India vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd ODI at Visakhapatnam: Rohit-Rahul Bring Up Fifty Partnership

FIFTY PARTNERSHIP: Rohit edges one fro Pierre and the ball goes for a four. Rahul dances down the track and dispatches the ball into the crowds for a big six. And with this fifty partnership also comes up between Rahul and Rohit. India are 55/0 in 10 overs.
13:53 (IST)
FOUR, FOUR: Cottrell into his third over now. Rahul just goes on to the backfoot and plays an elegant cover drive for a four. He makes it two in the over as he plays one through point now. India are 27/0 after 5 overs.
13:44 (IST)
FOUR: Jason Holder starts the second over of the innings. Nothing much comes from the over. But then Rohit pulls one for a four in Cottrell's next over. That will give him a lot of confidence. India are 16/0 after 3 overs.
13:24 (IST)
POLLARD: We are going to field first. It is a lot variables and coming to the unknown. Sometimes you want to see what is going to take place, want to see what our pacers are going to get and most times in night cricket the ball tends to come on to the bat. We have people who like the ball coming on to the bat and we back ourselves to chase. You are speaking about the One-Day series against India, right? (when asked if they are looking for their first series win in India) That is in the past and we cannot do anything about it. We have to deal with what is in the present and this is an important game for us. We have forgotten what has happened in the last couple of days and started 0-0. We have two changes: Evin Lewis is fit and comes in for Sunil Ambris, Hayden Walsh Jnr misses out and Khary Pierre makes his debut.
13:15 (IST)
VIRAT KOHLI: Not a bad pitch at all. It is a pretty hard pitch and good to bat on. We wanted to field first. This is a ground where we have chased well but having said that we cannot rely on the toss. That is why we have made one change to our team, we want to solidify both aspects of our game. The toss is not in your control and you have to be ready to do either. The pitch is better to play on than the last game. Even the first innings so should have lot of runs on offer. I don't think the dew was a massive factor in the last game, only the last 10 overs the dew came on a little bit and it was a good pitch to defend on. Hetmyer played one hell of a knock and Hope held one end up as well. They batted brilliantly in the last game and we have to take our chances. We need to be more brave and bring in the intensity to the game and not shy away. It boils down to small things. Our overseas record has been better than home.
TOSS: Windies won the toss and opt to field first.
Good signs for India with Cottrell in the attack
Rohit Sharma v Left Arm Seamers in ODIs
2014 to 2017 : Average - 40.2, Scoring rate - 5.34 Since 2018 : Average - 162.5, Scoring rate - 4.63
Rohit's been a lot more comfortable facing left arm seamers in the last two years compared to his record against them previously#INDvWI
A change in the bowling as Kharry Pierre comes into the attack. It's a good start for him as he gives away only five runs. India are 38/0 after 7 overs.
FOUR, FOUR: Cottrell into his third over now. Rahul just goes on to the backfoot and plays an elegant cover drive for a four. He makes it two in the over as he plays one through point now. India are 27/0 after 5 overs.
FOUR: Jason Holder starts the second over of the innings. Nothing much comes from the over. But then Rohit pulls one for a four in Cottrell's next over. That will give him a lot of confidence. India are 16/0 after 3 overs.
13:35 (IST)
Indian openers are out there in the middle. And Cottrell starts with a great delivery and that almost had Rohit's wicket. Rohit is away with a double as he gently pushes the ball away through covers. India are 3/0.
POLLARD: We are going to field first. It is a lot variables and coming to the unknown. Sometimes you want to see what is going to take place, want to see what our pacers are going to get and most times in night cricket the ball tends to come on to the bat. We have people who like the ball coming on to the bat and we back ourselves to chase. You are speaking about the One-Day series against India, right? (when asked if they are looking for their first series win in India) That is in the past and we cannot do anything about it. We have to deal with what is in the present and this is an important game for us. We have forgotten what has happened in the last couple of days and started 0-0. We have two changes: Evin Lewis is fit and comes in for Sunil Ambris, Hayden Walsh Jnr misses out and Khary Pierre makes his debut.
