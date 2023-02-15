CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Home »Cricket Home » News » IND vs WI Live Cricket Score Women's T20 World Cup Updates: West Indies Opt to Bat; India Include Mandhana And Devika

Live now

Auto Refresh

IND vs WI Live Cricket Score Women's T20 World Cup Updates: West Indies Opt to Bat; India Include Mandhana And Devika

India vs West Indies Live Cricket Score T20 WC: Here you can follow score and updates of India women vs West Indies women, ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 match

By: Cricketnext Staff

News18.com

Last Updated: February 15, 2023, 18:11 IST

Cape Town

india women cricket team, t20 world cup 2023 live, women t20 world cup live updates, india vs west indies t20 world cup live score
Follow here IND-W vs WI-W live updates from Women's T20 World Cup 2023. (AFP Photo)

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Live Updates, IND-W vs WI Today’s Match: The Indian women cricket team started their world cup campaign with a thrilling seven-wicket win over Pakistan last week. India’s chase was powered by Jemimah Rodrigues’ sparkling half-century as they overhauled the target of 150 in 19 overs for a seven-wicket win. This was after the 2020 runners-up were handed an injury blow in Smriti Mandhana who had to sit out from the tournament opener.  The team is likely to get a big boost in the batting department with Mandhana set to return in their second match of the marquee event against West Indies Read More

Key Events

Key Events
Feb 15, 2023 18:11 IST

IND vs WI Live Score: India Women Playing XI

Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Richa Ghosh (wk), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Devika Vaidya, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh

Feb 15, 2023 18:09 IST

WI vs IND Live Score: West Indies Women Playing XI

Hayley Matthews (c), Stafanie Taylor, Shemaine Campbelle, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell, Rashada Williams (wk), Karishma Ramharack, Shakera Selman

Feb 15, 2023 18:07 IST

IND-W vs WI-W Live Updates: Team Changes

West Indies have made one change to their playing XI from their last match. Karishma Ramharack has replaced Zaida James in their eleven.

For India, Smriti Mandhana is back after missing the tournament opener with a finger injury. Devika Vaidya has been included as well.

Feb 15, 2023 18:04 IST

India vs West Indies Live Score: Match Toss

West Indies captain Haley Matthews has won the coin toss and decides his team will bat first against India in their ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2023 match.

Feb 15, 2023 17:31 IST

India vs West Indies Live Updates: IND-W Full Squad

Yastika Bhatia, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Richa Ghosh (wk), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Thakur Singh, Smriti Mandhana, Shikha Pandey, Devika Vaidya, Anjali Sarvani

Feb 15, 2023 17:16 IST

T20 World Cup Live: West Indies Women Full Squad

Hayley Matthews (captain), Stafanie Taylor, Shemaine Campbelle, Shabika Gajnabi, Chinelle Henry, Chedean Nation, Rashada Williams (wk), Zaida James, Afy Fletcher, Shamilia Connell, Shakera Selman, Karishma Ramharack, Aaliyah Alleyne, Trishan Holder, Djenaba Joseph

Feb 15, 2023 16:57 IST

IND-W vs WI-W Live: A Solid Start

The Indian team met Pakistan in their world cup opener last week. And they started their campaign with a seven-wicket win. Pakistan batted first and posted 149/4 thanks to captain Bismah Maroof’s unbeaten half-century. Ayesha Naseem injected quick runs late in the innings to be unbeaten on 43 off 25. In reply, India started well but lost opener Yastika Bhatia for 17. Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues then led the chase but when after captain Harmanpreet Kaur departed n the 14th over, the contest was evenly balanced. However, Rodrigues struck a flurry of fours while Richa Ghosh made a superb 20-ball 31 not out to take India over the line in 19 overs.

Feb 15, 2023 16:45 IST

ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023 Live: India Face West Indies Today

Hello everyone! Welcome to our live coverage from the 2023 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup wherein today India will square off against West Indies in Cape Town.

Read more

set to be played today.

India bowling coach Troy Cooley is hopeful Mandhana will be fit to make her first appearance. The 26-year-old sat out due to a finger injury.

“She has been working very hard and she will be assessed after training,” Cooley said. “She did everything that needed to be done and we are pretty confident she got through the session OK,” Cooley was quoted as saying by the ICC.

Rodrigues stepped up in Mandhana’s absence against Pakistan, firing an unbeaten 53 from 38 deliveries to guide her side past their arch-rivals with an over to spare.

Cooley was delighted for the team to start on the front foot and had reassuring words for Deepti Sharma, who saw her four overs cost 39 in Sunday’s contest.

“She bowled three overs in the powerplay and one at the death with three fielders out,” Cooley said.

“We know those are high-pressure situations but who better to give the ball to than someone like Deepti? She is an exceptional player. The girls are very good at reviewing their own performances and they are very open to input.

“Deepti is one of our key players and she will go for a few runs some days, that’s the nature of T20, but she bowled in the high-pressure situations and we believe she did a good job.”

West Indies are well aware of the threat posed by Sharma, who was influential in January’s two tri-series meetings between the two sides.

Sharma followed up figures of 2-29 by taking three for 11 as India triumphed by 56 runs and eight wickets respectively, leaving West Indies looking to upset the form book as they seek a first win of the competition.

“We know where we went wrong [in the tri-series],” said wicketkeeper Rashada Williams. “We know where we fell short, so it’s just for us to go there and turn up on the day.

“India will be coming hard and they are more aggressive in their latter part of their innings, so it’s just for us to control the game for as long as possible, especially in the last five because we know they’re going to come hard. We have to try and restrict them by bowling in the right areas.”

West Indies were beaten by England in their opener, leaving the 2016 champions under no illusions as to the challenge ahead if they are to target the latter stages this time around.

“After losing our first game, it’s important that we come out and perform to the best of our abilities against India,” she said. “We need everyone to be on their A-game.”

Get the latest Cricket News here

TAGS