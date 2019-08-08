India vs West Indies Live Score, 1st ODI Match in Guyana: Rain Forces Match to be Abandoned

Once again the rain has stopped, but now the problem is to get the ground fit for play. That might just take a little more time and that could mean loss of more overs from the game. We are heading towards a T20.
23:13 (IST)
RAIN: So there's another rain stoppage here. But it doesn't look that heavy.
23:01 (IST)
OUT: And here is the first wicket for India as he cleans up Gayle. The ball comes in sharply to Gayle and it just clips the leg stump. A big wicket for India. Gayle departs for 4. Windies are 42/1.
22:52 (IST)
SIX: Khaleel Ahmed comes into the attack now and he starts with a wayward full toss. Lewis has no problem in dispatching it for a four. Lewis doesn't stop there and hits the bowler for a six and four too. 15 runs come from the over. Windies move to 33/0 after 8 overs.
22:36 (IST)
So some good news here. The match will start here in the next four minutes. The match will now be reduced to 34-overs per side.
21:45 (IST)
So as per the latest update, the match will start in another 10 minutes as the groundstaff are removing the covers. The match will now be a 40-over per side affair.
21:37 (IST)
RAIN STOPS: And the rain has stopped miraculously after 5 minutes. Guess we would not have any loss of overs here.
21:34 (IST)
The rain has gotten heavy now and more overs will be lost here. If the match does start again, West Indies will be on the back foot because of their run rate.
21:25 (IST)
Just 5.4 overs into the game and the rain has returned here. Players are rushing off the field! This won't please any cricket fan! Looks like a passing shower though. Windies are 9/0 after 5.4 overs.
20:39 (IST)
West Indies (Playing XI): Evin Lewis, Chris Gayle, Shai Hope(w), Nicholas Pooran, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Jason Holder(c), Carlos Brathwaite, Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Kemar Roach
00:43 (IST)
It's official now. The match has been abandoned.
23:51 (IST)
SIX: Khaleel Ahmed comes into the attack now and he starts with a wayward full toss. Lewis has no problem in dispatching it for a four. Lewis doesn't stop there and hits the bowler for a six and four too. 15 runs come from the over. Windies move to 33/0 after 8 overs.
The rain has gotten heavy now and more overs will be lost here. If the match does start again, West Indies will be on the back foot because of their run rate.
00:36 (IST)
An hour to go for the 4pm local time cut-off for a 20-over game, and it's still raining. It's not too heavy, but it's still drizzling. Chances for a match are getting bleak.
00:13 (IST)
The rain is back. Just when it looked like umpires were coming out for another inspection, it has started to rain again. The match, in all possiblity could be called off, if it continues to rain.
00:04 (IST)
Shai Hope needs to come out good for the Windies
Shai Hope is the ideal candidate on take on the Indian spinners here. Across his ODI career, he has scored 1127 runs averaging 86.7 against spin bowlers. Since his debut, only Kohli (1360), Rohit (1233) and Root (1145) have scored more runs facing spin in ODIs. #WIvIND
23:37 (IST)
It's pouring at the moment and the groundsmen have covered the whole ground. Also they have covered the area new the bowler's run up that took time to dry up.
23:08 (IST)
Another change in the bowling as Jadeja comes into the attack. Lewis cuts the bowler through point and gets a three. Six runs come from the over as West Indies now move to 50/1 in 12 overs.
23:01 (IST)
22:59 (IST)
Khaleel Ahmed continues. Another short one and the bowler is met with the same fate -- the ball flies for a big six. Eight runs come from the over. The score now moves to 42/0 after 10 overs.
22:52 (IST)
22:47 (IST)
So Bhuvneshwar Kumar comes on for another over after the long rain break. Windies need some quick runs here. At the moment it's not looking good for them. But Lewis decides to go for a big one. A short one and Lewis pulls it for a six. The over comes to an end. West Indies are 18/0 after 7 overs.
