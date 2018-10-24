India vs West Indies, Live Score, 2nd ODI in Visakhapatnam Highlights: As it Happened

22:13(IST)

Kohli after the match said, "It was a great game of cricket, great to be part of it. Windies showed great fight. Beautiful partnership between Shai Hope and Hetmyer and in the end it was a fair result. I'm pretty proud of my milestone. It's something we decided pre-game. In big tournaments we might me batting first and we have to embrace every challenge that comes our way. The pitch was drastically different, we put up a challenge in front of us today and luckily we got the draw and we will take it happily. When the run rate fell under six I thought they had good chance. I'm sure everyone enjoyed and the Windies deserved a draw at least and I think we deserved a draw too. Rayudu is someone we are looking at as a permanent number four. He is in good momentum and good form and Shai has got great talent. Hetmyer as well. They took on us and didn't give us any chance whatsoever."