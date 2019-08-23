India vs West Indies Live Score, 1st Test Day 2 in Antigua: IND Eye Big Total

Follow all the live cricket action and latest updates as India take on West Indies in the first Test at Antigua:

India vs West Indies 1st Test on August 22nd (Thursday) will be broadcast on the Sony Ten Network and live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. The match will be played at The Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua and will begin at 1900 HRS IST. You can also follow all the action on our live blog (IND vs WI).

Day 1 Review: Ajinkya Rahane scored a fine half-century but it was the West Indies bowlers who ran the show on the opening day of the first Test against the West Indies at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in North Sound, Antigua on Thursday (August 22). Rahane (81) played a scratchy yet resilient knock after India had lost three early wickets and was the pick of the batsmen on a day when rain played spoilsport on more than one occasion.

A bout of showers early in the day delayed the toss and the start of play but West Indies skipper Jason Holder had no hesitation in putting India in to bat first when he won the toss. His decision was vindicated too as the first session of the day belonged to the home team. Kemar Roach dismissed Mayank Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara in the fifth over of the day while Shannon Gabriel accounted for the prized wicket of captain Virat Kohli.

On a surface freshened by early morning rain and offering encouragement to the new ball bowlers, Roach induced edges from both Agarwal and Pujara for catches by Hope. While Gabriel lacked Roach's persistent accuracy, his extra pace continued to challenge India's top order and brought him the reward of Kohli's wicket when the champion batsman, who made nine, attempted to guide a lifting delivery through backward-point only for debutant Shamarh Brooks to take a tumbling catch at gully.

Reduced to 25 for three by opening bowlers Roach and Gabriel, Rahane then joined opening batsman K.L. Rahul in mid-morning and the two set about rebuilding India’s innings. The two put together a 68-run partnership for the fourth wicket before Rahul departed for 44. Hanuma Vihari then came out to bat him and Rahane then stitched together an 82-run stand for the fifth wicket but both would depart shortly thereafter.

Their departure saw both Rishabh Pant (20*) and Ravindra Jadeja (3*) look to play cautiously in the final session as the threat of a lower-order collapse loomed. More rain then saw tea taken early and delayed the start of play once again. Rain also ensured the day ended early as when India were 203-6 in 68.5 overs, umpires called off the remaining days play due to more persistent showers. ​