India Vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd ODI Match in Port of Spain: West Indies Lose Two as Rain Interrups Play

Kuldeep Yadav finally comes on to bowl and his first over goes for just the three runs. Khaleel gets the second wicket of the game as he gets Hope to chop one onto the stumps!
00:34 (IST)
Lewis absolutely creams a loose ball from Bhuvneshwar through the backward point region and it races away to the boundary. He then takes a single that brings Gayle on strike but he has to depart after being trapped plumb and even a review doesn't save him.
00:29 (IST)
The over begins with Gayle taking a single off Ahmed - nothing unusual, except it sees Gayle surpass Brian Lara as the highest run-getter in ODI cricket for the West Indies. The crowd and players applaud him and he raises his bat. He then slashes at a short and wide ball to get a boundary.
23:59 (IST)
SIX! Hope gets going early as a short ball from Bhuvneshwar is pulled away to the deep square leg boundary for the first boundary of the innings. 7 runs came off that third over.
23:17 (IST)
Only two boundaries in the last five overs for India. They've scored only 29 runs in that phase, which means they'll settle for 279 for 7 in their 50 overs. The finishing problems continue... but they'll be happy with Kohli scoring a century after a while and Shreyas Iyer getting 71 from No. 5. Good signs for the future, those. As far as this match is concerned, they'll feel they've still got a competitive total on board. West Indies kept fighting with wickets, and will feel they've got a chance to make it 1-0. All to play for in the other side of the break.
23:04 (IST)
Now Bhuvneshwar Kumar goes, giving Brathwaite his third wicket. Comes down the track and slaps this short ball but hits it straight to sweeper cover. Cottrell made a diving stop to prevent a second run the previous ball, and that little thing has resulted in a wicket.
22:58 (IST)
West Indies are fighting with regular wickets here. Kedar Jadhav is the latest to go, run out looking for a quick single to cover. Evin Lewis was too quick though and fired in a throw at the bowler's end. Jadhav gone for a 14-ball 16.
22:51 (IST)
No century for Iyer. He goes trying for a big shot. Walked across and looked to heave it away but missed a straight ball from Holder. Ends a good innings. He has made the middle order spot his own... for now.
22:39 (IST)
Play has resumed with no overs lost. Conditions seem much better now too. How much more can India add?
22:33 (IST)
The covers have come off. Play should resume soon. Looks like it was indeed a passing shower.
22:14 (IST)
And out of nowhere, it's raining! The players walk off the field and the covers come on. Let's hope the delay isn't too long, unlike in the first game.
22:09 (IST)
No daddy hundred for Kohli but he has done his job. Looks to slog this leg cutter from Brathwaite but mistimes it, the ball lobs high in the air and Roach completes the catch near mid off. Crucial wicket for West Indies.
21:51 (IST)
King Kohli reaches his 42nd ODI century! Gets there with a single off Holder. And then celebrates in style, animated as always. This has been a brilliant knock. He's been at his fluent best. Started fluently, and then settled down to rotate strike in the middle overs with his inexperienced middle order. Can he finish strong?
21:24 (IST)
Record alert. Kohli gets another one. He goes past Sourav Ganguly's tally of 11363 runs to become the second highest run-scorer in ODI cricket for India. Only Sachin Tendulkar ahead!
00:47 (IST)
00:53 (IST)
India review a caught behind but the UltraEdge shows no spike. Meanwhile the players have been hauled off due to the rain coming down again. Yes, the game has been interrupted by the rain Gods, again.
00:47 (IST)
21:19 (IST)
With Kohli doing his thing and Iyer beginning well, India are settling down in the middle overs. West Indies turn to their pacers. Holder and Roach bowling in tandem.
India Vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd ODI Match in Port of Spain
RAIN STOPPAGE
IND vs WI Cricket Scorecard (ODI)
2nd ODI, Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad, 11 August, 2019
India
279/7
(50.0) RR 5.58
West Indies
55/2
(12.5) RR 4.28
Live blog
HIGHLIGHTS
