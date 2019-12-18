Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

India vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd ODI at Visakhapatnam: Rohit-Rahul Bring Up Fifty Partnership

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: December 18, 2019, 2:14 PM IST

India vs West Indies (ODI)

LIVE

IND vs WI Cricket Scorecard (ODI)

2nd ODI, Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, 18 December, 2019

India

57/0

(10.2) RR 5.51

India India Captain
v/s
Toss won by West Indies (decided to field)
West Indies West Indies Captain
West Indies

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 14:13 (IST)

    FIFTY PARTNERSHIP: Rohit edges one fro Pierre and the ball goes for a four. Rahul dances down the track and dispatches the ball into the crowds for a big six. And with this fifty partnership also comes up between Rahul and Rohit. India are 55/0 in 10 overs. 

  • 13:53 (IST)

    FOUR, FOUR: Cottrell into his third over now. Rahul just goes on to the backfoot and plays an elegant cover drive for a four. He makes it two in the over as he plays one through point now. India are 27/0 after 5 overs. 

  • 13:44 (IST)

    FOUR: Jason Holder starts the second over of the innings. Nothing much comes from the over. But then Rohit pulls one for a four in Cottrell's next over. That will give him a lot of confidence. India are 16/0 after 3 overs. 

  • 13:24 (IST)

    POLLARD: We are going to field first. It is a lot variables and coming to the unknown. Sometimes you want to see what is going to take place, want to see what our pacers are going to get and most times in night cricket the ball tends to come on to the bat. We have people who like the ball coming on to the bat and we back ourselves to chase. You are speaking about the One-Day series against India, right? (when asked if they are looking for their first series win in India) That is in the past and we cannot do anything about it. We have to deal with what is in the present and this is an important game for us. We have forgotten what has happened in the last couple of days and started 0-0. We have two changes: Evin Lewis is fit and comes in for Sunil Ambris, Hayden Walsh Jnr misses out and Khary Pierre makes his debut.

  • 13:15 (IST)

    VIRAT KOHLI: Not a bad pitch at all. It is a pretty hard pitch and good to bat on. We wanted to field first. This is a ground where we have chased well but having said that we cannot rely on the toss. That is why we have made one change to our team, we want to solidify both aspects of our game. The toss is not in your control and you have to be ready to do either. The pitch is better to play on than the last game. Even the first innings so should have lot of runs on offer. I don't think the dew was a massive factor in the last game, only the last 10 overs the dew came on a little bit and it was a good pitch to defend on. Hetmyer played one hell of a knock and Hope held one end up as well. They batted brilliantly in the last game and we have to take our chances. We need to be more brave and bring in the intensity to the game and not shy away. It boils down to small things. Our overseas record has been better than home.

  • 13:10 (IST)

    India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav

  • 13:02 (IST)

    TOSS: Windies won the toss and opt to field first.

12:52 (IST)

Chahar also revealed he finds ODI cricket a lot tougher than the T20Is and Tests but is trying to improve his ability to bowl in the slog overs, which he feels will make him more effective in the 50-over format. "I think ODI is the toughest format. In T20Is, you know what to do. Even if you give away 24 runs but don't pick up a wicket, that is still good bowling. In Tests, you have to keep attacking, even if you give away runs but pick up wickets, it's good for the team," Chahar pointed.

12:38 (IST)

Despite posting 287/8 on a slow track in Chennai, India failed to defend the total as Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope slammed respective hundreds to guide Windies to a comfortable win with 13 balls to spare. Speaking on the eve of the second ODI, Chahar said: "To be honest, we didn't bowl well in the 1st ODI. Hopefully, if we are in a similar situation in the 2nd ODI, we will have to bowl better as a unit. Fielding has been lacking in the last 4 matches. We have dropped too many matches. If we drop catches, against these big hitters who try to hit more sixes than boundaries, then it will become very difficult for us. As a fielding unit and bowling unit, we need to improve," he added.

