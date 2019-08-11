India Vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd ODI Match in Port of Spain: Iyer Falls for 71

No century for Iyer. He goes trying for a big shot. Walked across and looked to heave it away but missed a straight ball from Holder. Ends a good innings. He has made the middle order spot his own... for now.
22:39 (IST)
Play has resumed with no overs lost. Conditions seem much better now too. How much more can India add?
22:33 (IST)
The covers have come off. Play should resume soon. Looks like it was indeed a passing shower.
22:14 (IST)
And out of nowhere, it's raining! The players walk off the field and the covers come on. Let's hope the delay isn't too long, unlike in the first game.
22:09 (IST)
No daddy hundred for Kohli but he has done his job. Looks to slog this leg cutter from Brathwaite but mistimes it, the ball lobs high in the air and Roach completes the catch near mid off. Crucial wicket for West Indies.
21:51 (IST)
King Kohli reaches his 42nd ODI century! Gets there with a single off Holder. And then celebrates in style, animated as always. This has been a brilliant knock. He's been at his fluent best. Started fluently, and then settled down to rotate strike in the middle overs with his inexperienced middle order. Can he finish strong?
21:24 (IST)
Record alert. Kohli gets another one. He goes past Sourav Ganguly's tally of 11363 runs to become the second highest run-scorer in ODI cricket for India. Only Sachin Tendulkar ahead!
20:45 (IST)
Wicket! Pant throws it away. The dot-ball pressure got to him. Roston Chase did all the hard work, Carlos Brathwaite takes the wicket. A nothing shot from Pant - heaved across at a short of length ball but he was in no position. The ball went through to hit the stumps. No. 4 questions continue... Pant out for 20. In comes Iyer.
20:42 (IST)
Chase bowls 10 consecutive dot balls to Pant, before the batsman collects a double and a single. This is an area where Pant will want to work on - rotating strike in the middle overs. It's a crucial part of batting at No. 4, especially when Kohli is at the other end. India go past 100.
20:18 (IST)
Wicket! Rohit's gone against the run of play. Roston Chase provides the breakthrough. Rohit loses patience and charges down the track to slog, but only manages to slice it. The ball lobs up behind point and Pooran takes a neat catch running behind. No flow for Rohit this innings. He's gone for just 18 off 34 balls.
20:11 (IST)
Four and 50! Kohli nudges Brathwaite through to third man to pick up a four and complete his half century. The Kohli show is well and truly in progress ladies and gentlemen. India are 76/1 after 15 overs.
20:07 (IST)
Four! Kohli rocks back and turns Chase away through the leg side for yet another boundary. He's four away from his half century as India move onto 71/1 after 14 overs.
19:53 (IST)
Four! In the slot from Thomas to Rohit Sharma and he has punched it back past the bowler for a boundary. Good shot!
22:51 (IST)
No century for Iyer. He goes trying for a big shot. Walked across and looked to heave it away but missed a straight ball from Holder. Ends a good innings. He has made the middle order spot his own... for now.
22:39 (IST)
Play has resumed with no overs lost. Conditions seem much better now too. How much more can India add?
22:33 (IST)
The covers have come off. Play should resume soon. Looks like it was indeed a passing shower.
22:14 (IST)
And out of nowhere, it's raining! The players walk off the field and the covers come on. Let's hope the delay isn't too long, unlike in the first game.
22:09 (IST)
No daddy hundred for Kohli but he has done his job. Looks to slog this leg cutter from Brathwaite but mistimes it, the ball lobs high in the air and Roach completes the catch near mid off. Crucial wicket for West Indies.
21:51 (IST)
King Kohli reaches his 42nd ODI century! Gets there with a single off Holder. And then celebrates in style, animated as always. This has been a brilliant knock. He's been at his fluent best. Started fluently, and then settled down to rotate strike in the middle overs with his inexperienced middle order. Can he finish strong?
21:24 (IST)
Record alert. Kohli gets another one. He goes past Sourav Ganguly's tally of 11363 runs to become the second highest run-scorer in ODI cricket for India. Only Sachin Tendulkar ahead!