22:36 (IST)
22:23 (IST)
The news from the centre is that the match could start in another 20 minutes from now. We would have close to five overs being reduced now.
22:11 (IST)
Doesn't look good
A damp outfield has delayed the restart further. No news of an official start time as yet.#WIvIND
21:21 (IST)
Well, that was indeed a close appeal and if India had reviewed, Lewis would have been a goner! All three reds in the replay there. But this is a really good start from the Indian pacers, West Indies are 8/0 after 5 overs
21:18 (IST)
Interesting! Loud appeal for lbw but umpire turns it down, that looked really close but India didn't opt for a review there. Jadhav then hits the stumps but the ball ricochets and allows Windies to pick runs. WI are 7/0 after 4 overs here.
21:13 (IST)
Bhuvneshwar Kumar with a tight over as he concedes just 1 run here, the problem for West Indies is that Gayle often takes way too many deliveries to get going which often creates pressure for the other batsman! West Indies are 3/0 after 3 overs.
21:09 (IST)
Mohammed Shami takes the new ball from the other end, and its a good start from him as well. He's usually lethal with the new ball! Concedes just 2 runs in the over and WI are 2/0 after 2 overs
21:04 (IST)
Excellent start this from Bhuvneshwar Kumar, he will be looking to exploit the conditions early which will aid swing bowling. He begins with a maiden and West Indies are 0/0 after the 1st over.
20:39 (IST)
India vs West Indies Live Score, 1st ODI Match in Guyana: Rain Forces Match to be Abandoned
CONCLUDED
WI vs IND Cricket Scorecard (ODI)
1st ODI ODI, Providence Stadium, Guyana, 08 August, 2019
West Indies
54/1
(13.0) RR 4.15
India
Live blog
HIGHLIGHTS
00:43 (IST)
00:36 (IST)
An hour to go for the 4pm local time cut-off for a 20-over game, and it's still raining. It's not too heavy, but it's still drizzling. Chances for a match are getting bleak.
00:13 (IST)
The rain is back. Just when it looked like umpires were coming out for another inspection, it has started to rain again. The match, in all possiblity could be called off, if it continues to rain.
Shai Hope needs to come out good for the Windies
23:51 (IST)
23:37 (IST)
It's pouring at the moment and the groundsmen have covered the whole ground. Also they have covered the area new the bowler's run up that took time to dry up.
It's getting heavy at Guyana
Doesn't look good at the moment
23:13 (IST)
23:08 (IST)
Another change in the bowling as Jadeja comes into the attack. Lewis cuts the bowler through point and gets a three. Six runs come from the over as West Indies now move to 50/1 in 12 overs.
23:01 (IST)
22:59 (IST)
Khaleel Ahmed continues. Another short one and the bowler is met with the same fate -- the ball flies for a big six. Eight runs come from the over. The score now moves to 42/0 after 10 overs.
22:52 (IST)
22:47 (IST)
So Bhuvneshwar Kumar comes on for another over after the long rain break. Windies need some quick runs here. At the moment it's not looking good for them. But Lewis decides to go for a big one. A short one and Lewis pulls it for a six. The over comes to an end. West Indies are 18/0 after 7 overs.
22:36 (IST)
22:23 (IST)
The news from the centre is that the match could start in another 20 minutes from now. We would have close to five overs being reduced now.
Doesn't look good
21:58 (IST)
Not good sign from the centre. Though it is not raining at the moment but there will be further delay as the groundstaff needs more time to dry up the ground. We will have further loss in overs.
21:54 (IST)
So the players have made their way to the middle now. Groundstaff just taking care of the damp areas on the field. Everything has been taken care of. The play will resume any moment.
21:45 (IST)
21:37 (IST)
21:34 (IST)
Bhuvneshwar has been exceptional against Gayle
21:25 (IST)
21:21 (IST)
21:18 (IST)
21:13 (IST)
21:09 (IST)
21:04 (IST)
20:39 (IST)