VIRAT KOHLI: Not a bad pitch at all. It is a pretty hard pitch and good to bat on. We wanted to field first. This is a ground where we have chased well but having said that we cannot rely on the toss. That is why we have made one change to our team, we want to solidify both aspects of our game. The toss is not in your control and you have to be ready to do either. The pitch is better to play on than the last game. Even the first innings so should have lot of runs on offer. I don't think the dew was a massive factor in the last game, only the last 10 overs the dew came on a little bit and it was a good pitch to defend on. Hetmyer played one hell of a knock and Hope held one end up as well. They batted brilliantly in the last game and we have to take our chances. We need to be more brave and bring in the intensity to the game and not shy away. It boils down to small things. Our overseas record has been better than home.
West Indies (Playing XI): Shai Hope(w), Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell, Khary Pierre
13:02 (IST)
Chahar also revealed he finds ODI cricket a lot tougher than the T20Is and Tests but is trying to improve his ability to bowl in the slog overs, which he feels will make him more effective in the 50-over format. "I think ODI is the toughest format. In T20Is, you know what to do. Even if you give away 24 runs but don't pick up a wicket, that is still good bowling. In Tests, you have to keep attacking, even if you give away runs but pick up wickets, it's good for the team," Chahar pointed.
12:38 (IST)
Despite posting 287/8 on a slow track in Chennai, India failed to defend the total as Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope slammed respective hundreds to guide Windies to a comfortable win with 13 balls to spare. Speaking on the eve of the second ODI, Chahar said: "To be honest, we didn't bowl well in the 1st ODI. Hopefully, if we are in a similar situation in the 2nd ODI, we will have to bowl better as a unit. Fielding has been lacking in the last 4 matches. We have dropped too many matches. If we drop catches, against these big hitters who try to hit more sixes than boundaries, then it will become very difficult for us. As a fielding unit and bowling unit, we need to improve," he added.
12:32 (IST)
The Virat Kohli-led Indian team will face a do-or-die situation when they take on West Indies in the second ODI of the three-match rubber here on Wednesday as the visitors lead the series 1-0 after hammering the Men in Blue by 8 wickets in Chennai. Ahead of the clash, India pacer Deepak Chahar admitted that a below-par performance in the bowling and fielding department costed India the match.
12:27 (IST)
West Indies beat India in the first game in Chennai by eight wickets, and head to the Visakhapatnam ODI high on confidence. The rather easy manner in which they beat India at Chepauk will do them a world of good too, while putting doubts in India's game-plan.
12:04 (IST)
Not many might have expected this scenario, but one game in, West Indies have a serious shot at their first ODI series win against India in India since 2002. Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second ODI between India and West Indies.
India vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd ODI at Visakhapatnam: Rohit-Rahul Bring Up Fifty Partnership
India vs West Indies (ODI)
LIVE
IND vs WI Cricket Scorecard (ODI)
2nd ODI, Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam, 18 December, 2019
India
57/0
(10.2) RR 5.51
West Indies
Live blog
HIGHLIGHTS
FIFTY PARTNERSHIP: Rohit edges one fro Pierre and the ball goes for a four. Rahul dances down the track and dispatches the ball into the crowds for a big six. And with this fifty partnership also comes up between Rahul and Rohit. India are 55/0 in 10 overs.
FOUR, FOUR: Cottrell into his third over now. Rahul just goes on to the backfoot and plays an elegant cover drive for a four. He makes it two in the over as he plays one through point now. India are 27/0 after 5 overs.
FOUR: Jason Holder starts the second over of the innings. Nothing much comes from the over. But then Rohit pulls one for a four in Cottrell's next over. That will give him a lot of confidence. India are 16/0 after 3 overs.
