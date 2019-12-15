India vs West Indies Live Score, 1st ODI at Chennai: Iyer, Pant Look to Rebuild

SIX! Pant's found one in his arc and he could not resist the temptation for the big shot.Whack and that's over the fence for a maximum over mid wicket.
15:26 (IST)
Four! Chase bowls short and Pant pounces on it and pulls it away emphatically. He means business here in Chennai. Very controlled batting.
15:23 (IST)
Four! Terrific shot by Rishabh Pant. flicks Joseph away through square leg for a boundary. Exquisit timing from him.
15:19 (IST)
Four! Superbly cut away by Shreyas Iyer for a boundary after quite a while. Chase offers some room outside the off stump and it's smashed away through point. Six runs of that over takes India to 96/3.
14:55 (IST)
OUT: Rohit perishes for 36. Jodesph has his first wicket of the match as the batsman gives a simple catch to Pollard. India are in trouble here. The score is 80/3.
14:27 (IST)
FOUR: India are slowly building a partnership here. Both Rohit and Iyer are batting well in tandem. In the meanwhile, Iyer gets a four off Holder. A brilliant straight drive from the youngster. He would need to play a big innings here. India are 46/2 after 12 overs.
14:18 (IST)
FOUR: Rohit is well set now and he is trying to take on Holder as he hits the bowler for a straight four. India need many more of those. The score is 33/2 after the end of 10 overs.
14:06 (IST)
OUT: What just happened here. Cottrell has removed the big fish Virat Kohli early. The batsman plays one on to the stumps and goes back for 4. India are 25/2 now after 7 overs.
14:02 (IST)
OUT: Cottrell has a wicket here. A short one and Rahul loses control of the ball. Hetmyer takes a simple catch. He is gone for 6. India are 21/1.
13:51 (IST)
FOUR: Rohit finally opens his account with a four. he gets the boundary off Holder. Yet another over comes to an end as the score now moves to 11/0 after 4 overs.
13:41 (IST)
FOUR: Jason Holder starts the proceedings from the other end. Rahul cuts him through point for a four. Excellent start for him. Five runs come from the over as India are 5/0 after 2 overs.
13:16 (IST)
West Indies (Playing XI): Shai Hope(w), Sunil Ambris, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Hayden Walsh, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell
13:04 (IST)
TOSS: India lost the toss and have been asked to bat first by West Indies captain Kieron Pollard.
15:36 (IST)
SIX! Pant's found one in his arc and he could not resist the temptation for the big shot.Whack and that's over the fence for a maximum over mid wicket.
15:26 (IST)
Four! Chase bowls short and Pant pounces on it and pulls it away emphatically. He means business here in Chennai. Very controlled batting.
15:23 (IST)
Four! Terrific shot by Rishabh Pant. flicks Joseph away through square leg for a boundary. Exquisit timing from him.
15:19 (IST)
Four! Superbly cut away by Shreyas Iyer for a boundary after quite a while. Chase offers some room outside the off stump and it's smashed away through point. Six runs of that over takes India to 96/3.
14:55 (IST)
OUT: Rohit perishes for 36. Jodesph has his first wicket of the match as the batsman gives a simple catch to Pollard. India are in trouble here. The score is 80/3.
14:27 (IST)
FOUR: India are slowly building a partnership here. Both Rohit and Iyer are batting well in tandem. In the meanwhile, Iyer gets a four off Holder. A brilliant straight drive from the youngster. He would need to play a big innings here. India are 46/2 after 12 overs.
14:18 (IST)
FOUR: Rohit is well set now and he is trying to take on Holder as he hits the bowler for a straight four. India need many more of those. The score is 33/2 after the end of 10 overs.
14:06 (IST)
OUT: What just happened here. Cottrell has removed the big fish Virat Kohli early. The batsman plays one on to the stumps and goes back for 4. India are 25/2 now after 7 overs.
14:02 (IST)
OUT: Cottrell has a wicket here. A short one and Rahul loses control of the ball. Hetmyer takes a simple catch. He is gone for 6. India are 21/1.
13:51 (IST)
FOUR: Rohit finally opens his account with a four. he gets the boundary off Holder. Yet another over comes to an end as the score now moves to 11/0 after 4 overs.
13:41 (IST)
FOUR: Jason Holder starts the proceedings from the other end. Rahul cuts him through point for a four. Excellent start for him. Five runs come from the over as India are 5/0 after 2 overs.