20:45 (IST)
Wicket! Pant throws it away. The dot-ball pressure got to him. Roston Chase did all the hard work, Carlos Brathwaite takes the wicket. A nothing shot from Pant - heaved across at a short of length ball but he was in no position. The ball went through to hit the stumps. No. 4 questions continue... Pant out for 20. In comes Iyer.
20:42 (IST)
Chase bowls 10 consecutive dot balls to Pant, before the batsman collects a double and a single. This is an area where Pant will want to work on - rotating strike in the middle overs. It's a crucial part of batting at No. 4, especially when Kohli is at the other end. India go past 100.
20:18 (IST)
Wicket! Rohit's gone against the run of play. Roston Chase provides the breakthrough. Rohit loses patience and charges down the track to slog, but only manages to slice it. The ball lobs up behind point and Pooran takes a neat catch running behind. No flow for Rohit this innings. He's gone for just 18 off 34 balls.
20:11 (IST)
Four and 50! Kohli nudges Brathwaite through to third man to pick up a four and complete his half century. The Kohli show is well and truly in progress ladies and gentlemen. India are 76/1 after 15 overs.
20:07 (IST)
Four! Kohli rocks back and turns Chase away through the leg side for yet another boundary. He's four away from his half century as India move onto 71/1 after 14 overs.
19:53 (IST)
Four! In the slot from Thomas to Rohit Sharma and he has punched it back past the bowler for a boundary. Good shot!
22:51 (IST)
No century for Iyer. He goes trying for a big shot. Walked across and looked to heave it away but missed a straight ball from Holder. Ends a good innings. He has made the middle order spot his own... for now.
22:47 (IST)
A brief lull in scoring after the rain delay... but Iyer breaks it with a six off Roach. In the slot and he slams it over long on. Five overs to go, and India need more of those. Iyer is 29 away from a ton too, possible?
22:39 (IST)
Play has resumed with no overs lost. Conditions seem much better now too. How much more can India add?
22:33 (IST)
The covers have come off. Play should resume soon. Looks like it was indeed a passing shower.
22:14 (IST)
And out of nowhere, it's raining! The players walk off the field and the covers come on. Let's hope the delay isn't too long, unlike in the first game.
22:09 (IST)
No daddy hundred for Kohli but he has done his job. Looks to slog this leg cutter from Brathwaite but mistimes it, the ball lobs high in the air and Roach completes the catch near mid off. Crucial wicket for West Indies.
22:04 (IST)
The boundaries are beginning to flow now. Kohli is looking for a big finish. Three boundaries in the over off Oshane Thomas, and he quickly goes into the 120s. Dangerous signs for West Indies.
21:57 (IST)
And there comes his fifty. Shreyas Iyer gets to his fifty off 49 balls. He has scored only four boundaries, which shows how busy he has been. Good knock this. Now for the acceleration.
21:56 (IST)
The partnership between the two is now 100. Iyer is gradually getting towards his fifty too. This is exactly what India needed - and great signs for the longer term too.
21:51 (IST)
King Kohli reaches his 42nd ODI century! Gets there with a single off Holder. And then celebrates in style, animated as always. This has been a brilliant knock. He's been at his fluent best. Started fluently, and then settled down to rotate strike in the middle overs with his inexperienced middle order. Can he finish strong?
21:39 (IST)
A stunning six - first of the game - from Holder, and a boundary from Roach. Kohli is fast racing towards century No. 42. Only five runs away at this point as India take control.
21:24 (IST)
Record alert. Kohli gets another one. He goes past Sourav Ganguly's tally of 11363 runs to become the second highest run-scorer in ODI cricket for India. Only Sachin Tendulkar ahead!
21:19 (IST)
With Kohli doing his thing and Iyer beginning well, India are settling down in the middle overs. West Indies turn to their pacers. Holder and Roach bowling in tandem.
21:10 (IST)
Shreyas Iyer is looking really assured. Rotating well, and also playing the odd cheeky shot. Collects a boundary off Roach by ramping a short ball over the keeper. Two balls later, he collects a lucky boundary by nicking past the keeper. That one kicked up from length and had Iyer surprised.
21:00 (IST)
Nearly a mix up. Kohli tucks one to mid wicket and charges for one, only to be sent back by Iyer mid way. Fortunately for him, Kohli has time to return. A direct hit would have made it interesting.
