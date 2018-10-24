Home News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
India vs West Indies, Live Score, 2nd ODI in Visakhapatnam Highlights: As it Happened

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: October 24, 2018, 10:43 PM IST

2nd ODI, Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam 24 October, 2018

Toss won by India (decided to bat)

India tied with West Indies

Man of the Match: Virat Kohli

Live Blog

Highlights

22:19(IST)
22:13(IST)

Kohli after the match said, "It was a great game of cricket, great to be part of it. Windies showed great fight. Beautiful partnership between Shai Hope and Hetmyer and in the end it was a fair result. I'm pretty proud of my milestone. It's something we decided pre-game. In big tournaments we might me batting first and we have to embrace every challenge that comes our way. The pitch was drastically different, we put up a challenge in front of us today and luckily we got the draw and we will take it happily. When the run rate fell under six I thought they had good chance. I'm sure everyone enjoyed and the Windies deserved a draw at least and I think we deserved a draw too. Rayudu is someone we are looking at as a permanent number four. He is in good momentum and good form and Shai has got great talent. Hetmyer as well. They took on us and didn't give us any chance whatsoever."

22:04(IST)

After the match Holder said, "It was a really good game and Virat played a brilliant knock. Congrats to him on reaching 10,000 runs. Hope is a young talent and he played a magnificent knock. Hetmyer was upset that he got out in a crucial stage and we had a very good chance. But it was very good to see Shai bat till the end. I thought it was around par, and it's very good to see that we had two consistent games in a row. Obviously we could have picked a few more wickets in the middle overs. McCoy is one of those guys who has a lot of variations. Quite effective at that stage of the game and I like the way he handled himself in his maiden game. It's really good to see him come in and perform that way.

21:57(IST)

STAT ATTACK: 

21:53(IST)
21:46(IST)

TIE: The match is tied as Umesh bowls it wide and Hope gets a four. That is brilliant finish to the match and Hope goes unbeaten on 123. What a close match this has been. Windies finish on 321/6. 

21:43(IST)

OUT: That is such an unlucky end for Nurse who tried to scoop the ball over third man. Windies need seven from two balls. There is still Hope for Windies. 

21:38(IST)

An excellent over by Shami comes to an end where gives away just six runs. Windies need 14 runs from the last over. Umesh to bowl the last over of the match. 

21:31(IST)
21:26(IST)

RUN OUT: There's a bad mix up and Holder is run out. This is disaster for Windies at this crucial juncture. It's 300/6 at the moment and the match still hangs in balance. 

21:24(IST)

This was a rather ordinary over by Umesh. Because of the due, he couldn't get the yorker right and ended up giving a boundary. This is not what India needed. It's 300/5 after 47 overs.  

21:18(IST)

Another 9-run over comes to an end. Chahal is not able to prevent a boundary in the over. This is hurting India at the moment. They need wickets to win the match. It's 295/5 after 46 overs. 

21:13(IST)

TON FOR HOPE: That is a brilliant ton by Hope in pressure situation. Despite the early loss of wickets, he has kept his team in the match. Windies are 288/5.

21:11(IST)

This match is not done as yet. Hope plays a perfect drive towards long off for a four. Hope moves closer towards his ton. This match is getting really close. Windies are 286/5 un 45 overs. 

21:05(IST)

SIX: Shai Hopes creates space and plays against the turn for a big six. He has spoiled Kuldeep's over. This is brilliant batting by Windies. Both the teams are feeling the heat at the moment. Windies are 277/5 after 44 overs. 

21:03(IST)

A great 43rd over from Shami comes to an end and he gives away just two runs. This is exceptional bowling by the fast bowler. Last boundary was scored 47 ball before this one. It;s 269/5 after 43 overs. 

21:00(IST)

Rishabh Pant has been assessed and has no serious injury. He has some lacerations to his fingers of both hands and his left shoulder. 

20:59(IST)
20:54(IST)

The string of dot balls continues for Windies. The pressure is now building up and they need some boundaries. They have the resources to do so. Windies are 261/5 after 41 overs. 

20:52(IST)

Kuldeep finishes his ninth over and Windies batsmen don't want to take any risks in his over. As a result just two runs come from the over. It's 259/5 after 40 overs. 

20:43(IST)

OUT: Kuldeep gets another one. Kuldeep pitches the ball way outside leg, and makes the ball turn a mile. The googly takes the edge of Powell's bat and goes straight in the hands of Rohit Sharma. Windies are 253/5.

20:37(IST)

Windies are scoring runs at a rapid rate. Their attack to the spinners has been relentless. They get 10 runs from Chahal over. This match is slipping out of India's hands. It's 249/4.

