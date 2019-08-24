India vs West Indies Live Score, 1st Test Day 3 in Antigua: Rahul, Pujara Drive India

WICKET! Much needed break for West Indies. Mayank Agarwal fails to convert his start. He looks for a paddle sweep off Roston Chase, but misses it completely. It was too full, and struck him dead straight. He thinks about a review briefly, and walks off. India 30 for 1, Agarwal out for 16.
22:03 (IST)
India's lead goes past 100. KL Rahul gets his side past the landmark with a nice boundary through the off-side off Jason Holder. Ominous signs for West Indies. The game is slipping away if they don't get quick wickets.
21:46 (IST)
FOUR! Agarwal starts off the post lunch session well, with a nice paddle down to fine-leg off the bowling of Roston Chase. India continue to extend their lead, and the score now reads 18/0.
21:04 (IST)
And it's 14/0 after 7 overs for India at LUNCH on Day 3, and now is when they can really consolidate and set a big target for West Indies to chase.
20:43 (IST)
FOUR! India have started their innings, and it's Agarwal who opens his account with a streaky boundary. Shannon Gabriel had got his outside edge there, but the ball remains far from any West Indian slip fielder. Maybe this is the luck the Indian opener needs in this innings. At the end of 2 overs, the score is 8/0.
20:30 (IST)
OUT! Miguel Cummins departs and with it, West Indies' innings comes to an end. After India got their first wicket of the morning, it did not take much time for the home side to roll over, and Jadeja is the man to pick up the wicket. Astonishingly, Cummins lasted 45 balls without getting off the mark! West Indies all out for 222, and India begin the second innings with a lead of 75 runs.
20:19 (IST)
OUT! Holder is caught off the bowling of Shami, and the 41 run stand has been broken. Holder tried to tickle the ball down the third man region, but only ended up knicking it behind to the waiting Pant. India have their first wicket of the morning, and the score reads 220/9.
19:31 (IST)
FOUR! Ah, that would frustrate Bumrah who just loses his line, and the ball ends up swinging away for 4 byes. West Indies have crossed the 200 mark, and after 64 overs, the score reads 202/8.
Runs are beginning to come slightly quicker now. Pujara has been busy, while Rahul has got going too. India's lead into the 140s.
Rahul is getting some momentum here. He drives Gabriel down the ground for a beautiful boundary, and follows it up by cutting Chase for four more.
Holder and Chase are probing away, not giving much to the batsmen. Pujara has walked in with intent in footwork - he's coming down the track often to negotiate Chase. This will be a good phase.
Well well, DRS says the ball would have bounced over leg stump. Agarwal unlucky there, but he didn't take the review!
19:20 (IST)
Of the two batsmen at the crease, it's Miguel Cummins who must up his game and make sure that he gives Holder enough time at the crease to try and challenge the Indian score. Its a daunting task though, with the likes of Bumrah in full flow. It's 193/8.
19:12 (IST)
Bumrah starts the second over of the day. He would like to sign off with a wicket or two. And Holder manages to get first runs of the day in the form of a double. Another over comes to an end as Windies are 192/8.
19:03 (IST)
Ishant Sharma to start the proceedings for the day. And the first ball, he hits Cummins in the abdomen. This is not looking good for the batsman.
18:56 (IST)
Ishant Sharma is waiting eagerly to get on to the park. With two wickets still left, he would like to have seven in the innings. India would like to keep Windies below 200 now.
18:51 (IST)
"Energy went down during the partnership between Jadeja and Ishant. But once we got the wicket, we wrapped up their innings quickly," Chase said. He added, "I thought the wicket has quickened up now. Our batsmen could have just to our advantage, but we gave our wickets away. None of us got any special delivery, it was just a matter of lapse in concentration.
18:45 (IST)
India, who resumed the day at 203 for six, went on to make 297 courtesy a fighting 58 from Ravindra Jadeja who was ably supported by Ishant (19 off 62) during their 60-run stand for the eighth wicket. "In Test cricket, these things do happen. After our initial spell, the Indian batsmen played well. Our bowlers kept on toiling hard. We tried a little too hard on day two, it cost us a little.
18:34 (IST)
Chase was looking good in the middle, having scored 48, but pacer Ishant Sharma, who finished the day with a five-wicket haul, dismissed the all-rounder to dash West Indies hopes of putting up a fight. Chase thought a "lapse in concentration" cost him his wicket. "My thought was just to stay hungry at the crease. But I gave my wicket away. I was looking good, but a lapse in concentration cost me my wicket. For me, the ball did not do much, I did not let it come to me as much as I should have. I could have played with softer hands."
18:24 (IST)
The all-rounder admitted that his team gave away too many wickets cheaply in the first innings. In reply to India's first innings total of 297 all out, West Indies were reeling at 189 for eight to trail by 108 runs with three full days left to play. "I thought the pitch was easier to bat on first for the Indian team. Most of our guys got starts, but we gave our wickets just too easily. We have a couple of wickets left and we have a chance of cutting into that lead," Chase said.
18:15 (IST)
"I have been working hard in the pre-camp. I worked with Sarwan and Lara. One of the things I looked to work on in the camp was getting a start and then carrying on. I was disappointed to get out in the manner I did," Chase said. "I could do a better job in bowling. My main job is to keep it tight from one end. I can always improve. I hope of doing a better job next time around," he said after the second day's play.
18:07 (IST)
West Indies' Roston Chase is disappointed to have thrown away his wicket for 48 in the opening Test against India, failing to do justice to the advice given by batting legend Brian Lara. The home team had a pre-series camp with Lara and another former West Indies batsman Ramnaresh Sarwan.
18:01 (IST)
"Ishant bowled well. The two caught and bowled were remarkable, and I believe those two dismissals were the turning point," Jadeja said. "On this wicket, you have to bowl in the right areas. Ishant's rhythm improved by each over he bowled. If he did not hold on to two return catches, the situation might have been different. Those two dismissals helped us in turning the momentum into our side," he added.
17:55 (IST)
"Ishant bowled well. The two caught and bowled were remarkable, and I believe those two dismissals were the turning point," Jadeja said. "On this wicket, you have to bowl in the right areas. Ishant's rhythm improved by each over he bowled. If he did not hold on to two return catches, the situation might have been different. Those two dismissals helped us in turning the momentum into our side," he added.
17:49 (IST)
"Obviously you feel good when the skipper believes in you, thinks of you as the main player. Luckily, I have been able to repay the faith by performing well.” Jadeja also praised Ishant Sharma’s efforts with the ball, calling the two caught and bowled dismissals as the turning point of the game.
17:38 (IST)
"I am just very positive in my mind, my shot selection is positive. When Rishabh got out, I was talking to Ishant about staying out in the middle and building a partnership. It is not good for opponents if the lower order is constantly scoring runs, so it was the gameplan from our side," he added. A lot of questions were raised when Jadeja was selected in the playing XI over off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin and the left-hander said he was happy to repay the faith showed in him by the team management.
