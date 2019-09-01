Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

IND IN WI, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 2nd Test, Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica, 30 - 03 Sep, 2019

1ST INN

India

416 (140.1)

India
v/s
West Indies
West Indies*

117 (47.1)

India lead by 358 runs, MIN. 41.1 Overs Left Today
Live

THE SELECTOR FANS CUP, 2019 One-off Match, Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad, 01 September, 2019

2ND INN

Pollard XI

131 (18.1)

Pollard XI
v/s
Bravo XI
Bravo XI*

53/5 (14.0)

Bravo XI need 79 runs in 36 balls at 13.16 rpo

India vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, Second Test Day 3 in Jamaica: Holder Gets Pujara, India Four Down

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 2, 2019, 12:11 AM IST

Live blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 00:10 (IST)

    Holder gets Pujara with a beauty. Kicks up from back of length, Pujara fends at it and only manages to edge it to third slip. Pujara ends his series with 27 off 66. He hasn't had the best of times this tour, but guess it happens. India 57 for 4.

  • 00:05 (IST)

    West Indies take a review for a bat-pad catch. Rahane the batsman, Cornwall the bowler. Replays show there was no bat or glove though. The on field decision of not out stays.

  • 23:31 (IST)

    And Kohli goes for a first-ball duck! Absolute beauty from Roach. Same line, same length, same result. Kohli looks to defend, gets the edge. This is brilliant stuff from Roach who deserves all he's getting. He's on a hat trick. Can he do a Bumrah?

  • 23:30 (IST)

    And it ends at 6 off 63! KL Rahul gets a good one from Kemar Roach. Perfect length in the channel around off, Rahul looks to defend but the ball does enough just to kiss the outside edge to the keeper. Rahul looked to grind it out, but has succumbed to his newfound patient approach. India 36/2. 

  • 23:25 (IST)

    Rahul has played more than 60 balls now, and has scored only six runs. Clearly, he's out here to just try and play as many balls as possible. Runs aren't priority, for now. India 36/1.

  • 22:43 (IST)

    All set for the second session. Plenty of time left in the game, and India can just afford to bat and bat and bat... opportunity for some of their batsmen to get among the runs. For Rahul to make a big one, and Pujara to turn around a so-far quiet series.

  • 22:04 (IST)

    LUNCH: Gabriel comes into the attack for one over before lunch. Even though India have lost a wicket, they're still in command as far as the match is concerned. It's a maiden over. So it's lunch and India are 16/1. 

  • 21:46 (IST)

    OUT: Windies bowlers will have to make use of the new ball because after that it will be struggle. Till now pitch hasn't shown any demons. But then ball comes back in sharply to Agarwal and he is out here. India are 9/1. 

  • 21:13 (IST)

    OUT: And it is the end of the West Indies innings here. Roach tries to go for a big shot and Mayank Agarwal takes a simple catch. West Indies are all out for 117 and lead by 299. 

  • 21:09 (IST)

    OUT: And finally Hamilton departs for 5 off 58 balls. The ball bounces a little more than expected and the batsman manages to edges it straight to Kohli. Windies are now 117/9 as Ishant has his first wicket. 

India vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, Second Test Day 3 in Jamaica: Holder Gets Pujara, India Four Down

Follow all the latest updates and live score from second Test between India and West Indies (IND vs WI):LUNCH: Gabriel comes into the attack for one over before lunch. Even though India have lost a wicket, they're still in command as far as the match is concerned. It's a maiden over. So it's lunch and India are 16/1.

DAY 2 Review: Jasprit Bumrah took a hat-trick and ripped through the West Indies batting once again after Hanuma Vihari scored his ton as India moved to a strong position on Day 2 of the second Test in Jamaica. Vihari notched up his maiden Test hundred while tailender Ishant Sharma got to his first-ever half-century as India managed to reach 416. However, it was Bumrah who again showed why he is considered one of the finest fast bowlers with another devastating spell. He removed opener John Campbell early with a beautiful outswinger which he nicked through to Rishabh Pant.

Then, he dismissed Darren Bravo, Shamarah Brooks and Roston Chase off successive deliveries to become only the third Indian to take a hat-trick. Bravo was caught by K.L. Rahul at second slip, Brooks trapped leg-before -- a decision he reviewed but was shown to be correct -- and then Indian captain Virat Kohli reviewed a not out verdict by standing umpire Paul Reiffel to an appeal against new batsman Chase. That review via television replays and ball-tracking technology showed the ball to striking leg-stump, resulting in a reversal of the decision and triggering celebrations among the Indian players at Bumrah's historic achievement which reduced the West Indies to 13 for four.

Shimron Hetmyer and Jason Holder got together to stitch a 45-run partnership but both of them never really looked settled. Mohammed Shami then ended Hetmyer’s stay with a beautiful in-swinger which rattled his off-stump. Bumrah, who came back onto the field, after limping off holding his calf came back to remove Holder. West Indies ended the day at 86/7 with Jahamar Hamilton and Rahkeem Cornwell on the crease. Earlier, it was Vihari and Ishant who piled on the runs for India. The two put together a 112-run partnership to further toil the West Indian bowlers. Ishant brought up his maiden half century to loud cheers from the dressing room as the pair stitched together a 112-run run partnership for the eighth wicket. Ishant (57 off 80 balls; 7x4) holed out to deep midwicket where Shimron Hetmyer took the catch off Kraigg Brathwaite. For the Windies, skipper Jason Holder was brilliant with the ball and picked up five wickets, giving away 77 runs.It was all about Vihari as he showed superb composure after being dropped on 68 by John Campbell to bring up his hundred by taking one run off Kemar Roach in the 134th over.

Vihari, 25, leapt in the air and punched his fists as the dressing room stood and applauded his effort. Vihari, who cracked a career-best 93 in the second innings of the first rubber as India won by a mammoth 318 runs, had earlier brought up his third half century in just his sixth Test appearance after resuming on 42 with India on 264/5. At lunch, he was batting on 84 from 158 balls. Ishant was batting with Vihari on 11. The tourists lost under-fire wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant in the first ball of the day as the 21-year old failed to add to his overnight score of 27, Jason Holder removing his stumps with a delectable inswinger. Windies skipper Holder, who bowled brilliantly on Day 1 to dismiss India counterpart Virat Kohli (76) among others, was the pick of the bowlers.Vihari and Ravindra Jadeja then added 38 for the seventh wicket before debutant Rahkeem Cornwall (3/105) had Jadeja caught at mid-on by Darren Bravo.

Jadeja showed a lot of patience for his 16 from 69 balls but Cornwall won the battle of attrition with a length ball outside off which the Saurashtra allrounder slogged to Bravo. At the other end, there was no stopping Vihari who went about his job with poise and showed composure of the highest order.

cricket live scoreind vs wiind vs wi liveindia vs west indies 2019India vs West Indies Live Streamingindia west indies live scoreLive Cricket Scorelive score

