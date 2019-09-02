India vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, Second Test Day 4 in Jamaica: India 8 Wickets Away from Win

Hello and Welcome to the fourth day of the second Test match between India and West Indies in Jamaica. The hosts have their task cut out as they look to bat two days or chase down the massive target of 468, while India's bowlers need 8 wickets to complete the job. Stay tuned for what is expected to be an eventful day in Sabina Park.
18:00 (IST)
Hello and Welcome to the fourth day of the second Test match between India and West Indies in Jamaica. The hosts have their task cut out as they look to bat two days or chase down the massive target of 468, while India's bowlers need 8 wickets to complete the job. Stay tuned for what is expected to be an eventful day in Sabina Park.
18:31 (IST)
Bumrah is yet to open his account in the second innings but India are in the driver’s with the hosts at 45/2 chasing an improbable 468 to win. "If we win the match I am fine if I don't get wickets as well. My aim is how can I contribute towards the team's success, be it taking wickets, creating pressure, however I can contribute, that is the way I go forward,” Bumrah said. Bumrah picked up a first-ever hat-trick en route to scalping 6/27 as the West Indies were bundled out for just 117 in the first innings of the second Test at Sabina Park in Jamaica.
18:13 (IST)
India's pacers struck twice in the final hour of Day 3 after Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari scored half-centuries to leave them eight wickets away from completing a series sweep in the second Test against West Indies. At stumps, West Indies were 45 for 2 chasing 468 with Darren Bravo (18*) and Shamarh Brooks (4*) in the middle. India had earlier in the day bowled West Indies out for 117 and then added another 168 to the handsome first innings lead of 299 before declaring.
18:00 (IST)
Hello and Welcome to the fourth day of the second Test match between India and West Indies in Jamaica. The hosts have their task cut out as they look to bat two days or chase down the massive target of 468, while India's bowlers need 8 wickets to complete the job. Stay tuned for what is expected to be an eventful day in Sabina Park.
India vs West Indies Live Cricket Score, Second Test Day 4 in Jamaica: India 8 Wickets Away from Win
STUMPS
IND vs WI Cricket Scorecard (TEST)
2nd Test, Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica, 30 - 03 Sep, 2019
India
416
(140.1) RR 2.96
West Indies
117
(47.1) RR 2.48
Live blog
HIGHLIGHTS
Hello and Welcome to the fourth day of the second Test match between India and West Indies in Jamaica. The hosts have their task cut out as they look to bat two days or chase down the massive target of 468, while India's bowlers need 8 wickets to complete the job. Stay tuned for what is expected to be an eventful day in Sabina Park.
18:31 (IST)
Bumrah is yet to open his account in the second innings but India are in the driver’s with the hosts at 45/2 chasing an improbable 468 to win. "If we win the match I am fine if I don't get wickets as well. My aim is how can I contribute towards the team's success, be it taking wickets, creating pressure, however I can contribute, that is the way I go forward,” Bumrah said. Bumrah picked up a first-ever hat-trick en route to scalping 6/27 as the West Indies were bundled out for just 117 in the first innings of the second Test at Sabina Park in Jamaica.
18:13 (IST)
India's pacers struck twice in the final hour of Day 3 after Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari scored half-centuries to leave them eight wickets away from completing a series sweep in the second Test against West Indies. At stumps, West Indies were 45 for 2 chasing 468 with Darren Bravo (18*) and Shamarh Brooks (4*) in the middle. India had earlier in the day bowled West Indies out for 117 and then added another 168 to the handsome first innings lead of 299 before declaring.
18:00 (IST)
Hello and Welcome to the fourth day of the second Test match between India and West Indies in Jamaica. The hosts have their task cut out as they look to bat two days or chase down the massive target of 468, while India's bowlers need 8 wickets to complete the job. Stay tuned for what is expected to be an eventful day in Sabina Park.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Tue, 03 Sep, 2019
NZ v SLPallekele, Kandy
ICC CWC 2019 | 4th Test Test | Wed, 04 Sep, 2019
AUS v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | One-off Test Test | Thu, 05 Sep, 2019
AFG v BANChittagong ZAC All Fixtures
Team Rankings