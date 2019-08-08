starts in
India vs West Indies Live Score, 1st ODI Match in Guyana: Toss Delayed Due to Rain

Cricketnext Staff | August 8, 2019, 6:57 PM IST

  • 18:20 (IST)

  • 17:16 (IST)

    Hello everyone and welcome to our live blog for today's big encounter! India will be taking on West Indies in the first ODI of the three match series, where Virat Kohli and Co. will be looking to maintain their winning run. We should be in for a thriller of a match today!

19:07 (IST)

The ground staff is out and sun is peeping out from the clouds! Looks like the rain has also stopped and we should have some good update soon here.

18:55 (IST)
18:50 (IST)

Some good news coming in from the ground, the rain has eased out a bit but still not completely stopped. Covers are still on the square at the moment.

18:38 (IST)

West Indies skipper Jason Holder believes his side's batsmen must step up and take more responsibility if they are to have any chances of success in the three-match ODI series against India starting on Thursday (August 8). "We had quite a bit of time to sit back and think about how the World Cup went and our shortcomings. We've had a few discussions in the group already; obviously, our batting let us down in the World Cup," he said ahead of the first ODI against India in Guyana.

18:20 (IST)

Well, first visuals of the ground and its completely drenched at the moment! Raining quite heavily at the moment and looks like the toss will be delayed for sure. Fans will be hoping this is a passing shower though.

18:15 (IST)

Kuldeep vs Hetmyer
Despite promising so much, Shimron Hetmyer has really failed to set the stage alight for West Indies. He has struggled against quality spin bowling, and with the wrist spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav returning for India, the task will get that much tougher for Hetmyer. He struggles to rotate strike which has often led to his downfall. He can hit the ball a long way but needs to construct his innings in a way that helps his team. Kuldeep didn’t have the best of World Cups and with the world getting used to his action, the left-arm wrist-spinner will need to increase his arsenal to surprise the batsmen. This will be a really interesting battle to look out for!

18:06 (IST)

Shami vs Pooran
If there is one youngster who has really impressed for the West Indies, it has been big-hitting Nicholas Pooran. Pooran has rebuilt the innings when his team have been in trouble and hasn’t been afraid to accelerate when needed. His weakness though has been that he often plays just aggressively or too defensively. He often struggles when dot balls start accumulating. His task will be cut out against Shami – his teammate in Kings XI Punjab. Shami has the ability to trouble the batsmen both at the start and end of the innings. He will be looking to get wickets early, and especially that of dangerman Pooran.

17:52 (IST)

Virat Kohli vs Kemar Roach
Another battle to look forward to will be Indian captain Virat Kohli taking on the blistering pace of Kemar Roach. Though Kohli has scored a few half-centuries recently, a big match-winning ton – something he is always associated with – hasn’t come in a while for the Indian captain. He’s certainly due a big one and showed form in the final T20I. Roach meanwhile is known to generate some extra bounce and can be difficult to handle if the pitch has a bit of spice in it. He will certainly be hoping that’s the case in Guyana come Thursday.

17:43 (IST)

Rohit Sharma vs Sheldon Cottrell
Rohit’s troubles against left-arm pace are now well documented. The Indian opener tends to struggle with the angle created by the left-armers and that is something Cottrell will be looking to exploit. If West Indies are to have any chance, they need to dismiss Rohit early, who has been in superb form since the World Cup and has single-handedly won games for India. Cottrell has been the most threatening of Windies bowlers and he will be looking to make an impact yet again with the ball.

17:36 (IST)

After a rather convincing T20I series victory for India, the action now moves to ODIs, where the hosts will be looking to provide bit more of a fight against a strong Indian team. The World Cup clash between the two sides proved to be one-sided, West Indies will be hoping to cash in on the home advantage and leave a much stronger impression this time around. As the two teams prepare to battle it out, we take a look at few key match-ups which could well decide the fate of the game come Thursday.

17:33 (IST)

Another contest can be seen between Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav for a spot of an all-rounder and a leg-spinner. In the fast bowling department, Kohli might give rest to Bhuvneshwar Kumar who played all the three T20Is and can bring Mohammad Shami to bowl alongside Navdeep Saini and Khaleel Ahmed. This ODI series will be India's first 50-over assignment after the World Cup debacle and the Men in Blue will fancy their chances against the West Indies side which will be strengthened by the inclusion of Chris Gayle in their squad. 

