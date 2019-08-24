India vs West Indies Live Score, 1st Test Day 3 in Antigua: India Look to Bundle out Windies Early

Hello and welcome to day 3 of the first Test between India and West Indies in Antigua. India are in a dominating position at the moment and would look to bundle out the opposition cheaply. The wrecker-in-chief was Ishant Sharma who bagged a fifer. India would like to finish the innings in the first half an hour itself.
17:17 (IST)
17:49 (IST)
"Obviously you feel good when the skipper believes in you, thinks of you as the main player. Luckily, I have been able to repay the faith by performing well.” Jadeja also praised Ishant Sharma’s efforts with the ball, calling the two caught and bowled dismissals as the turning point of the game.
17:38 (IST)
"I am just very positive in my mind, my shot selection is positive. When Rishabh got out, I was talking to Ishant about staying out in the middle and building a partnership. It is not good for opponents if the lower order is constantly scoring runs, so it was the gameplan from our side," he added. A lot of questions were raised when Jadeja was selected in the playing XI over off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and the left-hander said he was happy to repay the faith showed in him by the team management.
17:32 (IST)
"When I was batting out there in the middle, I just looked to build a partnership. I was focussing to play with the tailenders. I was just worried about my game, I was trying to give my best out on the park," Jadeja told reporters after the close of play. “I was constantly talking to Ishant, and we talked about staying out in the middle for as long as possible. We were thinking about one over at a time," Jadeja said.
17:26 (IST)
Ravindra Jadeja’s fine innings of 58 helped India reach a respectable 297 against West Indies in the first Test at Antigua on Sunday. Despite losing Rishabh Pant early on Day 2, Jadeja stitched important partnerships with the tailenders as India managed to add valuable runs and take a commanding position in the Test match.
17:17 (IST)
India vs West Indies Live Score, 1st Test Day 3 in Antigua: India Look to Bundle out Windies Early
STUMPS
IND vs WI Cricket Scorecard (TEST)
1st Test, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua, 22 - 26 Aug, 2019
India
297
(96.4) RR 3.07
West Indies
189/8
(59.0) RR 3.20
Live blog
HIGHLIGHTS
17:49 (IST)
17:38 (IST)
17:32 (IST)
17:26 (IST)
17:17 (IST)
