India Vs West Indies Live Score, 1st T20I in Florida: Kohli & Co. Look to Start With Win

And after the 50-over World Cup, the focus now shifts to India vs West Indies. The action starts with the T20I series scheduled to play in Florida, USA. Both teams are a force to reckon with in the shortest format of the game, and this will be a good chance for the sides to test the youngsters ahead of the 2020 T20 World Cup. Hello and welcome to the live blog of the 1st t20I.
18:05 (IST)
18:43 (IST)
"All these are proven performers and we actually have a lot of belief in their abilities. We know giving the ball to anyone at any stage of the game, they'll do the job. Everyone is a professional here and they have come because of a lot of T20 experience. If you look at the IPL you will have so many options, but you choose 15 which are the best. That's what it was down to. And you expect them to do the job on the day."
18:37 (IST)
According to Kohli, this is also the time when Delhi’s Rishabh Pant should look to gain experience and cement his place in the team. "It's a great opportunity for someone like Rishabh Pant to really play a lot of international cricket, show his credentials, really unleash his potential at this stage," Kohli said. "We know how much ability he has and we all want him to become a consistent performer for the Indian cricket team. MS's experience is always going to be a very crucial factor but having said that some of these younger guys have a great opportunity ahead of them and they should just look forward to it."
18:32 (IST)
The West Indies series is among the chances for the plethora of youngsters looking to make their case for the 2020. There are as many as five different inclusions from the last time they played. Among those are uncapped players Rahul Chahar and Navdeep Saini. Leg-spinner Chahar played an influential role in Mumbai Indians' title-winning campaign in the IPL this year, while Navdeep Saini has caught the eye too with his pace at the Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore.
18:24 (IST)
"Having said that, there's no game that you want to take lightly either. You want results as also. As a team, if you are looking at building the confidence, then results should follow those processes and combinations. So, it boils down to the players eventually. Whoever gets the chance, in whatever combination and how much responsibility they take in the situation and how well they deliver for the team. That's our focus till the World Cup - to figure out our best 15 and our best 11."
18:19 (IST)
"Yes, absolutely," Kohli said. "We have 25-26 games in hand before arriving there and we want to look at all the games to have a solid combination - conditions based, obviously, because the conditions in Australia eventually will be different and so will be your combination. And according to your team, and what each person's strengths are, is what we're trying to figure out. It's a very normal process in cricket at this level that whatever games you have you use it to build towards that global tournament.
18:13 (IST)
The Indian cricket team led by Virat Kohli are keen on moving on from their World Cup semi-final defeat, and the T20 International series against West Indies beginning August 3 in Florida is something they won’t be complaining about. There has been a lot of chatter about the coaching staff and the T20 World Cup next year, but according to Kohli it is never too late to start prepping for the showpiece event.
18:05 (IST)
India Vs West Indies Live Score, 1st T20I in Florida: Kohli & Co. Look to Start With Win
Live blog
HIGHLIGHTS
18:43 (IST)
18:37 (IST)
18:32 (IST)
18:24 (IST)
18:19 (IST)
18:13 (IST)
18:05 (IST)
