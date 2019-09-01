India vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, Second Test Day 3 in Jamaica: Holder Gets Pujara, India Four Down

Holder gets Pujara with a beauty. Kicks up from back of length, Pujara fends at it and only manages to edge it to third slip. Pujara ends his series with 27 off 66. He hasn't had the best of times this tour, but guess it happens. India 57 for 4.
00:05 (IST)
West Indies take a review for a bat-pad catch. Rahane the batsman, Cornwall the bowler. Replays show there was no bat or glove though. The on field decision of not out stays.
23:31 (IST)
And Kohli goes for a first-ball duck! Absolute beauty from Roach. Same line, same length, same result. Kohli looks to defend, gets the edge. This is brilliant stuff from Roach who deserves all he's getting. He's on a hat trick. Can he do a Bumrah?
23:30 (IST)
And it ends at 6 off 63! KL Rahul gets a good one from Kemar Roach. Perfect length in the channel around off, Rahul looks to defend but the ball does enough just to kiss the outside edge to the keeper. Rahul looked to grind it out, but has succumbed to his newfound patient approach. India 36/2.
23:25 (IST)
Rahul has played more than 60 balls now, and has scored only six runs. Clearly, he's out here to just try and play as many balls as possible. Runs aren't priority, for now. India 36/1.
22:43 (IST)
All set for the second session. Plenty of time left in the game, and India can just afford to bat and bat and bat... opportunity for some of their batsmen to get among the runs. For Rahul to make a big one, and Pujara to turn around a so-far quiet series.
22:04 (IST)
LUNCH: Gabriel comes into the attack for one over before lunch. Even though India have lost a wicket, they're still in command as far as the match is concerned. It's a maiden over. So it's lunch and India are 16/1.
21:46 (IST)
OUT: Windies bowlers will have to make use of the new ball because after that it will be struggle. Till now pitch hasn't shown any demons. But then ball comes back in sharply to Agarwal and he is out here. India are 9/1.
21:13 (IST)
OUT: And it is the end of the West Indies innings here. Roach tries to go for a big shot and Mayank Agarwal takes a simple catch. West Indies are all out for 117 and lead by 299.
21:09 (IST)
OUT: And finally Hamilton departs for 5 off 58 balls. The ball bounces a little more than expected and the batsman manages to edges it straight to Kohli. Windies are now 117/9 as Ishant has his first wicket.
00:10 (IST)
23:44 (IST)
Last Kohli was dismissed on duck was against Australia in 2019.
Last time he was dismissed on a golden duck in Tests was in 2018 against England at Oval.
23:34 (IST)
How close was that to a hat trick?! Oh dear that's so so unlucky for Roach. He got Rahane's inside edge, the ball misses the stumps by the smallest of margins on the way to the fine leg boundary. All the fielders along with Roach have their hands on their heads. Terrific spell this.
23:31 (IST)
23:17 (IST)
Gabriel is struggling with no balls (not new at all!). He's bowled two in two overs, although he has been economical overall. India 30/1 in the 17th over.
23:02 (IST)
Two more overs go, the score remains the same. India are in no hurry. Cornwall has been steady. He gets Rahul to glove one, but the ball dies on the leg slip fielder.
22:54 (IST)
A quiet beginning post lunch. Cornwall and Gabriel are bowling in tandem, and the batsmen are largely untroubled. India 19/1 in 12 overs.
22:43 (IST)
21:37 (IST)
A full one from Roach and Rahul drives the ball. The ball flies for a four through backward point. All in all it's a good over as no more runs come from the over. It's 8/0 now.
21:29 (IST)
And Roach starts with a maiden. Indians would be looking to bat at least two days here and get their batsmen good time in the middle. So after one over India are 0/0.
21:21 (IST)
India haven't enforced the follow on and that means they will have a bat agaain. With three days still to go in the match, this looks like the right decision.
21:13 (IST)
21:01 (IST)
Jadeja continues for another over. India are not able to break the partnerships, even though the runs are not coming. This is a frustrating stand between Roach and Hamilton. Windies are 115/8.
20:51 (IST)
Ishant Sharma manages to induce an edge off Hamilton there, but the ball falls short of the slip fielder. Good bowling by Sharma. But till now Hamilton has been rock solid. It's 114/8.
20:42 (IST)
Shami continues. But Roach is dealing in boundaries at the moment as he races to 16 from just 15 balls. He has to stay there so that Windies can stay in the match. Windies are now 113/8.
20:31 (IST)
Shami reaches his 150th Test wicket and creates a record. He becomes the fastest Indian bowler to reach the milestone in terms of overs bowled. Exceptional stuff by the Indian. Windies are 105/8.
20:19 (IST)
OUT: Shami bowls an excellent short ball and Cornwall can't keep it down. The batsman is out for 14 as Windies are 97/8. Excellent bowling by India.
20:14 (IST)
There is a lot less movement of the ball, as compared to yesterday. India need to wrap up this innings early now. But for now Shami has looked better than Bumrah. Windies are 94/7.
20:04 (IST)
Shami starts the proceedings of the day. And there is a huge appeal for an LBW against Cornwall. But the umpire has turned it down. And he edges one and the ball flies through fine leg for a four. Windies are 92/7.
19:56 (IST)
On to some live action now. India would be looking to wrap this innings quickly. In fact they would like to wrap up the proceedings and series today itself.
19:47 (IST)
Younis Khan was the next man in and Pathan bowled a similar ball to him first up, only this time it swung in to the right-hander. Younis was unable to read the ball and played down the wrong line, with the ball going past his bat and rapping him on the pads. The umpire had no hesitation in raising the finger.
