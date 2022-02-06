Live: India vs West Indies Latest Score, 1st ODI Updates - Siraj Castles Hope After Rohit Opts to Bowl Against Windies

Live now
India vs West Indies 2022 Live Score, 1st ODI, Narendra Modi Stadium: Indian skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl against West Indies at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Deepak Hooda got his debut cap from the former skipper Virat Kohli. Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav missed his place and have to wait for his comeback. While in absence of Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur will lead the pace Read More
Key EventsKey Events
A couple of boundaries from Prasidh Krishna’s over and he is struggling to hit the ideal length so far. Two boundary hitting opportunities and Darren Bravo grabbed them with both hands. 8 runs from the over. WI 28/1 in 6 overs
Another impressive over from Mohammed Siraj as only one run came from it. Siraj is looking all fired-up and that’s the way he goes about his business. He will bowl his heart out on every occasion. A good start for India so far with the ball in first five overs. WI 20/1 in 5 overs
Prasidh Krishna is looking a bit rusty here and he has not hit his pace so far. His biggest strength is pace and bounce and he needs to capitalize on that. Five runs from the over and West Indies look to recover from the early Shai Hope’s blow. WI 19/1 in 4 overs
OUT! BOWLED! And Mohammed Siraj gets the last laugh after getting hit for a couple of a boundary. Scrambled seam and Hope gets a little carried away and was looking to drive it for another boundary but failed miserably. Siraj hits the iconic Cristiano Ronaldo’s ‘Suiiii’ celebration again. WI 13/1 in 2.4 overs
Brandon King welcomed Prasidh Krishna with a boundary. The lanky pacer was looking to get some swing by pitching the ball a tad full. Only five runs came from the over. India need to take wickets at the regular interval against a team like West Indies who have depth in the batting unit. WI 5/0 in 2 overs
Impressive from Mohammed Siraj as he kickstarted India’s 1000th ODI with a maiden over. Very disciplined line and length from Siraj to put Shai Hope on the backfoot. It is going to be a crucial series for Siraj in the absence of Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah. WI 0/0 in 1 over
Brandon King and Shai Hope will open the innings for West Indies here. While Mohammed Siraj will start the proceedings with the new ball.
The Indian players are wearing a black arm-band to honour Lata Mangeshkar who passed away earlier in the morning. Mangeshkar (92), one of the biggest music icons of the country, died due to multiple organ failure at a city hospital earlier in the day, according to her sister Usha Mangeshkar and doctors treating her.
Players of both teams are out for the national anthems of their respective nations.
“It’s a historic day in Indian cricket, been a long journey for India. We have seen a lot of ups and downs. As a team, we have grown over the years, and we’ll continue to do that,” Rohit Sharma said at the toss.
West Indies (Playing XI): Brandon King, Shai Hope, Shamarh Brooks, Darren Bravo, Nicholas Pooran(w), Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Alzarri Joseph, Kemar Roach, Akeal Hosein
India’s Playing XI: Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Yuzvendra Chahal, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma wins the toss and elects to bowl first against West Indies at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
The dew is going to play a crucial role in this match as both teams will look to bowl first after winning the toss. This is the first ODI match at revamped Narendra Modi Stadium and we are just a few minutes away from the toss.
A very big day for Deepak Hooda as he received his debut cap from former skipper Virat Kohli.
Congratulations to @HoodaOnFire who is all set to make his debut for #TeamIndia. #INDvWI pic.twitter.com/849paxXNgM
— BCCI (@BCCI) February 6, 2022
Welcome from the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad for the first @Paytm #INDvWI ODI. 👋
This is what the two teams are playing for 🏆#TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/HJpn3ovBXe
— BCCI (@BCCI) February 6, 2022
India is all set to become the first country to play 1000 one-day internationals. It will reach this momentous milestone when Rohit Sharma-led team takes on the West Indies at the Narendra Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. Australia has played 958 and Pakistan 936. India has won 518, lost 431, tied 9 and has been involved in 41 no result matches. It has played at 66 venues in the world (28 in India) and a record number of 72 matches at Sharjah. Read More Here
The series opener is going to be a momentous occasion for the men’s cricket team as it becomes the first in history to play 1000 ODIs. We spoke to the legendary Anil Kumble, Javagak Srinath, Zaheer Khan And Ajit Agarkar on the evolution of the format and Indian cricket in general. Here’s more
Hello everyone and welcome to our live coverage of the series opening first ODI between India and West Indies to be played on Ahmedabad today. Rohit Sharma is fit and back to lead the team for the first time as India’s full-time captain in ODIs. The team has had a forgettable start to the year losing Test and ODI series on South Africa tour and will be hoping to get back to winning ways as they host West Indies for six white-ball matches.