12:32 (IST)

The Virat Kohli-led Indian team will face a do-or-die situation when they take on West Indies in the second ODI of the three-match rubber here on Wednesday as the visitors lead the series 1-0 after hammering the Men in Blue by 8 wickets in Chennai. Ahead of the clash, India pacer Deepak Chahar admitted that a below-par performance in the bowling and fielding department costed India the match.

12:27 (IST)

West Indies beat India in the first game in Chennai by eight wickets, and head to the Visakhapatnam ODI high on confidence. The rather easy manner in which they beat India at Chepauk will do them a world of good too, while putting doubts in India's game-plan. 

12:04 (IST)

Not many might have expected this scenario, but one game in, West Indies have a serious shot at their first ODI series win against India in India since 2002. Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second ODI between India and West Indies. 

India vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd ODI at Visakhapatnam: Rohit-Rahul Bring Up Fifty Partnership

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI latest update: FIFTY PARTNERSHIP: Rohit edges one fro Pierre and the ball goes for a four. Rahul dances down the track and dispatches the ball into the crowds for a big six. And with this fifty partnership also comes up between Rahul and Rohit. India are 55/0 in 10 overs.

Preview: Not many might have expected this scenario, but one game in, West Indies have a serious shot at their first ODI series win against India in India since 2002.

West Indies beat India in the first game in Chennai by eight wickets, and head to the Visakhapatnam ODI on Wednesday (December 18) high on confidence. The rather easy manner in which they beat India at Chepauk will do them a world of good too, while putting doubts in India's game-plan.

India had posted 287 for 8 batting first, reviving from early setbacks through Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant's half-centuries. It seemed like a stiff target but Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope scored contrasting tons to make light work of the challenge. Hetmyer blasted 139 off 106 balls while anchor Hope remained unbeaten on 102 off 151.

It's West Indies fourth consecutive ODI win in India, and India's fourth consecutive ODI loss at home. West Indies look a different side under Kieron Pollard's leadership, the intensity and clarity in roles visible in the first ODI.

It's India who will be pondering their options and strategy now. It was a rare game in which each of their top three batsmen - KL Rahul, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma - failed, but the batting still managed to put up a competitive total through Iyer and Pant. Iyer showed once again why he's the best No. 4 option for India at the moment, while Pant found a good balance between attack and defence. Neither went on to score a century, but India will be pleased with their efforts given their struggles in the middle order in recent times. Kedar Jadhav played a handy knock too. Yet, India will want at least one of the top three to make it big, for that's when they are at their best.

It's the bowling that will worry India. None of them, barring Deepak Chahar with the new ball and Kuldeep Yadav to an extent, looked threatening. West Indies were clear in their plans to attack the part-time bowler Jadhav and all-rounder Shivam Dube; Jadhav was hit for 11 in one over while Dube had a nightmare debut conceding 68 in 7.5 overs. Hetmyer took a liking to Jadeja too, smashing him for four sixes in all.

It will be interesting to see if Dube holds on to his position, especially with Yuzvendra Chahal waiting in the bench. In all likelihood, India will turn to Kul-Cha to do the job which they couldn't in Chennai. Chahar had some issues with his back during West Indies' chase, and if he isn't available, India could go with Shardul Thakur.

West Indies don't have much to change. Their bowlers adapted to the slow pitch well; Sheldon Cottrell in particular was very good, getting both Rahul and Kohli in one over. India's top order batsmen didn't adapt to the sluggish track and West Indies cashed in.

Cottrell, Keemo Paul and Alzarri Joseph got two wickets each.

India and West Indies played an ODI at the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam last year as well, with the match ending in a tie. If West Indies can go one step further, it will do a world of good to their revival plans.

Squads:

India: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Kedar Jadhav, Shivam Dube, Deepak Chahar, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Yuzvendra Chahal, Ravindra Jadeja, Manish Pandey, Mayank Agarwal, Shardul Thakur

West Indies: Shai Hope(w), Sunil Ambris, Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard(c), Romario Shepherd, Keemo Paul, Hayden Walsh, Khary Pierre, Alzarri Joseph, Jason Holder, Evin Lewis, Sheldon Cottrell, Brandon King

