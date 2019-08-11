Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Live

IND IN WI, 3 ODI SERIES, 2019 2nd ODI, Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad, 11 August, 2019

1ST INN

India *

258/6 (46.4)

India
v/s
West Indies
West Indies

Toss won by India (decided to bat)
Live

TNPL, 2019 Eliminator, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 11 August, 2019

2ND INN

VB Kanchi Veerans

151/6 (20.0)

VB Kanchi Veerans
v/s
Siechem Madurai Panthers
Siechem Madurai Panthers*

152/5 (20.0)

Siechem Madurai Panthers beat VB Kanchi Veerans by 5 wickets

India Vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd ODI Match in Port of Spain: Iyer Falls for 71

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 11, 2019, 10:51 PM IST

HIGHLIGHTS

22:51 (IST)

No century for Iyer. He goes trying for a big shot. Walked across and looked to heave it away but missed a straight ball from Holder. Ends a good innings. He has made the middle order spot his own... for now.

22:47 (IST)

A brief lull in scoring after the rain delay... but Iyer breaks it with a six off Roach. In the slot and he slams it over long on. Five overs to go, and India need more of those. Iyer is 29 away from a ton too, possible?

22:39 (IST)

Play has resumed with no overs lost. Conditions seem much better now too. How much more can India add?

22:33 (IST)

The covers have come off. Play should resume soon. Looks like it was indeed a passing shower.

22:14 (IST)

And out of nowhere, it's raining! The players walk off the field and the covers come on. Let's hope the delay isn't too long, unlike in the first game.

22:09 (IST)

No daddy hundred for Kohli but he has done his job. Looks to slog this leg cutter from Brathwaite but mistimes it, the ball lobs high in the air and Roach completes the catch near mid off. Crucial wicket for West Indies. 

22:04 (IST)

The boundaries are beginning to flow now. Kohli is looking for a big finish. Three boundaries in the over off Oshane Thomas, and he quickly goes into the 120s. Dangerous signs for West Indies.

21:57 (IST)

And there comes his fifty. Shreyas Iyer gets to his fifty off 49 balls. He has scored only four boundaries, which shows how busy he has been. Good knock this. Now for the acceleration.

21:56 (IST)

The partnership between the two is now 100. Iyer is gradually getting towards his fifty too. This is exactly what India needed - and great signs for the longer term too.

21:51 (IST)

King Kohli reaches his 42nd ODI century! Gets there with a single off Holder. And then celebrates in style, animated as always. This has been a brilliant knock. He's been at his fluent best. Started fluently, and then settled down to rotate strike in the middle overs with his inexperienced middle order. Can he finish strong?

21:39 (IST)

A stunning six - first of the game - from Holder, and a boundary from Roach. Kohli is fast racing towards century No. 42. Only five runs away at this point as India take control.

21:24 (IST)

Record alert. Kohli gets another one. He goes past Sourav Ganguly's tally of 11363 runs to become the second highest run-scorer in ODI cricket for India. Only Sachin Tendulkar ahead!

21:19 (IST)

With Kohli doing his thing and Iyer beginning well, India are settling down in the middle overs. West Indies turn to their pacers. Holder and Roach bowling in tandem.

21:10 (IST)

Shreyas Iyer is looking really assured. Rotating well, and also playing the odd cheeky shot. Collects a boundary off Roach by ramping a short ball over the keeper. Two balls later, he collects a lucky boundary by nicking past the keeper. That one kicked up from length and had Iyer surprised.

21:00 (IST)

Nearly a mix up. Kohli tucks one to mid wicket and charges for one, only to be sent back by Iyer mid way. Fortunately for him, Kohli has time to return. A direct hit would have made it interesting.

20:55 (IST)

Now Shreyas Iyer gets off to a good start. Cuts Brathwaite in the small gap between point and backward point for a boundary. That should give him confidence.

20:45 (IST)

Wicket! Pant throws it away. The dot-ball pressure got to him. Roston Chase did all the hard work, Carlos Brathwaite takes the wicket. A nothing shot from Pant - heaved across at a short of length ball but he was in no position. The ball went through to hit the stumps. No. 4 questions continue... Pant out for 20. In comes Iyer.

20:42 (IST)

Chase bowls 10 consecutive dot balls to Pant, before the batsman collects a double and a single. This is an area where Pant will want to work on - rotating strike in the middle overs. It's a crucial part of batting at No. 4, especially when Kohli is at the other end. India go past 100.

20:35 (IST)

Chase responds by bowling a maiden over to Pant in the next over. Good period of play this. Carlos Brathwaite comes on.

20:29 (IST)

Pant has made a good start here. He collects another boundary by cutting Chase past backward point. Can he carry on and make the No. 4 spot his own?

20:25 (IST)

Good battle between Pant and Cottrell here. Pant flicks the pacer for a boundary through mid-wicket. Cottrell then responds with two sharp short balls. One of those lobs up near point, the next one hits Pant on the glove.

