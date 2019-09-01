India vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, Second Test Day 3 in Jamaica: Shami Removes Campbell, WI Two Down

Ouch! Bravo turns his eyes away from a Bumrah bouncer and it clatters into the side of the helmet. Thankfully the helmet did it's job. The doctors are out on the field going through the basic checks.
03:23 (IST)
Four! Shami pitches it up and Brooks is onto it on a flash and drives it through mid off for a four runs. That'll do his confidence some good.
03:04 (IST)
OUT! Luck runs out for John Campbell (16) as he continues to flash outside off stump and this time Virat Kohli makes no mistake in the slips. Shami strikes and India get their second wicket.
02:51 (IST)
Ishant's been a little erratic since getting the wicket. A loose delivery to Campbell before allowing four byes down the leg side. Kohli will not be pleased and neither will Pant as Ishant's making him jump around a fair bit. Ishant though finally gets his line correct and Campbell edges it but Hanuma Vihari can't hold on. WI are 24/1.
02:49 (IST)
Four! Poor delivery from Ishant Sharma and Campbell pounced on it. Smacks it on the up and over the off side for four runs. West Indies taking the attack here to India to get some breathing space.
02:38 (IST)
OUT! Ishant Sharma with the wicket this time. He's got the ball moving while Brathwaite hasn't moved an inch and has edged it to Rishabh Pant. West Indies are 9/1.
02:12 (IST)
Right so here's the declaration from Virat Kohli. Rahane (64*)and Vihari (53*) stay unbeaten as India finish with a lead of 467. West Indies need to score 468 to save the series.
02:04 (IST)
Time for some drinks. Kohli and co are sitting by the balcony while Rahane and Vihari go for quick runs. Are they planning to let either/both score centuries? Well, they've got time by their side so they can afford to do that. The lead is 464 now.
01:51 (IST)
And now Rahane gets to his half-century, edging Holder through slips for four. No declaration yet, but shouldn't take too long. India's lead has crossed 450 too.
01:50 (IST)
Vihari gets to his half-century in just 67 balls. He's showing another facet of his game. The Indian team will be very impressed with his development into a sturdy middle order option.
01:45 (IST)
Rahane gets a life. He sweeps Chase in the air but Gabriel cannot hold on at deep backward square leg. He ran in, but couldn't hold on and the ball popped out. Poor effort. India's lead crosses 430.
01:26 (IST)
India have gone past 100. The lead has crossed 400. Declaration soon? The batsmen are clearly showing more intent, and there were a few messages coming in from the substitute fielders earlier.
01:23 (IST)
More boundaries. Vihari is looking in gorgeous touch. He flicks Roach wide of mid on and follows it up with the perfect straight drive. Boy, he's having a good series or what. India 99 for 4.
00:43 (IST)
That's tea. India 73 for 4 - not the best of sessions for them with the bat, but they're in a strong position in the game leading by 372 runs. Expect them to show a bit more intent to score runs in the final session.
03:29 (IST)
03:30 (IST)
And Bravo's good to go for the rest of the day at least!
03:29 (IST)
Ouch! Bravo turns his eyes away from a Bumrah bouncer and it clatters into the side of the helmet. Thankfully the helmet did it's job. The doctors are out on the field going through the basic checks.
03:23 (IST)
Four! Shami pitches it up and Brooks is onto it on a flash and drives it through mid off for a four runs. That'll do his confidence some good.
03:21 (IST)
Bumrah catches Bravo in a slightly indecisive mode in the 11th over but can't get the third wicket. Ends with a good short ball. WI are 41/2.
03:16 (IST)
Shamarh Brooks doing his bit to keep Bravo company here in the last twenty odd minutes of Day 3. He's kept Shami out for another over as India come looking for wickets. West Indies are 41/2 after 10 overs.
03:11 (IST)
Burmah back into the attack from the Courtney Walsh end and tries a yorker but Bravo is alert to the mistake and picks it off for four runs. Bumrah isn't as effective yet in this innings as the first but Bravo is being careful against him. WI are 41/2 with Bravo looking to frustrate the Indian bowlers.
03:04 (IST)
OUT! Luck runs out for John Campbell (16) as he continues to flash outside off stump and this time Virat Kohli makes no mistake in the slips. Shami strikes and India get their second wicket.
03:01 (IST)
John Campbell enjoying the life he was afforded so far as he comfortably works Ishant away through the leg side to pick up five runs and in the process makes Bumrah do some chasing too. West Indies move onto 35/1.