19:38 (IST)
Irfan Pathan wrote his name into the history books during India’s tour of Pakistan in 2006. Skipper Rahul Dravid won the toss and chose to field in the third Test, throwing the new ball to Pathan. The first wicket came courtesy of a well-placed out-swinger that Butt tentatively poked at, getting an edge that flew into Dravid’s hands in the slip cordon.
19:27 (IST)
Adam Gilchrist was dismissed in similar fashion although replays suggested a thick inside edge had guided the ball onto his pads. Shane Warne was the next man to take guard and Harbhajan changed his tactics for him. Instead of looking to bowl it flat, he gave the ball a bit of flight and got it to turn away from Warne. Warne attempted a flick off the pads but Sadagopan Ramesh – who had just been put at forward short leg by Sourav Ganguly – pulled off an acrobatic catch to complete Harbhajan’s hat-trick. The match is mostly remembered for VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid’s epic partnership that handed India an unlikely win but it was Harbhajan who rallied the troops with his hat-trick.
India vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, Second Test Day 3 in Jamaica: Holder Gets Pujara, India Four Down
IND vs WI Cricket Scorecard (TEST)
2nd Test, Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica, 30 - 03 Sep, 2019
India
416
(140.1) RR 2.96
West Indies
117
(47.1) RR 2.48
00:10 (IST)
23:44 (IST)
Last Kohli was dismissed on duck was against Australia in 2019.
Last time he was dismissed on a golden duck in Tests was in 2018 against England at Oval.
23:34 (IST)
How close was that to a hat trick?! Oh dear that's so so unlucky for Roach. He got Rahane's inside edge, the ball misses the stumps by the smallest of margins on the way to the fine leg boundary. All the fielders along with Roach have their hands on their heads. Terrific spell this.
23:31 (IST)
23:17 (IST)
Gabriel is struggling with no balls (not new at all!). He's bowled two in two overs, although he has been economical overall. India 30/1 in the 17th over.
23:02 (IST)
Two more overs go, the score remains the same. India are in no hurry. Cornwall has been steady. He gets Rahul to glove one, but the ball dies on the leg slip fielder.
22:54 (IST)
A quiet beginning post lunch. Cornwall and Gabriel are bowling in tandem, and the batsmen are largely untroubled. India 19/1 in 12 overs.
22:43 (IST)
21:55 (IST)
Roach has been bowling excellently well and he nearly had Rahul too, as the batsman almost played one on to his stumps. He survives. India now move to 12/1.
21:46 (IST)
21:37 (IST)
A full one from Roach and Rahul drives the ball. The ball flies for a four through backward point. All in all it's a good over as no more runs come from the over. It's 8/0 now.
21:29 (IST)
And Roach starts with a maiden. Indians would be looking to bat at least two days here and get their batsmen good time in the middle. So after one over India are 0/0.
21:21 (IST)
India haven't enforced the follow on and that means they will have a bat agaain. With three days still to go in the match, this looks like the right decision.
21:13 (IST)
21:01 (IST)
Jadeja continues for another over. India are not able to break the partnerships, even though the runs are not coming. This is a frustrating stand between Roach and Hamilton. Windies are 115/8.
20:51 (IST)
Ishant Sharma manages to induce an edge off Hamilton there, but the ball falls short of the slip fielder. Good bowling by Sharma. But till now Hamilton has been rock solid. It's 114/8.
20:42 (IST)
Shami continues. But Roach is dealing in boundaries at the moment as he races to 16 from just 15 balls. He has to stay there so that Windies can stay in the match. Windies are now 113/8.
20:31 (IST)
Shami reaches his 150th Test wicket and creates a record. He becomes the fastest Indian bowler to reach the milestone in terms of overs bowled. Exceptional stuff by the Indian. Windies are 105/8.
20:19 (IST)
OUT: Shami bowls an excellent short ball and Cornwall can't keep it down. The batsman is out for 14 as Windies are 97/8. Excellent bowling by India.
20:14 (IST)
There is a lot less movement of the ball, as compared to yesterday. India need to wrap up this innings early now. But for now Shami has looked better than Bumrah. Windies are 94/7.
20:04 (IST)
Shami starts the proceedings of the day. And there is a huge appeal for an LBW against Cornwall. But the umpire has turned it down. And he edges one and the ball flies through fine leg for a four. Windies are 92/7.
19:56 (IST)
On to some live action now. India would be looking to wrap this innings quickly. In fact they would like to wrap up the proceedings and series today itself.
19:47 (IST)
Younis Khan was the next man in and Pathan bowled a similar ball to him first up, only this time it swung in to the right-hander. Younis was unable to read the ball and played down the wrong line, with the ball going past his bat and rapping him on the pads. The umpire had no hesitation in raising the finger.
19:38 (IST)
Irfan Pathan wrote his name into the history books during India’s tour of Pakistan in 2006. Skipper Rahul Dravid won the toss and chose to field in the third Test, throwing the new ball to Pathan. The first wicket came courtesy of a well-placed out-swinger that Butt tentatively poked at, getting an edge that flew into Dravid’s hands in the slip cordon.
19:27 (IST)
Adam Gilchrist was dismissed in similar fashion although replays suggested a thick inside edge had guided the ball onto his pads. Shane Warne was the next man to take guard and Harbhajan changed his tactics for him. Instead of looking to bowl it flat, he gave the ball a bit of flight and got it to turn away from Warne. Warne attempted a flick off the pads but Sadagopan Ramesh – who had just been put at forward short leg by Sourav Ganguly – pulled off an acrobatic catch to complete Harbhajan’s hat-trick. The match is mostly remembered for VVS Laxman and Rahul Dravid’s epic partnership that handed India an unlikely win but it was Harbhajan who rallied the troops with his hat-trick.
