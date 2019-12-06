Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

India vs West Indies Live Score, 1st T20I Match at Hyderabad: India Look for Early Wickets

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: December 6, 2019, 7:00 PM IST

India vs West Indies (T20)

LIVE

WI vs IND Cricket Scorecard (T20)

1st T20I, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, 06 December, 2019

West Indies

1/0

(0.1) RR 6.00

West Indies West Indies Captain
v/s
Toss won by India (decided to field)
India India Captain
India

HIGHLIGHTS

18:56 (IST)

The players are out for the national anthems now and play should begin very soon in Hyderabad. Expect an absolute classic here. 

18:48 (IST)
The big man's definitely got his eyes on this contest!
18:46 (IST)

West Indies XI: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard (c), Denesh Ramdin(w), Jason Holder, Khary Pierre, Sheldon Cottrell, Kesrick Williams, Hayden Walsh

18:39 (IST)

India XI: Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Yuzvendra Chahal

18:32 (IST)

TOSS: India have won the toss and elected to bowl first. 

18:29 (IST)

More significantly, West Indies have won all the 7 matches in which Lewis has scored 50-plus – this showcases how crucial his runs are for his team’s success. Another dangerous batsman in the top three is Lendl Simmons. He was in great form for the Trinbago Knight Riders in the CPL 2019 scoring 430 runs in just 11 innings at an average of 39.09 and strike rate of 150.34.

18:22 (IST)

Lewis is also a big six-hitter and, on an average, has hit 2.31 sixes per innings in his T20I career (60 sixes in 26 innings). This, stunningly, is the best frequency of hitting a six in the format’s history (min. 50 sixes in career). Just for perspective, Gayle has hit 1.94 sixes per innings in T20I cricket (and has the second-best frequency) – this basically means that Lewis is a bigger six-hitter than even Gayle in international T20 cricket!

18:16 (IST)

Accompanying King at the top of the order would be Evin Lewis. The left-hander is one of the most destructive T20 batsman in international cricket and a genuine match-winner for the West Indies. His career strike rate of 153.04 is the fifth-highest in T20I cricket history (min. 700 runs).

18:08 (IST)

Opener, Brandon King was the highest scorer in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), 2019 aggregating 496 runs in just 12 innings at an average of 55.11 and strike rate of 148.94. His exploits included one hundred and three fifties and were largely responsible for Guyana Amazon Warriors finishing as runner-up. His unbeaten 132 off just 72 deliveries against Barbados Tridents in the Qualifier 1at Providence– a knock which included 11 sixes – was one of the innings of the tournament.

18:03 (IST)

West Indies have won just 12 of the 39 T20I matches (and lost 25) they have played since their victorious campaign in the World T20 2016 in India and have the worst win-loss ratio (0.48) amongst all major teams in the world. Their latest defeat was a series loss against Afghanistan in India. Yet, there is enough talent in the 15-member squad which will clash against hosts India in a three-match series which gets underway in Hyderabad from Friday.

17:47 (IST)

Hello and welcome to the first T20I between India and West Indies in Hyderabad. India is playing full-strength and would eye a win the series to start with. On the other hand West Indies also have some big players in their ranks, so it would be difficult to beat them. 

India vs West Indies Live Score, 1st T20I Match at Hyderabad: India Look for Early Wickets

India vs West Indies live blog - TOSS: India have won the toss and elected to bowl first.

PREVIEW: Round 2 of India vs West Indies in recent times is set to begin on Friday (December 6) with the first of three T20Is in Hyderabad. The two teams had faced earlier this year after the 50-over World Cup when India toured the Caribbean. India had dominated that tour, winning across formats, sweeping the T20Is 3-0. India were trying new combinations, yet West Indies couldn't match. India begin this series as favourites too, even as they continue to finetune their combinations with an eye on the T20 World Cup in Australia next year. Over the last few matches, India have more or less identified their batting combination. Shreyas Iyer has fitted in well at No. 4, and he'll look to make that his own spot in the coming games. India do have questions on their opening combination though. They've often gone with Shikhar Dhawan to partner Rohit Sharma, leaving out KL Rahul. The Karnataka batsman has got a chance only when Virat Kohli has rested, like in the Bangladesh series. Kohli is back now, but with Dhawan out with an injury, Rahul gets at least three chances to be the permanent opener along with Rohit.

The other question is around Rishabh Pant. The young wicketkeeper has been under pressure from all sides, which is showing in his batting. Runs haven't flowed, and he looks caught between playing for his spot and playing his natural game. Ahead of the first T20I, Kohli once again backed Pant saying people have to leave him alone to get the best out of him. Kohli said it's unfair to put pressure on Pant and made it clear that the team would do all to keep him in a good space. Pant has to justify this backing, else the noises will only grow. The other broader area India have to work on is their approach batting first. India have lost 7 of the last 14 matches batting first, an area Kohli conceded was a concern. "I don't think we've been very good batting first and defending low totals. Those are two things we need to focus on," he said in the press conference.

The bowling unit is falling in place, with Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami returning to partner Deepak Chahar. It will be interesting to see which two pacers India play in the first game, given Chahar had taken a hat trick in his last T20I. Shami has not played T20Is since 2017 but Kohli said he would be useful in pacer friendly conditions in Australia. Bhuvneshwar too will be looking to get back to the groove, returning after injury. Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal are back too, but it remains to be seen how many spinners India play given they have Washington Sundar and Ravindra Jadeja too. Since their last series against India, West Indies have undergone some changes, with Kieron Pollard now leading the limited-overs sides. West Indies started well under Pollard winning the ODIs against Afghanistan 3-0, but lost 1-2 in the T20Is. Their T20I record since winning the T20 World Cup 2016 has been poor; they've won only 12 of their last 39 matches in the format.

Pollard has the task of fixing that record ahead of the T20 World Cup next year, and the India series will be a stiff challenge on the way. They've got to begin their revival soon as time is running out. They've got a young squad with IPL experience, who on their day can win matches in this format. The likes of Evin Lewis, Lendl Simmons and Shimron Hetmyer, along with Nicholas Pooran and Pollard himself make an explosive batting unit. In comparison, West Indies' spin unit is weak with only Hayden Walsh and Khary Pierre forming spin options.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma (vc), KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wk), Shivam Dube, Washington Sundar, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sanju Samson.

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (c), Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Khary Pierre, Nicholas Pooran, Denesh Ramdin, Sherfane Rutherford, Lendl Simomns, Keserick Williams, Hayden Walsh Jr.