20:18 (IST)

Wicket! Rohit's gone against the run of play. Roston Chase provides the breakthrough. Rohit loses patience and charges down the track to slog, but only manages to slice it. The ball lobs up behind point and Pooran takes a neat catch running behind. No flow for Rohit this innings. He's gone for just 18 off 34 balls.

20:11 (IST)

Four and 50! Kohli nudges Brathwaite through to third man to pick up a four and complete his half century. The Kohli show is well and truly in progress ladies and gentlemen. India are 76/1 after 15 overs.

20:07 (IST)

Four! Kohli rocks back and turns Chase away through the leg side for yet another boundary. He's four away from his half century as India move onto 71/1 after 14 overs.

20:04 (IST)

Holder brings Carlos Brathwaite into the attack now and he is the 6th bowler for WI today in the 13th over. Tidy start from him as he concedes just the two singles. Kohli's nearing his half century as India move onto 66/1 after 13 overs.

20:00 (IST)

Spin introduced in the form of Roston Chase now. Quiet over for the batsmen as they work him around for three singles to take the score to 64/1 after 12 overs.

19:56 (IST)

Six runs of the Oshane Thomas over. He has struggled with his line and length through the spell and once again India's batsmen don't have too much trouble in dealing with him. India are 61/1 after 11 overs.

19:53 (IST)

Four! In the slot from Thomas to Rohit Sharma and he has punched it back past the bowler for a boundary. Good shot! 

19:51 (IST)

Another fine over by Jason Holder gets spoilt of the final ball as Kohli masterfully once again whips him away for a boundary through the midwicket region. Seven runs from that over takes India to 55/1 after 10 overs. Holder's still attacking the Indians with fielders in the slips. 

19:47 (IST)

Nine runs of the Oshane Thomas over. Not the best over by him as he is indisciplined with his line and length and allowed Kohli a free hit after bowling a full toss above the waist. Kohli though managed only a single and then Rohit and he worked him around to keep the scoreboard going. No boundaries after a while. India are 48/1 after 9 overs.

India Vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd ODI Match in Port of Spain: Iyer Falls for 71

Catch all the live updates from the 2nd ODI between India and West Indies in Port of Spain: King Kohli reaches his 42nd ODI century! Gets there with a single off Holder. And then celebrates in style, animated as always. This has been a brilliant knock. He's been at his fluent best. Started fluently, and then settled down to rotate strike in the middle overs with his inexperienced middle order. Can he finish strong?

India vs West Indies 2nd ODI on August 11th (Sunday) will be broadcast on the Sony Ten Network and live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. The match will be played at Port of Spain, Trinidad and will begin at 1900 HRS IST. You can also follow all the action on our live blog (IND vs WI).

Preview: One game old but the ODI series between India and West Indies is yet to take off after the first game in Guyana was washed out after just 13 overs. India, who dominated the T20 series 3-0, would have expected a similar whitewash in the ODI series as well considering the recent form of both sides.

While West Indies might have plenty of raw talent and brute power, the one aspect where they have been found severely lacking is consistency. Their up-and-down performances proved to be their Achilles’ heel in the 2019 World Cup as well and that’s what Virat Kohli’s side will look to exploit in the second ODI at Port-of-Spain in Trinidad on Sunday (August 11).

India are looking for answers to some puzzles as they look to rebuild afresh heading into the next World Cup in four years’ time. The selectors want to identify and bank on youth for some time to come.

The team management gave young Mumbai batsman a much-awaited call-up in the first ODI and the Delhi Capitals skipper was slated to come in at No. 4 position — a slot that has been under scrutiny for some time now.

Iyer knows he has tough competition in the form for KL Rahul, who can also double up as the reserve opener in this side. The other spot which will be closely watched is the wicketkeeping position with Rishabh Pant finally taking the gloves in ODIs with former India skipper MS Dhoni taking a break.

Pant found some touch, scoring a fifty in the third T20 game but is yet to convince his critics that he can bat with control in the shorter format of the game.

The series is also a litmus test for Kedar Jadhav, who had a patchy World Cup after barely recovering from a shoulder injury that he suffered in IPL-12. With youngster like Shubman Gill, knocking hard at the selectors’ door, Jadhav will need plenty of performance under his belt to hold on to his spot in the ODI team.

In the bowling department, chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav will look to find some form after indifferent performances in the World Cup and the IPL 2019 as well.

Skipper Kohli will also consider blooding his Delhi teammate Navdeep Saini as the third seamer with left-arm seamer Khaleel Ahmed taking a hammering at the hands of Evin Lewis in the rain-hit first ODI. Saini bowled with good pace and control in the three-match T20 series.

The West Indies, on the other hand, will expect more from the willow of Chris Gayle, who looked really patchy while scoring a 31-ball four runs in the first ODI. Gayle will have a point to prove to the West Indies selectors after they ignored his request for a farewell Test at his homeground in Jamaica.

Probable XIs

India: Virat Kohli (capt), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed/ Navdeep Saini

West Indies: Jason Holder (capt), Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Fabian Allen, Carlos Brathwaite, Keemo Paul, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas​.

