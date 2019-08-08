India vs West Indies Live Score, 1st ODI Match in Guyana: Toss Delayed Due to Rain

Well, first visuals of the ground and its completely drenched at the moment! Raining quite heavily at the moment and looks like the toss will be delayed for sure. Fans will be hoping this is a passing shower though.
17:16 (IST)
Hello everyone and welcome to our live blog for today's big encounter! India will be taking on West Indies in the first ODI of the three match series, where Virat Kohli and Co. will be looking to maintain their winning run. We should be in for a thriller of a match today!
18:20 (IST)
19:07 (IST)
The ground staff is out and sun is peeping out from the clouds! Looks like the rain has also stopped and we should have some good update soon here.
Some good news coming in from the ground, the rain has eased out a bit but still not completely stopped. Covers are still on the square at the moment.
18:38 (IST)
West Indies skipper Jason Holder believes his side's batsmen must step up and take more responsibility if they are to have any chances of success in the three-match ODI series against India starting on Thursday (August 8). "We had quite a bit of time to sit back and think about how the World Cup went and our shortcomings. We've had a few discussions in the group already; obviously, our batting let us down in the World Cup," he said ahead of the first ODI against India in Guyana.
18:15 (IST)
Kuldeep vs Hetmyer
Despite promising so much, Shimron Hetmyer has really failed to set the stage alight for West Indies. He has struggled against quality spin bowling, and with the wrist spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav returning for India, the task will get that much tougher for Hetmyer. He struggles to rotate strike which has often led to his downfall. He can hit the ball a long way but needs to construct his innings in a way that helps his team. Kuldeep didn’t have the best of World Cups and with the world getting used to his action, the left-arm wrist-spinner will need to increase his arsenal to surprise the batsmen. This will be a really interesting battle to look out for!
18:06 (IST)
Shami vs Pooran
If there is one youngster who has really impressed for the West Indies, it has been big-hitting Nicholas Pooran. Pooran has rebuilt the innings when his team have been in trouble and hasn’t been afraid to accelerate when needed. His weakness though has been that he often plays just aggressively or too defensively. He often struggles when dot balls start accumulating. His task will be cut out against Shami – his teammate in Kings XI Punjab. Shami has the ability to trouble the batsmen both at the start and end of the innings. He will be looking to get wickets early, and especially that of dangerman Pooran.
17:52 (IST)
Virat Kohli vs Kemar Roach
Another battle to look forward to will be Indian captain Virat Kohli taking on the blistering pace of Kemar Roach. Though Kohli has scored a few half-centuries recently, a big match-winning ton – something he is always associated with – hasn’t come in a while for the Indian captain. He’s certainly due a big one and showed form in the final T20I. Roach meanwhile is known to generate some extra bounce and can be difficult to handle if the pitch has a bit of spice in it. He will certainly be hoping that’s the case in Guyana come Thursday.
17:43 (IST)
Rohit Sharma vs Sheldon Cottrell
Rohit’s troubles against left-arm pace are now well documented. The Indian opener tends to struggle with the angle created by the left-armers and that is something Cottrell will be looking to exploit. If West Indies are to have any chance, they need to dismiss Rohit early, who has been in superb form since the World Cup and has single-handedly won games for India. Cottrell has been the most threatening of Windies bowlers and he will be looking to make an impact yet again with the ball.
17:36 (IST)
After a rather convincing T20I series victory for India, the action now moves to ODIs, where the hosts will be looking to provide bit more of a fight against a strong Indian team. The World Cup clash between the two sides proved to be one-sided, West Indies will be hoping to cash in on the home advantage and leave a much stronger impression this time around. As the two teams prepare to battle it out, we take a look at few key match-ups which could well decide the fate of the game come Thursday.
17:33 (IST)
Another contest can be seen between Ravindra Jadeja, Kedar Jadhav, Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav for a spot of an all-rounder and a leg-spinner. In the fast bowling department, Kohli might give rest to Bhuvneshwar Kumar who played all the three T20Is and can bring Mohammad Shami to bowl alongside Navdeep Saini and Khaleel Ahmed. This ODI series will be India's first 50-over assignment after the World Cup debacle and the Men in Blue will fancy their chances against the West Indies side which will be strengthened by the inclusion of Chris Gayle in their squad.
17:29 (IST)
With Shikhar Dhawan back in the side, he will have the responsibility to give India a solid start alongside Rohit Sharma. K.L. Rahul, who opened the innings in World Cup alongside Rohit, is likely to go back to his number four slot with skipper Virat Kohli coming ahead of him. A contest between Manish Pandey and Shreyas Iyer is likely to be seen for the remaining middle-order slot. Iyer was not able to find a place in the three T20Is and it is highly possible that the team management may go ahead with him in the ODIs.
17:21 (IST)
Riding high on confidence after clean sweeping the T20I series, Team India will look to take the form into the 50-over format when they take on West Indies in the first ODI of the three-match series at the Providence Stadium on Thursday. India dominated the West Indies in the T20I series where they outclassed the opposition in all the three departments.
17:16 (IST)
India vs West Indies Live Score, 1st ODI Match in Guyana: Toss Delayed Due to Rain
