India vs West Indies Live Score, 1st Test Day 3 in Antigua: India Look to Bundle out Windies Early

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 24, 2019, 5:49 PM IST

STUMPS

IND vs WI Cricket Scorecard (TEST)

1st Test, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua, 22 - 26 Aug, 2019

India

297

(96.4) RR 3.07

India India Captain
v/s
West Indies West Indies Captain
West Indies

189/8

(59.0) RR 3.20

West Indies trail by 108 runs

Live blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 17:17 (IST)

    Hello and welcome to day 3 of the first Test between India and West Indies in Antigua. India are in a dominating position at the moment and would look to bundle out the opposition cheaply. The wrecker-in-chief was Ishant Sharma who bagged a fifer. India would like to finish the innings in the first half an hour itself. 

17:49 (IST)

"Obviously you feel good when the skipper believes in you, thinks of you as the main player. Luckily, I have been able to repay the faith by performing well.” Jadeja also praised Ishant Sharma’s efforts with the ball, calling the two caught and bowled dismissals as the turning point of the game.

17:38 (IST)

"I am just very positive in my mind, my shot selection is positive. When Rishabh got out, I was talking to Ishant about staying out in the middle and building a partnership. It is not good for opponents if the lower order is constantly scoring runs, so it was the gameplan from our side," he added. A lot of questions were raised when Jadeja was selected in the playing XI over off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and the left-hander said he was happy to repay the faith showed in him by the team management.

17:32 (IST)

"When I was batting out there in the middle, I just looked to build a partnership. I was focussing to play with the tailenders. I was just worried about my game, I was trying to give my best out on the park," Jadeja told reporters after the close of play. “I was constantly talking to Ishant, and we talked about staying out in the middle for as long as possible. We were thinking about one over at a time," Jadeja said.

17:26 (IST)

Ravindra Jadeja’s fine innings of 58 helped India reach a respectable 297 against West Indies in the first Test at Antigua on Sunday. Despite losing Rishabh Pant early on Day 2, Jadeja stitched important partnerships with the tailenders as India managed to add valuable runs and take a commanding position in the Test match.

17:17 (IST)

Hello and welcome to day 3 of the first Test between India and West Indies in Antigua. India are in a dominating position at the moment and would look to bundle out the opposition cheaply. The wrecker-in-chief was Ishant Sharma who bagged a fifer. India would like to finish the innings in the first half an hour itself. 

India vs West Indies Live Score, 1st Test Day 3 in Antigua: India Look to Bundle out Windies Early

Follow all the live cricket action and latest updates as India take on West Indies in the first Test at Antigua:"Obviously you feel good when the skipper believes in you, thinks of you as the main player. Luckily, I have been able to repay the faith by performing well.” Jadeja also praised Ishant Sharma’s efforts with the ball, calling the two caught and bowled dismissals as the turning point of the game.

India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 3 on August 24th (Saturday) will be broadcast on the Sony Ten Network and live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. The match will be played at The Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua and will begin at 1900 HRS IST. You can also follow all the action on our live blog (IND vs WI).

India restricted West Indies to 189 for 8 at the end of day’s play on Day 2 of the first Test at Antigua, after India started the day having lost six wickets overnight. Rishabh Pant, who looked settled the previous day fell shortly after play began, frustratingly yet again after getting his eye in and looking to score big. He was caught by Holder off the bowling of Kemar Roach for 24 off 47 balls. But then in came Ishant Sharma to give Jadeja company, and strung 50 plus run partnership that would go on to aid India in the innings significantly. The former expertly dealt with the threat of Kemar Roach, while Ravindra Jadeja freed his hands to take the Indian total first past 250, and then some more after Ishant was dismissed, making 19 runs off 62 balls.

When Shami joined the crease at 267/8, Jadeja started expressing himself, taking calculated risks and crossed his fifty. But Shami was dismissed by Roston Chase, and Jadeja perished trying one too many big shots off the bowling of Jason Holder, caught by Shai Hope. India ended on 297 right before Lunch. Post Lunch, Kraigg Brathwaite and John Campbell started well with an aggressive intent, but that approach only took them to a partnership of 36 runs, Campbell bowled by Mohamed Shami with an in-swinger that swung late and sneaked under his bat.

Even Shamarh Brooks at number three did not hold back, with taking the attack to the Indian bowlers the mandate that seemed to have been given by the coaching staff. But at the other end, Kraigg Brathwaite perished off a smart caught and bowled executed by the clinical Ishant Sharma. In the face of some tight bowling by Bumrah, Shami and Jadeja, West Indies kept losing wickets at regular intervals and never really strung together any partnerships. Roston Chase’s score of 48 was the glue keeping the West Indies innings together, as Bravo, Hope and Kemar Roach lost their wickets around him.

Ishant Sharma’s pace and bounce was too much to handle for Chase though, and he was one of five other wickets the Indian seamer picked up on the day, finishing the day with figures of 13-2-42-5. Bumrah, Shami and Jadeja picked up one wicket each, as West Indies ended the day on 189/8, still trailing by 108 runs after a spell of showers mildly disrupted play in the middle.

