Special mention to Rishabh and Venky the way they batted, gave us those extra 10 runs in the end and hats off to that partnership," Kohli said.