02:56 (IST)
Lot's of intent so far from Darren Bravo as he takes on Mohammed Shami in his first over. Shami erred down legside and Bravo pounced on it with a good leg glance down to fine leg. West Indies are 438 away from a win with 9 wickets in hand.
02:51 (IST)
Ishant's been a little erratic since getting the wicket. A loose delivery to Campbell before allowing four byes down the leg side. Kohli will not be pleased and neither will Pant as Ishant's making him jump around a fair bit. Ishant though finally gets his line correct and Campbell edges it but Hanuma Vihari can't hold on. WI are 24/1.
02:49 (IST)
Four! Poor delivery from Ishant Sharma and Campbell pounced on it. Smacks it on the up and over the off side for four runs. West Indies taking the attack here to India to get some breathing space.
02:47 (IST)
Darren Bravo, one of Bumrah's hat-trick wickets from the first innings is in the middle, and has played Bumrah way better than the last time as yet. Plays him away through point for two before whipping it through midwicket for four. Bumrah's not having the same kind of effect here as he did in the first innings. West Indies are 16/1.
02:38 (IST)
OUT! Ishant Sharma with the wicket this time. He's got the ball moving while Brathwaite hasn't moved an inch and has edged it to Rishabh Pant. West Indies are 9/1.
02:34 (IST)
An uncharacteristic bad ball from Bumrah at the end of the over is driven away by Campbell for a boundary after he copped a blow to the fingers. West Indies doing their best to fight the Indian attack here. But can they hold out for another 459 runs?
02:29 (IST)
A bit of movement of the surface for Ishant Sharma but Kraigg Brathwaite and John Campbell do well to rotate the strike and pick four singles of that over to get things started. WI need another 464 and Jasprit Bumrah's coming into the attack.
02:19 (IST)
14 odd overs for the West Indian batsmen to survive here today on Day 3 of the second Test. Can they hold out or will Jasprit Bumrah do Jasprit Bumrah things for his team?
02:12 (IST)
Right so here's the declaration from Virat Kohli. Rahane (64*)and Vihari (53*) stay unbeaten as India finish with a lead of 467. West Indies need to score 468 to save the series.
02:09 (IST)
The Indian team seem set for a declaration now with Kohli and co dressed in their whites on the balcony. Possibly the last of the two overs coming up, if Kohli's signal during the drinks break is anything to go by. India have extended their lead to 467.
02:04 (IST)
Time for some drinks. Kohli and co are sitting by the balcony while Rahane and Vihari go for quick runs. Are they planning to let either/both score centuries? Well, they've got time by their side so they can afford to do that. The lead is 464 now.
01:51 (IST)
And now Rahane gets to his half-century, edging Holder through slips for four. No declaration yet, but shouldn't take too long. India's lead has crossed 450 too.
01:50 (IST)
Vihari gets to his half-century in just 67 balls. He's showing another facet of his game. The Indian team will be very impressed with his development into a sturdy middle order option.
01:45 (IST)
Rahane gets a life. He sweeps Chase in the air but Gabriel cannot hold on at deep backward square leg. He ran in, but couldn't hold on and the ball popped out. Poor effort. India's lead crosses 430.
01:37 (IST)
Rahane joins the party, coming down the track and whipping Roston Chase over mid wicket for a boundary. Get the feeling that India could declare anytime now.
01:26 (IST)
India have gone past 100. The lead has crossed 400. Declaration soon? The batsmen are clearly showing more intent, and there were a few messages coming in from the substitute fielders earlier.
01:23 (IST)
More boundaries. Vihari is looking in gorgeous touch. He flicks Roach wide of mid on and follows it up with the perfect straight drive. Boy, he's having a good series or what. India 99 for 4.
01:15 (IST)
India are showing intent in this session. Vihari gets another boundary off Roach, while Rahane took on Cornwall by coming down the track for a four.
01:09 (IST)
Vihari gets going after tea, steering Roach wide of slips and point for a boundary. India 77 for 4.
00:43 (IST)
That's tea. India 73 for 4 - not the best of sessions for them with the bat, but they're in a strong position in the game leading by 372 runs. Expect them to show a bit more intent to score runs in the final session.
00:34 (IST)
Gabriel bowls a sharp short ball, but Rahane gets it away for six behind the keeper. Not in full control, but the ball flew away with the pace off the top edge as he tried to hook.
00:30 (IST)
Vihari gets off the mark with his 13th delivery, punching Holder for three. Rahane has been solid at one end. And patient too, like all Indian batsmen this innings.
HIGHLIGHTS
