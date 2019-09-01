Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

IND IN WI, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 2nd Test, Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica, 30 - 03 Sep, 2019

1ST INN

India

416 (140.1)

India
v/s
West Indies
West Indies*

117 (47.1)

West Indies need 423 runs to win

India vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, Second Test Day 3 in Jamaica: Shami Removes Campbell, WI Two Down

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: September 2, 2019, 3:07 AM IST

LIVE

IND vs WI Cricket Scorecard (TEST)

2nd Test, Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica, 30 - 03 Sep, 2019

India

416

(140.1) RR 2.96

India India Captain
v/s
West Indies West Indies Captain
West Indies

117

(47.1) RR 2.48

West Indies need 423 runs to win

Live blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 03:29 (IST)

    Ouch! Bravo turns his eyes away from a Bumrah bouncer and it clatters into the side of the helmet. Thankfully the helmet did it's job. The doctors are out on the field going through the basic checks. 

  • 03:23 (IST)

    Four! Shami pitches it up and Brooks is onto it on a flash and drives it through mid off for a four runs. That'll do his confidence some good. 

  • 03:04 (IST)

    OUT! Luck runs out for John Campbell (16) as he continues to flash outside off stump and this time Virat Kohli makes no mistake in the slips. Shami strikes and India get their second wicket. 

  • 02:51 (IST)

    Ishant's been a little erratic since getting the wicket. A loose delivery to Campbell before allowing four byes down the leg side. Kohli will not be pleased and neither will Pant as Ishant's making him jump around a fair bit. Ishant though finally gets his line correct and Campbell edges it but Hanuma Vihari can't hold on. WI are 24/1. 

  • 02:49 (IST)

    Four! Poor delivery from Ishant Sharma and Campbell pounced on it. Smacks it on the up and over the off side for four runs. West Indies taking the attack here to India to get some breathing space. 

  • 02:38 (IST)

    OUT! Ishant Sharma with the wicket this time. He's got the ball moving while Brathwaite hasn't moved an inch and has edged it to Rishabh Pant. West Indies are 9/1. 

  • 02:12 (IST)

    Right so here's the declaration from Virat Kohli. Rahane (64*)and Vihari (53*) stay unbeaten as India finish with a lead of 467. West Indies need to score 468 to save the series. 

  • 02:04 (IST)

    Time for some drinks. Kohli and co are sitting by the balcony while Rahane and Vihari go for quick runs. Are they planning to let either/both score centuries? Well, they've got time by their side so they can afford to do that. The lead is 464 now.

  • 01:51 (IST)

    And now Rahane gets to his half-century, edging Holder through slips for four. No declaration yet, but shouldn't take too long. India's lead has crossed 450 too.

  • 01:50 (IST)

    Vihari gets to his half-century in just 67 balls. He's showing another facet of his game. The Indian team will be very impressed with his development into a sturdy middle order option.

  • 01:45 (IST)

    Rahane gets a life. He sweeps Chase in the air but Gabriel cannot hold on at deep backward square leg. He ran in, but couldn't hold on and the ball popped out. Poor effort. India's lead crosses 430.

  • 01:26 (IST)

    India have gone past 100. The lead has crossed 400. Declaration soon? The batsmen are clearly showing more intent, and there were a few messages coming in from the substitute fielders earlier.

  • 01:23 (IST)

    More boundaries. Vihari is looking in gorgeous touch. He flicks Roach wide of mid on and follows it up with the perfect straight drive. Boy, he's having a good series or what. India 99 for 4.

  • 00:43 (IST)

    That's tea. India 73 for 4 - not the best of sessions for them with the bat, but they're in a strong position in the game leading by 372 runs. Expect them to show a bit more intent to score runs in the final session.

India vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, Second Test Day 3 in Jamaica: Shami Removes Campbell, WI Two Down

Follow all the latest updates and live score from second Test between India and West Indies (IND vs WI): Time for some drinks. Kohli and co are sitting by the balcony while Rahane and Vihari go for quick runs. Are they planning to let either/both score centuries? Well, they've got time by their side so they can afford to do that. The lead is 464 now.

DAY 2 Review: Jasprit Bumrah took a hat-trick and ripped through the West Indies batting once again after Hanuma Vihari scored his ton as India moved to a strong position on Day 2 of the second Test in Jamaica. Vihari notched up his maiden Test hundred while tailender Ishant Sharma got to his first-ever half-century as India managed to reach 416. However, it was Bumrah who again showed why he is considered one of the finest fast bowlers with another devastating spell. He removed opener John Campbell early with a beautiful outswinger which he nicked through to Rishabh Pant.

Then, he dismissed Darren Bravo, Shamarah Brooks and Roston Chase off successive deliveries to become only the third Indian to take a hat-trick. Bravo was caught by K.L. Rahul at second slip, Brooks trapped leg-before -- a decision he reviewed but was shown to be correct -- and then Indian captain Virat Kohli reviewed a not out verdict by standing umpire Paul Reiffel to an appeal against new batsman Chase. That review via television replays and ball-tracking technology showed the ball to striking leg-stump, resulting in a reversal of the decision and triggering celebrations among the Indian players at Bumrah's historic achievement which reduced the West Indies to 13 for four.

Shimron Hetmyer and Jason Holder got together to stitch a 45-run partnership but both of them never really looked settled. Mohammed Shami then ended Hetmyer’s stay with a beautiful in-swinger which rattled his off-stump. Bumrah, who came back onto the field, after limping off holding his calf came back to remove Holder. West Indies ended the day at 86/7 with Jahamar Hamilton and Rahkeem Cornwell on the crease. Earlier, it was Vihari and Ishant who piled on the runs for India. The two put together a 112-run partnership to further toil the West Indian bowlers. Ishant brought up his maiden half century to loud cheers from the dressing room as the pair stitched together a 112-run run partnership for the eighth wicket. Ishant (57 off 80 balls; 7x4) holed out to deep midwicket where Shimron Hetmyer took the catch off Kraigg Brathwaite. For the Windies, skipper Jason Holder was brilliant with the ball and picked up five wickets, giving away 77 runs.It was all about Vihari as he showed superb composure after being dropped on 68 by John Campbell to bring up his hundred by taking one run off Kemar Roach in the 134th over.

Vihari, 25, leapt in the air and punched his fists as the dressing room stood and applauded his effort. Vihari, who cracked a career-best 93 in the second innings of the first rubber as India won by a mammoth 318 runs, had earlier brought up his third half century in just his sixth Test appearance after resuming on 42 with India on 264/5. At lunch, he was batting on 84 from 158 balls. Ishant was batting with Vihari on 11. The tourists lost under-fire wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant in the first ball of the day as the 21-year old failed to add to his overnight score of 27, Jason Holder removing his stumps with a delectable inswinger. Windies skipper Holder, who bowled brilliantly on Day 1 to dismiss India counterpart Virat Kohli (76) among others, was the pick of the bowlers.Vihari and Ravindra Jadeja then added 38 for the seventh wicket before debutant Rahkeem Cornwall (3/105) had Jadeja caught at mid-on by Darren Bravo.

Jadeja showed a lot of patience for his 16 from 69 balls but Cornwall won the battle of attrition with a length ball outside off which the Saurashtra allrounder slogged to Bravo. At the other end, there was no stopping Vihari who went about his job with poise and showed composure of the highest order.