13:16 (IST)
West Indies (Playing XI): Shai Hope(w), Sunil Ambris, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Hayden Walsh, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell
13:04 (IST)
TOSS: India lost the toss and have been asked to bat first by West Indies captain Kieron Pollard.
15:43 (IST)
Seven runs of the Keemo Paul over for India. Pant and Iyer find it quite easy to work him around the gaps. India are 129/3 after 29 overs.
15:38 (IST)
A single each to Pant and Iyer after that big hit means India have moved onto 122/3 after 28 overs. Both these batsmen will look to make this start count.
15:36 (IST)
SIX! Pant's found one in his arc and he could not resist the temptation for the big shot.Whack and that's over the fence for a maximum over mid wicket.
15:34 (IST)
End of 27 overs and India are on 114/3 with Rishabh Pant slowly looking to free his arms and break the shackles. Iyer on the other hand, very capable with the big shots himself too, is taking it slow for now.
15:28 (IST)
India 109/3 after 26 overs but could have lost a fourth but for the quick adjustment by Shreyas Iyer at the starting of the Chase over. Both Pant and Iyer doing a good job of keeping things steady.
15:26 (IST)
Four! Chase bowls short and Pant pounces on it and pulls it away emphatically. He means business here in Chennai. Very controlled batting.
15:25 (IST)
Half the innings gone and India have moved on to 104/3. Good eight run over for the hosts against Joseph. Pant made the most of a loose delivery on the leg side to pick up a boundary after a couple of singles and a two of the first three deliveries.
15:23 (IST)
Four! Terrific shot by Rishabh Pant. flicks Joseph away through square leg for a boundary. Exquisit timing from him.
15:19 (IST)
Four! Superbly cut away by Shreyas Iyer for a boundary after quite a while. Chase offers some room outside the off stump and it's smashed away through point. Six runs of that over takes India to 96/3.
15:16 (IST)
Joseph continues to bowl some good probing deliveries to both Iyer and Pant. Once again a good over for the visitors as India pick up only a couple of singles and move to 90/3 after 23 overs. Lot's of dots for India after the early wickets.
15:11 (IST)
Shreyas played the last ball of the over in the air, but thankfully it fell short of the fielder. Chase completes yet another good over for his team where Pant and Iyer pick up a single each. India are 88/3 after 22 overs.
15:08 (IST)
Joseph completes his third over and has managed to keep things silent at his end too. Three singles to the duo of Pant and Iyer takes India to 86/3 after 21 overs.
15:03 (IST)
Chase into his second over. He has been bowling well at the moment and not giving anything away. After 20 overs India are 83/3.
14:55 (IST)
OUT: Rohit perishes for 36. Jodesph has his first wicket of the match as the batsman gives a simple catch to Pollard. India are in trouble here. The score is 80/3.
14:50 (IST)
Alzarri Joseph comes into the attack now. Windies will want a wicket from him. He comes up with a good over and just gives two runs. India are 75/2 after 17 overs.
14:41 (IST)
Iyer is playing well here and releasing the pressure off Rohit. The latter can still take his time to get his eye in and then play his shots. The run rate has come up a bit finally. India are 71/2.
14:35 (IST)
The pitch looks two-paced since the batsmen are finding it hard to connect the ball with the bat. Rohit is going pretty slow at the moment, but can certainly make up for the lost time with his wide range of shots. After 14 overs India are 58/2.
14:27 (IST)
FOUR: India are slowly building a partnership here. Both Rohit and Iyer are batting well in tandem. In the meanwhile, Iyer gets a four off Holder. A brilliant straight drive from the youngster. He would need to play a big innings here. India are 46/2 after 12 overs.
14:18 (IST)
FOUR: Rohit is well set now and he is trying to take on Holder as he hits the bowler for a straight four. India need many more of those. The score is 33/2 after the end of 10 overs.
14:06 (IST)
OUT: What just happened here. Cottrell has removed the big fish Virat Kohli early. The batsman plays one on to the stumps and goes back for 4. India are 25/2 now after 7 overs.
14:02 (IST)
OUT: Cottrell has a wicket here. A short one and Rahul loses control of the ball. Hetmyer takes a simple catch. He is gone for 6. India are 21/1.
13:59 (IST)
Holder completes his third over as India are off to a cautious start. After six overs the score has only moved to 19/0. India need to break the shackles here.
