India vs West Indies Live Score, 1st Test Day 4 in Antigua: Kohli Departs Early

Follow all the live cricket action and latest updates as India take on West Indies in the first Test at Antigua: Updates: Chase gets the early breakthrough for West Indies, Kohli looks to play it through the onside but gets a leading edge on that one. The ball goes straight to John Campbell who takes an easy catch. Poor shot from the Indian skipper early in the day, India are 187/4

India vs West Indies 1st Test Day 4 on August 25th (Sunday) will be broadcast on the Sony Ten Network and live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. The match will be played at The Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua and will begin at 1900 HRS IST. You can also follow all the action on our live blog (IND vs WI).

DAY 3 Report: Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane scored half-centuries as India took firm control of the first Test against West Indies at Sir Viv Richards stadium in Antigua.

At stumps on the third day, India were 185 for 3, leading by 260 with Kohli on 51 and Rahane on 53 in an unbroken 104-run stand.

India had earlier bowled West Indies out for 222, with Ishant Sharma ending on 5 for 43.

West Indies began the day on 189 for 8 and added 33 more, with Jason Holder doing bulk of the work. The West Indies captain received sturdy support from Miguel Cummins, who ended on a 45-ball duck. Holder took care of the scoring in the 41-run stand for the ninth wicket, before he nicked Mohammed Shami to the keeper. Cummins then lost patience in the next over and fell while trying to attack Ravindra Jadeja.

India had a 75-run lead, and the confidence showed in the way they began. Mayank Agarwal and KL Rahul looked good, but neither converted their starts and fell to Roston Chase. Agarwal was the first to go, for 16, when he looked for a paddle sweep only to be given lbw. Replays showed the ball would have missed leg stump but India didn't review.

Rahul made 38, to go with his first innings 44, before he too perished to the sweep shot. He exposed his stumps while playing it and was bowled. Cheteshwar Pujara too made only 25 before he missed a straight ball from Kemar Roach to be bowled.

At 81 for 3, India had their captain and vice-captain coming together.

Kohli had missed out in the first innings, and looked determined to make it big this time around. Rahane made 81 in the first essay, and continued from where he left. The duo together put India in control.

Neither batsman did anything fancy - it was just regular Test match batting made to look easy. Rahane showed his aggressive side at times when he smashed Shannon Gabriel for two consecutive boundaries, one with an on-the-rise drive and another with a fierce cut. Kohli just batted steadily as always.

Rahane was lucky too. He was dropped on 17 by John Campbell at cover off Kemar Roach. Later when on 48, Roach had him plumb in front of the stumps but the umpire didn't give it out. Neither did West Indies review, adding to their woes.

Between the two reprieves, West Indies allowed Kohli and Rahane to have it easy bowling the likes of Campbell and Kraigg Brathwaite. India's batsmen were completely untroubled, and the partnership and the lead kept growing.

It meant West Indies can expect tougher times in the remaining two days of the game.