20:55 (IST)
Now Shreyas Iyer gets off to a good start. Cuts Brathwaite in the small gap between point and backward point for a boundary. That should give him confidence.
20:45 (IST)
Wicket! Pant throws it away. The dot-ball pressure got to him. Roston Chase did all the hard work, Carlos Brathwaite takes the wicket. A nothing shot from Pant - heaved across at a short of length ball but he was in no position. The ball went through to hit the stumps. No. 4 questions continue... Pant out for 20. In comes Iyer.
20:42 (IST)
Chase bowls 10 consecutive dot balls to Pant, before the batsman collects a double and a single. This is an area where Pant will want to work on - rotating strike in the middle overs. It's a crucial part of batting at No. 4, especially when Kohli is at the other end. India go past 100.
20:35 (IST)
Chase responds by bowling a maiden over to Pant in the next over. Good period of play this. Carlos Brathwaite comes on.
20:29 (IST)
Pant has made a good start here. He collects another boundary by cutting Chase past backward point. Can he carry on and make the No. 4 spot his own?
20:25 (IST)
Good battle between Pant and Cottrell here. Pant flicks the pacer for a boundary through mid-wicket. Cottrell then responds with two sharp short balls. One of those lobs up near point, the next one hits Pant on the glove.
20:18 (IST)
Wicket! Rohit's gone against the run of play. Roston Chase provides the breakthrough. Rohit loses patience and charges down the track to slog, but only manages to slice it. The ball lobs up behind point and Pooran takes a neat catch running behind. No flow for Rohit this innings. He's gone for just 18 off 34 balls.
20:11 (IST)
Four and 50! Kohli nudges Brathwaite through to third man to pick up a four and complete his half century. The Kohli show is well and truly in progress ladies and gentlemen. India are 76/1 after 15 overs.
20:07 (IST)
Four! Kohli rocks back and turns Chase away through the leg side for yet another boundary. He's four away from his half century as India move onto 71/1 after 14 overs.
20:04 (IST)
Holder brings Carlos Brathwaite into the attack now and he is the 6th bowler for WI today in the 13th over. Tidy start from him as he concedes just the two singles. Kohli's nearing his half century as India move onto 66/1 after 13 overs.
20:00 (IST)
Spin introduced in the form of Roston Chase now. Quiet over for the batsmen as they work him around for three singles to take the score to 64/1 after 12 overs.
19:56 (IST)
Six runs of the Oshane Thomas over. He has struggled with his line and length through the spell and once again India's batsmen don't have too much trouble in dealing with him. India are 61/1 after 11 overs.
19:53 (IST)
Four! In the slot from Thomas to Rohit Sharma and he has punched it back past the bowler for a boundary. Good shot!
19:51 (IST)
Another fine over by Jason Holder gets spoilt of the final ball as Kohli masterfully once again whips him away for a boundary through the midwicket region. Seven runs from that over takes India to 55/1 after 10 overs. Holder's still attacking the Indians with fielders in the slips.
19:47 (IST)
Nine runs of the Oshane Thomas over. Not the best over by him as he is indisciplined with his line and length and allowed Kohli a free hit after bowling a full toss above the waist. Kohli though managed only a single and then Rohit and he worked him around to keep the scoreboard going. No boundaries after a while. India are 48/1 after 9 overs.
India Vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd ODI Match in Port of Spain: Iyer Falls for 71
LIVE
IND vs WI Cricket Scorecard (ODI)
2nd ODI, Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad, 11 August, 2019
India
258/6
(46.4) RR 5.52
West Indies
Live blog
HIGHLIGHTS
No century for Iyer. He goes trying for a big shot. Walked across and looked to heave it away but missed a straight ball from Holder. Ends a good innings. He has made the middle order spot his own... for now.
Play has resumed with no overs lost. Conditions seem much better now too. How much more can India add?
The covers have come off. Play should resume soon. Looks like it was indeed a passing shower.
And out of nowhere, it's raining! The players walk off the field and the covers come on. Let's hope the delay isn't too long, unlike in the first game.
