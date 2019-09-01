An elated Jasprit Bumrah credited skipper Virat Kohli for his hat-trick against West Indies in the second Test at Kingston, saying he owed the achievement to the skipper as he wasn’t that confident himself about the third wicket. It was Kohli who decided to review after Roston Chase was struck on the pads and the umpire turned down the appeal.
“I didn’t know, I wasn’t very sure of the appeal and thought it had hit the bat but it was a good review and I owe my hat-trick to you,” said Bumrah, talking to Virat Kohli in an interview shared by BCCI.tv.
17:17 (IST)
Jasprit Bumrah, Hanuma Vihari and Ishant Sharma lit up Day 2 of the second Test between India and West Indies as the visitors took control in Kingston. Vihari scored his maiden Test century while Ishant scored his own maiden half century as India scored 416 batting first. Jasprit Bumrah then led the way with a six-wicket haul, which included a hat-trick as India reduced West Indies to 87/7.
India vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, Second Test Day 3 in Jamaica: India Eye Lead
STUMPS
IND vs WI Cricket Scorecard (TEST)
2nd Test, Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica, 30 - 03 Sep, 2019
India
416
(140.1) RR 2.96
West Indies
87/7
(33.0) RR 2.63
17:39 (IST)