13:51 (IST)
FOUR: Rohit finally opens his account with a four. he gets the boundary off Holder. Yet another over comes to an end as the score now moves to 11/0 after 4 overs.
13:41 (IST)
FOUR: Jason Holder starts the proceedings from the other end. Rahul cuts him through point for a four. Excellent start for him. Five runs come from the over as India are 5/0 after 2 overs.
13:35 (IST)
There is an early confusion between the two batsmen. KL Rahul was almost run out in the first over itself. And Cottrell starts with a maiden over here. India are 0/0.
13:31 (IST)
So the two openers -- KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma make their way to the middle. Suddenly the batsmen will have a lot of time to build their innings. Expect a big ton from one of the Indian batsmen today.
13:23 (IST)
We are just minutes away from the start of the match and Indian batsmen must be raring to go and score on this great batting track at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.
13:16 (IST)
West Indies (Playing XI): Shai Hope(w), Sunil Ambris, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Hayden Walsh, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell
India vs West Indies Live Score, 1st ODI at Chennai: Iyer, Pant Look to Rebuild
India vs West Indies (ODI)
LIVE
IND vs WI Cricket Scorecard (ODI)
1st ODI, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai, 15 December, 2019
India
130/3
(29.2) RR 4.43
West Indies
Live blog
HIGHLIGHTS
SIX! Pant's found one in his arc and he could not resist the temptation for the big shot.Whack and that's over the fence for a maximum over mid wicket.
Four! Chase bowls short and Pant pounces on it and pulls it away emphatically. He means business here in Chennai. Very controlled batting.
Four! Terrific shot by Rishabh Pant. flicks Joseph away through square leg for a boundary. Exquisit timing from him.
Four! Superbly cut away by Shreyas Iyer for a boundary after quite a while. Chase offers some room outside the off stump and it's smashed away through point. Six runs of that over takes India to 96/3.
OUT: Rohit perishes for 36. Jodesph has his first wicket of the match as the batsman gives a simple catch to Pollard. India are in trouble here. The score is 80/3.
FOUR: India are slowly building a partnership here. Both Rohit and Iyer are batting well in tandem. In the meanwhile, Iyer gets a four off Holder. A brilliant straight drive from the youngster. He would need to play a big innings here. India are 46/2 after 12 overs.
FOUR: Rohit is well set now and he is trying to take on Holder as he hits the bowler for a straight four. India need many more of those. The score is 33/2 after the end of 10 overs.
OUT: What just happened here. Cottrell has removed the big fish Virat Kohli early. The batsman plays one on to the stumps and goes back for 4. India are 25/2 now after 7 overs.
OUT: Cottrell has a wicket here. A short one and Rahul loses control of the ball. Hetmyer takes a simple catch. He is gone for 6. India are 21/1.
FOUR: Rohit finally opens his account with a four. he gets the boundary off Holder. Yet another over comes to an end as the score now moves to 11/0 after 4 overs.
FOUR: Jason Holder starts the proceedings from the other end. Rahul cuts him through point for a four. Excellent start for him. Five runs come from the over as India are 5/0 after 2 overs.
West Indies (Playing XI): Shai Hope(w), Sunil Ambris, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Hayden Walsh, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell
TOSS: India lost the toss and have been asked to bat first by West Indies captain Kieron Pollard.
15:43 (IST)
Seven runs of the Keemo Paul over for India. Pant and Iyer find it quite easy to work him around the gaps. India are 129/3 after 29 overs.
15:38 (IST)
A single each to Pant and Iyer after that big hit means India have moved onto 122/3 after 28 overs. Both these batsmen will look to make this start count.
15:36 (IST)
SIX! Pant's found one in his arc and he could not resist the temptation for the big shot.Whack and that's over the fence for a maximum over mid wicket.
15:34 (IST)
End of 27 overs and India are on 114/3 with Rishabh Pant slowly looking to free his arms and break the shackles. Iyer on the other hand, very capable with the big shots himself too, is taking it slow for now.
15:28 (IST)
India 109/3 after 26 overs but could have lost a fourth but for the quick adjustment by Shreyas Iyer at the starting of the Chase over. Both Pant and Iyer doing a good job of keeping things steady.
15:26 (IST)
Four! Chase bowls short and Pant pounces on it and pulls it away emphatically. He means business here in Chennai. Very controlled batting.
