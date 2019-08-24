India vs West Indies Live Score, 1st Test Day 3 in Antigua: Kohli, Rahane Put India in Control

Follow all the live cricket action and latest updates as India take on West Indies in the first Test at Antigua: India vs West Indies Live Score, 1st Test Day 3 in Antigua: 30 overs, 84 runs, 3 wickets. That's the end of the third session, as Kohli and Rahane walk out. India lead by 173 runs. West Indies have stayed in the game, but they can't afford to let India have any sort of partnership from here on. That's tea on Day 3.

India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 3 on August 24th (Saturday) will be broadcast on the Sony Ten Network and live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. The match will be played at The Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua and will begin at 1900 HRS IST. You can also follow all the action on our live blog (IND vs WI).

India restricted West Indies to 189 for 8 at the end of day’s play on Day 2 of the first Test at Antigua, after India started the day having lost six wickets overnight. Rishabh Pant, who looked settled the previous day fell shortly after play began, frustratingly yet again after getting his eye in and looking to score big. He was caught by Holder off the bowling of Kemar Roach for 24 off 47 balls. But then in came Ishant Sharma to give Jadeja company, and strung 50 plus run partnership that would go on to aid India in the innings significantly. The former expertly dealt with the threat of Kemar Roach, while Ravindra Jadeja freed his hands to take the Indian total first past 250, and then some more after Ishant was dismissed, making 19 runs off 62 balls.

When Shami joined the crease at 267/8, Jadeja started expressing himself, taking calculated risks and crossed his fifty. But Shami was dismissed by Roston Chase, and Jadeja perished trying one too many big shots off the bowling of Jason Holder, caught by Shai Hope. India ended on 297 right before Lunch. Post Lunch, Kraigg Brathwaite and John Campbell started well with an aggressive intent, but that approach only took them to a partnership of 36 runs, Campbell bowled by Mohamed Shami with an in-swinger that swung late and sneaked under his bat.

Even Shamarh Brooks at number three did not hold back, with taking the attack to the Indian bowlers the mandate that seemed to have been given by the coaching staff. But at the other end, Kraigg Brathwaite perished off a smart caught and bowled executed by the clinical Ishant Sharma. In the face of some tight bowling by Bumrah, Shami and Jadeja, West Indies kept losing wickets at regular intervals and never really strung together any partnerships. Roston Chase’s score of 48 was the glue keeping the West Indies innings together, as Bravo, Hope and Kemar Roach lost their wickets around him.

Ishant Sharma’s pace and bounce was too much to handle for Chase though, and he was one of five other wickets the Indian seamer picked up on the day, finishing the day with figures of 13-2-42-5. Bumrah, Shami and Jadeja picked up one wicket each, as West Indies ended the day on 189/8, still trailing by 108 runs after a spell of showers mildly disrupted play in the middle.