20:32(IST)

Umesh Yadav comes into the attack and is taken to the cleaners by Powell. He bowls short, and the due adds to India's troubles. 13 runs come from the over. Windies are 239/4.

20:27(IST)

Another Chahal over, and after Hetmyer's dismissal the run rate has dropped considerably., But still Windies need 96 from 96 balls. This match is evenly poised the moment. 

20:25(IST)
20:14(IST)

OUT: Hetmyer has committed suicide here. He gets over ambitious and goes for for a pull on Chahal delivery. Gets a leading edge and Kohli takes a simple catch. He departs for 94. Windies are 221/4.

20:10(IST)

Shami is introduced into the attack now. But he is greeted with a four by Hetmyer. The southpaw is nearing yet another ODI ton. And unfortunately this match is slipping out of India's grips. Shami is hit for another four by Hetmyer. Windies are 218/3.

20:05(IST)

Kuldeep comes for another spell, but after the initial three overs India haven't bowled well. The due has made things worse for the Indians.  After 30 overs Windies are 205/3.

20:00(IST)

FIFTY FOR HOPE: Yet another fifty for Shai Hope, and in a crucial time. Windies don't need to do anything extravagant from here on to win the match. They have done all the hard work till now. In the meantime, Hetmyer ends the over with yet another four. Windies are 195/3.

19:57(IST)

Getty Images

Latest update: 
The live telecast of the India vs West Indies match will start at 1:30pm on October 24 (Wednesday). The match can be seen live on the Star Sports Network and live streaming will be available on Hotstar. You can also get the live cricket score and ball-by-ball updates through our live blog on cricketnext.com. India will be led by Virat Kohli while Jason Holder will lead the charge for Windies in the 2nd ODI in Visakhapatnam.

Preview: 

A record-shattering Virat Kohli became the quickest to reach 10,000 ODI runs on his way to slamming yet another century as India notched up a competitive 321 for six in the second match against the West Indies here Wednesday.

Kohli fired 157 off 129 balls, while Ambati Rayudu, who is seen as the answer to the team's persistent problems at the number four slot by none other than the Indian captain himself, made a fluent 73 off 80 deliveries.

Kohli hit 13 boundaries and four sixes. During their stay in the middle, the two were involved in a partnership of 139 runs in 142 balls for the third wicket at the Dr YSR ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, set amidst picturesque hills.

While he acknowledged the fans' applause by raising his bat after reaching the 10k landmark, the crowd was on its feet again when Kohli creamed Marlon Samuels to the cover boundary to bring up his century, his 37th in this format.

Kohli pulled, cut, flicked and drove in the manner he does best before cutting loose towards the end.

A six down the ground off debutant left-arm pacer Obed McCoy brought up 1,000 runs for him in the calendar year in only 11 innings, again the quickest of all time.

He then deposited McCoy over long-on for another maximum and in the next over, smashed Roach for a six and two fours to power his team past 300.

Batting first after winning the toss, India were off to a poor start when Rohit Sharma (4) was dismissed early by Kemar Roach in the fourth over of the day.

After the fall of his opening partner, who like Kohli entered the game on the back of a big hundred in the series-opener, Shikhar Dhawan continued to find the fence a couple of times while playing an upper cut to slice Roach's short ball outside off for a six over the third man.

However, Ashley Nurse had Dhawan trapped in front of the wicket after a West Indies review went in their favour.

At 40 for two in the ninth over, Rayudu joined his skipper and the two played fluently to keep the run rate healthy.

Save the one dropped catch by West Indies skipper Jason Holder at mid-off, Kohli looked untroubled throughout and seemed to be satisfied with the way his partner at the other end, Rayudu, was batting.

Earmarked for the critical number four slot through to the 2019 World Cup, Rayudu reposed his skipper's faith by compiling a neat innings that contained eight boundaries.

The crowd favourite, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, walked in to a rousing reception and was bowled by McCoy, his maiden wicket, for 20.

Rishabh Pant also fell quickly, for a 13-ball 17, but Kohli remained strong and shifted gears to launch another onslaught, barely three days after a blazing 140-run knock.

Squads:
India (12-man squad): Virat Kohli(capt), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni, Rishabh Pant, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, K Khaleel Ahmed, Umesh Yadav.

Windies: Jason Holder(capt), Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Shimron Hetmyer, Shai Hope, Ashley Nurse, Keemo Paul, Rovman Powell, Kemar Roach, Marlon Samuels, Fabian Allen, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Oshane Thomas, Obed McCoy, Kieran Powell.