No daddy hundred for Kohli but he has done his job. Looks to slog this leg cutter from Brathwaite but mistimes it, the ball lobs high in the air and Roach completes the catch near mid off. Crucial wicket for West Indies.
King Kohli reaches his 42nd ODI century! Gets there with a single off Holder. And then celebrates in style, animated as always. This has been a brilliant knock. He's been at his fluent best. Started fluently, and then settled down to rotate strike in the middle overs with his inexperienced middle order. Can he finish strong?
Record alert. Kohli gets another one. He goes past Sourav Ganguly's tally of 11363 runs to become the second highest run-scorer in ODI cricket for India. Only Sachin Tendulkar ahead!
Wicket! Pant throws it away. The dot-ball pressure got to him. Roston Chase did all the hard work, Carlos Brathwaite takes the wicket. A nothing shot from Pant - heaved across at a short of length ball but he was in no position. The ball went through to hit the stumps. No. 4 questions continue... Pant out for 20. In comes Iyer.
Chase bowls 10 consecutive dot balls to Pant, before the batsman collects a double and a single. This is an area where Pant will want to work on - rotating strike in the middle overs. It's a crucial part of batting at No. 4, especially when Kohli is at the other end. India go past 100.
Wicket! Rohit's gone against the run of play. Roston Chase provides the breakthrough. Rohit loses patience and charges down the track to slog, but only manages to slice it. The ball lobs up behind point and Pooran takes a neat catch running behind. No flow for Rohit this innings. He's gone for just 18 off 34 balls.
Four and 50! Kohli nudges Brathwaite through to third man to pick up a four and complete his half century. The Kohli show is well and truly in progress ladies and gentlemen. India are 76/1 after 15 overs.
Four! Kohli rocks back and turns Chase away through the leg side for yet another boundary. He's four away from his half century as India move onto 71/1 after 14 overs.
Four! In the slot from Thomas to Rohit Sharma and he has punched it back past the bowler for a boundary. Good shot!
22:51 (IST)
No century for Iyer. He goes trying for a big shot. Walked across and looked to heave it away but missed a straight ball from Holder. Ends a good innings. He has made the middle order spot his own... for now.
22:47 (IST)
A brief lull in scoring after the rain delay... but Iyer breaks it with a six off Roach. In the slot and he slams it over long on. Five overs to go, and India need more of those. Iyer is 29 away from a ton too, possible?
22:39 (IST)
Play has resumed with no overs lost. Conditions seem much better now too. How much more can India add?
22:33 (IST)
The covers have come off. Play should resume soon. Looks like it was indeed a passing shower.
22:14 (IST)
And out of nowhere, it's raining! The players walk off the field and the covers come on. Let's hope the delay isn't too long, unlike in the first game.
22:09 (IST)
No daddy hundred for Kohli but he has done his job. Looks to slog this leg cutter from Brathwaite but mistimes it, the ball lobs high in the air and Roach completes the catch near mid off. Crucial wicket for West Indies.
22:04 (IST)
The boundaries are beginning to flow now. Kohli is looking for a big finish. Three boundaries in the over off Oshane Thomas, and he quickly goes into the 120s. Dangerous signs for West Indies.
21:57 (IST)
And there comes his fifty. Shreyas Iyer gets to his fifty off 49 balls. He has scored only four boundaries, which shows how busy he has been. Good knock this. Now for the acceleration.
21:56 (IST)
The partnership between the two is now 100. Iyer is gradually getting towards his fifty too. This is exactly what India needed - and great signs for the longer term too.
21:51 (IST)
King Kohli reaches his 42nd ODI century! Gets there with a single off Holder. And then celebrates in style, animated as always. This has been a brilliant knock. He's been at his fluent best. Started fluently, and then settled down to rotate strike in the middle overs with his inexperienced middle order. Can he finish strong?
21:39 (IST)
A stunning six - first of the game - from Holder, and a boundary from Roach. Kohli is fast racing towards century No. 42. Only five runs away at this point as India take control.
21:24 (IST)
Record alert. Kohli gets another one. He goes past Sourav Ganguly's tally of 11363 runs to become the second highest run-scorer in ODI cricket for India. Only Sachin Tendulkar ahead!