17:29 (IST)

With Shikhar Dhawan back in the side, he will have the responsibility to give India a solid start alongside Rohit Sharma. K.L. Rahul, who opened the innings in World Cup alongside Rohit, is likely to go back to his number four slot with skipper Virat Kohli coming ahead of him.  A contest between Manish Pandey and Shreyas Iyer is likely to be seen for the remaining middle-order slot.  Iyer was not able to find a place in the three T20Is and it is highly possible that the team management may go ahead with him in the ODIs. 

17:21 (IST)

Riding high on confidence after clean sweeping the T20I series, Team India will look to take the form into the 50-over format when they take on West Indies in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Providence Stadium on Thursday. India dominated the West Indies in the T20I series where they outclassed the opposition in all the three departments. 

17:16 (IST)

India vs West Indies 1st ODI on August 8th (Wednesday) will be broadcast on the Sony Ten network and Live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. The match will be played at Guyana and will begin at 1900 HRS IST. You can also follow all the action on our live blog (IND vs WI).

PREVIEW: Search for India's One-Day International middle order, the next chapter. That could well be the theme of India's campaign as the ODI leg of the West Indies tour gets underway on Thursday (August 8) in Guyana.

It was a question that haunted them in the World Cup and the months leading to it. It's a question that has been unanswered even after the end of the World Cup. Virat Kohli himself had a wry smile when asked about it before his departure to West Indies, saying he wished he had a crystal ball to solve the puzzle. Kohli, though, stressed all was well with the middle order.

But clearly, all is not well. For starters, they've got to plan for the post MS Dhoni era. Rishabh Pant, the sole wicketkeeper in the squad, is set to get a long run. And then, they've got to identify the number four, for which the auditions continue with the three-match series. All eyes will be on Manish Pandey and Shreyas Iyer, the comeback men to the one-day set up. Those two might have to wait though, as KL Rahul could get the first go.

India will be glad that Shikhar Dhawan is back, after missing most of the World Cup with a finger injury. It means Rahul will be pushed to the middle order, where he began in the World Cup before Dhawan's injury forced the change to the top. India haven't made drastic changes to their line-up, but some key positions could be up for grabs for the short term. Hardik Pandya's absence, for instance, gives someone else a go in the middle order. Will that be Iyer, Pandey or Jadhav? The series is only three matches long, which means the middle order might not get a big chance if the top three fire. It's imperative that India show patience and consistency in such scenarios - something they failed to do in the months leading to the World Cup. India's bowling is more or less settled, although Jasprit Bumrah gets a well deserved break. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami are potent enough, and Navdeep Saini could add the excitement factor for the tour.

Despite missing a couple of key players in Pandya and Bumrah, and despite playing away, India are the favourites for the series. West Indies lack the consistency, which was evident in the World Cup. They threaten in parts and phases, but maintaining it for long times is their challenge.

West Indies too haven't made too many changes to their side, despite the poor World Cup campaign. They have added a couple of bowling all-rounders in Keemo Paul and Roston Chase, who could be handy. The crux of the side remains same, with Chris Gayle still hanging around. West Indies do have the firepower - Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran. They've also got a calm head in Shai Hope, apart from the ever reliable Jason Holder. On paper, this is a brilliant mix. If only they can get their act together on the field. Take out Gayle, and this is the future that could well revive West Indies cricket in the years to come. It's time to start, though.

The bowling unit is more or less the same too, with Oshane Thomas, Sheldon Cottrell and Kemar Roach handling the pace attack along with Holder. Spin was their weakness in the World Cup, and is likely to remain so in the India series as well. Chase does add some off-spin, but it's not likely to threaten the right-handers dominated Indian batting line up.

India come into the series on the back of a series sweep in the T20Is. West Indies hardly challenged India then.

Hopefully they can in the ODIs and the Tests that follow.

Probable XI:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (capt), KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer/Manish Pandey/Kedar Jadhav, Rishabh Pant (w), Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Shami, Navdeep Saini.

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (w), Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Jason Holder, Carlos Brathwaite, Roston Chase/Keemo Paul, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Kemar Roach.