15:25 (IST)
Half the innings gone and India have moved on to 104/3. Good eight run over for the hosts against Joseph. Pant made the most of a loose delivery on the leg side to pick up a boundary after a couple of singles and a two of the first three deliveries.
15:23 (IST)
Four! Terrific shot by Rishabh Pant. flicks Joseph away through square leg for a boundary. Exquisit timing from him.
15:19 (IST)
Four! Superbly cut away by Shreyas Iyer for a boundary after quite a while. Chase offers some room outside the off stump and it's smashed away through point. Six runs of that over takes India to 96/3.
15:16 (IST)
Joseph continues to bowl some good probing deliveries to both Iyer and Pant. Once again a good over for the visitors as India pick up only a couple of singles and move to 90/3 after 23 overs. Lot's of dots for India after the early wickets.
15:11 (IST)
Shreyas played the last ball of the over in the air, but thankfully it fell short of the fielder. Chase completes yet another good over for his team where Pant and Iyer pick up a single each. India are 88/3 after 22 overs.
15:08 (IST)
Joseph completes his third over and has managed to keep things silent at his end too. Three singles to the duo of Pant and Iyer takes India to 86/3 after 21 overs.
15:03 (IST)
Chase into his second over. He has been bowling well at the moment and not giving anything away. After 20 overs India are 83/3.
14:55 (IST)
OUT: Rohit perishes for 36. Jodesph has his first wicket of the match as the batsman gives a simple catch to Pollard. India are in trouble here. The score is 80/3.
14:50 (IST)
Alzarri Joseph comes into the attack now. Windies will want a wicket from him. He comes up with a good over and just gives two runs. India are 75/2 after 17 overs.
14:41 (IST)
Iyer is playing well here and releasing the pressure off Rohit. The latter can still take his time to get his eye in and then play his shots. The run rate has come up a bit finally. India are 71/2.
14:35 (IST)
The pitch looks two-paced since the batsmen are finding it hard to connect the ball with the bat. Rohit is going pretty slow at the moment, but can certainly make up for the lost time with his wide range of shots. After 14 overs India are 58/2.
14:27 (IST)
FOUR: India are slowly building a partnership here. Both Rohit and Iyer are batting well in tandem. In the meanwhile, Iyer gets a four off Holder. A brilliant straight drive from the youngster. He would need to play a big innings here. India are 46/2 after 12 overs.
14:18 (IST)
FOUR: Rohit is well set now and he is trying to take on Holder as he hits the bowler for a straight four. India need many more of those. The score is 33/2 after the end of 10 overs.
14:06 (IST)
OUT: What just happened here. Cottrell has removed the big fish Virat Kohli early. The batsman plays one on to the stumps and goes back for 4. India are 25/2 now after 7 overs.
14:02 (IST)
OUT: Cottrell has a wicket here. A short one and Rahul loses control of the ball. Hetmyer takes a simple catch. He is gone for 6. India are 21/1.
13:59 (IST)
Holder completes his third over as India are off to a cautious start. After six overs the score has only moved to 19/0. India need to break the shackles here.
13:51 (IST)
FOUR: Rohit finally opens his account with a four. he gets the boundary off Holder. Yet another over comes to an end as the score now moves to 11/0 after 4 overs.
13:41 (IST)
FOUR: Jason Holder starts the proceedings from the other end. Rahul cuts him through point for a four. Excellent start for him. Five runs come from the over as India are 5/0 after 2 overs.
13:35 (IST)
There is an early confusion between the two batsmen. KL Rahul was almost run out in the first over itself. And Cottrell starts with a maiden over here. India are 0/0.
13:31 (IST)
So the two openers -- KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma make their way to the middle. Suddenly the batsmen will have a lot of time to build their innings. Expect a big ton from one of the Indian batsmen today.
13:23 (IST)
We are just minutes away from the start of the match and Indian batsmen must be raring to go and score on this great batting track at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.
13:16 (IST)
West Indies (Playing XI): Shai Hope(w), Sunil Ambris, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Hayden Walsh, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell
India (Playing XI): Lokesh Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Kedar Jadhav, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami
13:04 (IST)
TOSS: India lost the toss and have been asked to bat first by West Indies captain Kieron Pollard.
12:57 (IST)
We are minutes away from the all important toss in Chennai. Get ready for an absolute cracker on this Super Sunday.
LOAD MORE
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Wed, 18 December, 2019
WI v INDVisakhapatnam YSR All Fixtures
Team Rankings