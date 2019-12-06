India vs West Indies Live Score, 1st T20I Match at Hyderabad: India Look for Early Wickets

TOSS: India have won the toss and elected to bowl first.
Lendl Simmons
Hello and welcome to the first T20I between India and West Indies in Hyderabad. India is playing full-strength and would eye a win the series to start with. On the other hand West Indies also have some big players in their ranks, so it would be difficult to beat them.
West Indies XI: Lendl Simmons, Evin Lewis, Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, Kieron Pollard (c), Denesh Ramdin(w), Jason Holder, Khary Pierre, Sheldon Cottrell, Kesrick Williams, Hayden Walsh
The players are out for the national anthems now and play should begin very soon in Hyderabad. Expect an absolute classic here.
The big man's definitely got his eyes on this contest!
More significantly, West Indies have won all the 7 matches in which Lewis has scored 50-plus – this showcases how crucial his runs are for his team’s success. Another dangerous batsman in the top three is Lendl Simmons. He was in great form for the Trinbago Knight Riders in the CPL 2019 scoring 430 runs in just 11 innings at an average of 39.09 and strike rate of 150.34.
Lewis is also a big six-hitter and, on an average, has hit 2.31 sixes per innings in his T20I career (60 sixes in 26 innings). This, stunningly, is the best frequency of hitting a six in the format’s history (min. 50 sixes in career). Just for perspective, Gayle has hit 1.94 sixes per innings in T20I cricket (and has the second-best frequency) – this basically means that Lewis is a bigger six-hitter than even Gayle in international T20 cricket!
Accompanying King at the top of the order would be Evin Lewis. The left-hander is one of the most destructive T20 batsman in international cricket and a genuine match-winner for the West Indies. His career strike rate of 153.04 is the fifth-highest in T20I cricket history (min. 700 runs).
Opener, Brandon King was the highest scorer in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL), 2019 aggregating 496 runs in just 12 innings at an average of 55.11 and strike rate of 148.94. His exploits included one hundred and three fifties and were largely responsible for Guyana Amazon Warriors finishing as runner-up. His unbeaten 132 off just 72 deliveries against Barbados Tridents in the Qualifier 1at Providence– a knock which included 11 sixes – was one of the innings of the tournament.
West Indies have won just 12 of the 39 T20I matches (and lost 25) they have played since their victorious campaign in the World T20 2016 in India and have the worst win-loss ratio (0.48) amongst all major teams in the world. Their latest defeat was a series loss against Afghanistan in India. Yet, there is enough talent in the 15-member squad which will clash against hosts India in a three-match series which gets underway in Hyderabad from Friday.
India vs West Indies Live Score, 1st T20I Match at Hyderabad: India Look for Early Wickets
1st T20I, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad, 06 December, 2019
The players are out for the national anthems now and play should begin very soon in Hyderabad. Expect an absolute classic here.