21:19 (IST)
With Kohli doing his thing and Iyer beginning well, India are settling down in the middle overs. West Indies turn to their pacers. Holder and Roach bowling in tandem.
21:10 (IST)
Shreyas Iyer is looking really assured. Rotating well, and also playing the odd cheeky shot. Collects a boundary off Roach by ramping a short ball over the keeper. Two balls later, he collects a lucky boundary by nicking past the keeper. That one kicked up from length and had Iyer surprised.
21:00 (IST)
Nearly a mix up. Kohli tucks one to mid wicket and charges for one, only to be sent back by Iyer mid way. Fortunately for him, Kohli has time to return. A direct hit would have made it interesting.
20:55 (IST)
Now Shreyas Iyer gets off to a good start. Cuts Brathwaite in the small gap between point and backward point for a boundary. That should give him confidence.
20:45 (IST)
Wicket! Pant throws it away. The dot-ball pressure got to him. Roston Chase did all the hard work, Carlos Brathwaite takes the wicket. A nothing shot from Pant - heaved across at a short of length ball but he was in no position. The ball went through to hit the stumps. No. 4 questions continue... Pant out for 20. In comes Iyer.
20:42 (IST)
Chase bowls 10 consecutive dot balls to Pant, before the batsman collects a double and a single. This is an area where Pant will want to work on - rotating strike in the middle overs. It's a crucial part of batting at No. 4, especially when Kohli is at the other end. India go past 100.
20:35 (IST)
Chase responds by bowling a maiden over to Pant in the next over. Good period of play this. Carlos Brathwaite comes on.
20:29 (IST)
Pant has made a good start here. He collects another boundary by cutting Chase past backward point. Can he carry on and make the No. 4 spot his own?
20:25 (IST)
Good battle between Pant and Cottrell here. Pant flicks the pacer for a boundary through mid-wicket. Cottrell then responds with two sharp short balls. One of those lobs up near point, the next one hits Pant on the glove.
20:18 (IST)
Wicket! Rohit's gone against the run of play. Roston Chase provides the breakthrough. Rohit loses patience and charges down the track to slog, but only manages to slice it. The ball lobs up behind point and Pooran takes a neat catch running behind. No flow for Rohit this innings. He's gone for just 18 off 34 balls.
20:11 (IST)
Four and 50! Kohli nudges Brathwaite through to third man to pick up a four and complete his half century. The Kohli show is well and truly in progress ladies and gentlemen. India are 76/1 after 15 overs.
20:07 (IST)
Four! Kohli rocks back and turns Chase away through the leg side for yet another boundary. He's four away from his half century as India move onto 71/1 after 14 overs.
20:04 (IST)
Holder brings Carlos Brathwaite into the attack now and he is the 6th bowler for WI today in the 13th over. Tidy start from him as he concedes just the two singles. Kohli's nearing his half century as India move onto 66/1 after 13 overs.
20:00 (IST)
Spin introduced in the form of Roston Chase now. Quiet over for the batsmen as they work him around for three singles to take the score to 64/1 after 12 overs.
19:56 (IST)
Six runs of the Oshane Thomas over. He has struggled with his line and length through the spell and once again India's batsmen don't have too much trouble in dealing with him. India are 61/1 after 11 overs.
19:53 (IST)
Four! In the slot from Thomas to Rohit Sharma and he has punched it back past the bowler for a boundary. Good shot!
19:51 (IST)
Another fine over by Jason Holder gets spoilt of the final ball as Kohli masterfully once again whips him away for a boundary through the midwicket region. Seven runs from that over takes India to 55/1 after 10 overs. Holder's still attacking the Indians with fielders in the slips.
19:47 (IST)
Nine runs of the Oshane Thomas over. Not the best over by him as he is indisciplined with his line and length and allowed Kohli a free hit after bowling a full toss above the waist. Kohli though managed only a single and then Rohit and he worked him around to keep the scoreboard going. No boundaries after a while. India are 48/1 after 9 overs.
LOAD MORE
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 14 Aug, 2019
NZ v SLGalle
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Wed, 14 Aug, 2019
AUS v ENGLord's
ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Wed, 14 Aug, 2019
PNG v OMALord's All Fixtures
Team Rankings