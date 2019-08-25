India vs West Indies Live Score, 1st Test Day 4 in Antigua: Kohli Departs Early

WICKET! Chase gets the early breakthrough for West Indies, Kohli looks to play it through the onside but gets a leading edge on that one. The ball goes straight to John Campbell who takes an easy catch. Poor shot from the Indian skipper early in the day, India are 187/4
17:19 (IST)
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs West Indies on Day 4 of the contest at Antigua, as India aim to further extend their lead with Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane having consolidated their position at the crease. Both are batting on scores of 50+, and if the first sessions goes India's way once more, it will be very hard for the West Indies to claw their way back into the match.
19:13 (IST)
WICKET! Chase gets the early breakthrough for West Indies, Kohli looks to play it through the onside but gets a leading edge on that one. The ball goes straight to John Campbell who takes an easy catch. Poor shot from the Indian skipper early in the day, India are 187/4
17:19 (IST)
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs West Indies on Day 4 of the contest at Antigua, as India aim to further extend their lead with Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane having consolidated their position at the crease. Both are batting on scores of 50+, and if the first sessions goes India's way once more, it will be very hard for the West Indies to claw their way back into the match.
19:29 (IST)
West Indies giving away loose runs at the moment, they just arent making the most of that early wicket. India already have a big lead and the last thing that they need is easy runs! Lead inches closer to 300.
19:22 (IST)
Kohli’s hate affair with off spinners continues. #WIvIND
Cummins certainly looking a bit lethargic to say the least, West Indies should be looking to attack the new batsman Hanuma Vihari. But they are just not aggressive enough at the moment and are allowing him to settle!
19:13 (IST)
WICKET! Chase gets the early breakthrough for West Indies, Kohli looks to play it through the onside but gets a leading edge on that one. The ball goes straight to John Campbell who takes an easy catch. Poor shot from the Indian skipper early in the day, India are 187/4
19:06 (IST)
Miguel Cummins has started the proceedings for West Indies, and India are off to a start to the day with a single off the last ball of the over. A huge day coming up for both teams! India are 186/3.
18:50 (IST)
We are just minutes away from the first ball of the day being bowled, and it would be interesting to see which one of Kohli and Rahane will be the aggressor this morning at Antigua. Kohli might just decide to play the role of sheet anchor and let Rahane be the one to take the attack to the West Indian bowlers. Kohli can then later accelerate the innings as he has done previously in the longest format of the game.
One can feel for West Indies captain Jason Holder, who saw his team crumble to a score of 222 in the first innings, and he summed up his frustrations at the end of Day 4 as follows - "Extremely disappointed. It's been a common thing for our batsmen now, we have not been able to step up as a top order, but the middle and lower order have done an exceptional job. We did not bat well in the first innings."
17:28 (IST)
West Indies have tried their level best to come up trumps in some of the sessions that they have played, and to be fair, frustrated the Indian bowlers in the first session on day 3. Eventually though, the quality of the Indian bowlers shone through, quickly dismissing all the batsmen and left the Indians a lead of 75 runs to extend. That lead has now become 260, and with the way Kohli and Rahane batted yesterday, it could very well cross 300 by the lunch session if they keep going the same way.
17:19 (IST)
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs West Indies on Day 4 of the contest at Antigua, as India aim to further extend their lead with Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane having consolidated their position at the crease. Both are batting on scores of 50+, and if the first sessions goes India's way once more, it will be very hard for the West Indies to claw their way back into the match.
India vs West Indies Live Score, 1st Test Day 4 in Antigua: Kohli Departs Early
LIVE
IND vs WI Cricket Scorecard (TEST)
1st Test, Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, Antigua, 22 - 26 Aug, 2019
India
297
(96.4) RR 3.07
West Indies
222
(74.2) RR 2.98
Live blog
HIGHLIGHTS
WICKET! Chase gets the early breakthrough for West Indies, Kohli looks to play it through the onside but gets a leading edge on that one. The ball goes straight to John Campbell who takes an easy catch. Poor shot from the Indian skipper early in the day, India are 187/4
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs West Indies on Day 4 of the contest at Antigua, as India aim to further extend their lead with Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane having consolidated their position at the crease. Both are batting on scores of 50+, and if the first sessions goes India's way once more, it will be very hard for the West Indies to claw their way back into the match.
19:29 (IST)
West Indies giving away loose runs at the moment, they just arent making the most of that early wicket. India already have a big lead and the last thing that they need is easy runs! Lead inches closer to 300.
19:22 (IST)
19:19 (IST)
Cummins certainly looking a bit lethargic to say the least, West Indies should be looking to attack the new batsman Hanuma Vihari. But they are just not aggressive enough at the moment and are allowing him to settle!
19:13 (IST)
WICKET! Chase gets the early breakthrough for West Indies, Kohli looks to play it through the onside but gets a leading edge on that one. The ball goes straight to John Campbell who takes an easy catch. Poor shot from the Indian skipper early in the day, India are 187/4
19:06 (IST)
Miguel Cummins has started the proceedings for West Indies, and India are off to a start to the day with a single off the last ball of the over. A huge day coming up for both teams! India are 186/3.
18:50 (IST)
We are just minutes away from the first ball of the day being bowled, and it would be interesting to see which one of Kohli and Rahane will be the aggressor this morning at Antigua. Kohli might just decide to play the role of sheet anchor and let Rahane be the one to take the attack to the West Indian bowlers. Kohli can then later accelerate the innings as he has done previously in the longest format of the game.
18:23 (IST)
A few shots from the action on Day 3.
17:54 (IST)
One can feel for West Indies captain Jason Holder, who saw his team crumble to a score of 222 in the first innings, and he summed up his frustrations at the end of Day 4 as follows - "Extremely disappointed. It's been a common thing for our batsmen now, we have not been able to step up as a top order, but the middle and lower order have done an exceptional job. We did not bat well in the first innings."
17:28 (IST)
West Indies have tried their level best to come up trumps in some of the sessions that they have played, and to be fair, frustrated the Indian bowlers in the first session on day 3. Eventually though, the quality of the Indian bowlers shone through, quickly dismissing all the batsmen and left the Indians a lead of 75 runs to extend. That lead has now become 260, and with the way Kohli and Rahane batted yesterday, it could very well cross 300 by the lunch session if they keep going the same way.
17:19 (IST)
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs West Indies on Day 4 of the contest at Antigua, as India aim to further extend their lead with Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane having consolidated their position at the crease. Both are batting on scores of 50+, and if the first sessions goes India's way once more, it will be very hard for the West Indies to claw their way back into the match.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 11 T20 | Sun, 25 Aug, 2019
USA v CANAntigua All Fixtures
Team Rankings