The much-talked template of India will be in focus as they face the West Indies in their landmark 1000th One-day International in the form of a series opener at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. After being blanked 3-0 by South Africa in the ODI series in January, India would be back to playing in the comfort and familiarity of home conditions as they seek to shape their template in the format.
India’s way of working in the ODIs has been the top-order getting the bulk of runs and then expect the middle-order to cash on it. But in the series against South Africa, neither of them worked with the middle-order becoming a glaring point of weakness. Skipper Rohit Sharma, in a virtual press conference on Saturday, said he doesn’t think that the template will undergo drastic changes due to the loss in South Africa.
“My thoughts are very straightforward. The series against South Africa is the only series we have lost in the past few years and in New Zealand as well. But our ODI percentage in the last 3-4 years has been 70 plus if I am not wrong, maybe more. If there is a change, we need to do in terms of how we approach the game, we have to do it, as simple as that. It is not like you have to suddenly come and try to copy what other teams are doing.”
Sharma’s return, after a left hamstring injury, is expected to boost the top-order with Ishan Kishan now confirmed as his opening partner in absence of Shikhar Dhawan and Ruturaj Gaikwad (down with Covid-19) and Mayank Agarwal still in quarantine.
Barring a career-best 85 from Rishabh Pant in the second ODI at Paarl, India’s middle-order didn’t have much of an impact against South Africa. With Shreyas Iyer unavailable due to Covid-19, there is a chance for Suryakumar Yadav, who did well in his lone outing at Cape Town, to get an extended run in the middle-order.
For the finishers’ slot, with the absence of Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja continuing, expect Shardul Thakur and Deepak Chahar to be tried again with a new entrant in all-rounder Deepak Hooda. With the Venkatesh Iyer experiment at number six shelved quickly, the search for the finisher continues for India.
In terms of the bowling department, comeback-man Kuldeep Yadav might not get a game straight away as he has been out of action since July 2021 and subsequently underwent a knee surgery. With Sharma stressing that Yadav won’t be rushed into action, it will be a toss-up between off-spinner Washington Sundar or young leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi to pair up with Yuzvendra Chahal.
With Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah rested, Thakur and Chahar are frontrunners for the fast bowlers’ slots. That leaves Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj and uncapped Avesh Khan in a three-way fight for the third pacer’s spot.
Just like India, West Indies are coming off a shock 2-1 loss in the ODIs to Ireland. But their morale is on a high after beating England 3-2 in a five-match T20I series. Veteran pacer Kemar Roach is making a comeback to the ODI squad after two and half years and could be in line to play the first game. Other pace options include Jason Holder, Alzarri Joseph and Odean Smith.
It is an opportunity for the inaugural Men’s Cricket World Cup winners to adjust their game as per the Indian conditions. In terms of opening, they could look at pairing up Brandon King and Nkrumah Bonner. Nicholas Pooran, Shai Hope, Shamrah Brookes and captain Kieron Pollard will form the rest of the batting order.
Overall, it will be a series where two teams, especially India, will be looking to get the template and personnel right starting from a landmark ODI match on Sunday.
Full Squads
India: Rohit Sharma (captain), Ishan Kishan, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(wicket-keeper), Deepak Hooda, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravi Bishnoi, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul, Avesh Khan, Prasidh Krishna and Washington Sundar
West Indies: Shai Hope (wicketkeeper), Brandon King, Nicholas Pooran, Shamarh Brooks, Darren Bravo, Kieron Pollard (captain), Jason Holder, Fabian Allen, Romario Shepherd, Odean Smith, Alzarri Joseph, Akeal Hosein, Hayden Walsh, Kemar Roach and Nkrumah Bonner
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here