POLLARD: We are going to field first. It is a lot variables and coming to the unknown. Sometimes you want to see what is going to take place, want to see what our pacers are going to get and most times in night cricket the ball tends to come on to the bat. We have people who like the ball coming on to the bat and we back ourselves to chase. You are speaking about the One-Day series against India, right? (when asked if they are looking for their first series win in India) That is in the past and we cannot do anything about it. We have to deal with what is in the present and this is an important game for us. We have forgotten what has happened in the last couple of days and started 0-0. We have two changes: Evin Lewis is fit and comes in for Sunil Ambris, Hayden Walsh Jnr misses out and Khary Pierre makes his debut.
VIRAT KOHLI: Not a bad pitch at all. It is a pretty hard pitch and good to bat on. We wanted to field first. This is a ground where we have chased well but having said that we cannot rely on the toss. That is why we have made one change to our team, we want to solidify both aspects of our game. The toss is not in your control and you have to be ready to do either. The pitch is better to play on than the last game. Even the first innings so should have lot of runs on offer. I don't think the dew was a massive factor in the last game, only the last 10 overs the dew came on a little bit and it was a good pitch to defend on. Hetmyer played one hell of a knock and Hope held one end up as well. They batted brilliantly in the last game and we have to take our chances. We need to be more brave and bring in the intensity to the game and not shy away. It boils down to small things. Our overseas record has been better than home.
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav
TOSS: Windies won the toss and opt to field first.
Good signs for India with Cottrell in the attack
14:00 (IST)
A change in the bowling as Kharry Pierre comes into the attack. It's a good start for him as he gives away only five runs. India are 38/0 after 7 overs.
13:35 (IST)
Indian openers are out there in the middle. And Cottrell starts with a great delivery and that almost had Rohit's wicket. Rohit is away with a double as he gently pushes the ball away through covers. India are 3/0.
13:10 (IST)
India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Lokesh Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Deepak Chahar, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav
West Indies (Playing XI): Shai Hope(w), Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Roston Chase, Kieron Pollard(c), Jason Holder, Keemo Paul, Alzarri Joseph, Sheldon Cottrell, Khary Pierre
Chahar also revealed he finds ODI cricket a lot tougher than the T20Is and Tests but is trying to improve his ability to bowl in the slog overs, which he feels will make him more effective in the 50-over format. "I think ODI is the toughest format. In T20Is, you know what to do. Even if you give away 24 runs but don't pick up a wicket, that is still good bowling. In Tests, you have to keep attacking, even if you give away runs but pick up wickets, it's good for the team," Chahar pointed.
Despite posting 287/8 on a slow track in Chennai, India failed to defend the total as Shimron Hetmyer and Shai Hope slammed respective hundreds to guide Windies to a comfortable win with 13 balls to spare. Speaking on the eve of the second ODI, Chahar said: "To be honest, we didn't bowl well in the 1st ODI. Hopefully, if we are in a similar situation in the 2nd ODI, we will have to bowl better as a unit. Fielding has been lacking in the last 4 matches. We have dropped too many matches. If we drop catches, against these big hitters who try to hit more sixes than boundaries, then it will become very difficult for us. As a fielding unit and bowling unit, we need to improve," he added.
The Virat Kohli-led Indian team will face a do-or-die situation when they take on West Indies in the second ODI of the three-match rubber here on Wednesday as the visitors lead the series 1-0 after hammering the Men in Blue by 8 wickets in Chennai. Ahead of the clash, India pacer Deepak Chahar admitted that a below-par performance in the bowling and fielding department costed India the match.
West Indies beat India in the first game in Chennai by eight wickets, and head to the Visakhapatnam ODI high on confidence. The rather easy manner in which they beat India at Chepauk will do them a world of good too, while putting doubts in India's game-plan.
Not many might have expected this scenario, but one game in, West Indies have a serious shot at their first ODI series win against India in India since 2002. Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second ODI between India and West Indies.
Team Rankings