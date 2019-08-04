starts in
India Vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd T20I in Florida: India Look For Improved Batting Show

Cricketnext Staff | August 4, 2019, 6:45 PM IST

Live blog

Auto Refresh
ON OFF

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 17:58 (IST)

    Hello and welcome to the second T20I between India and West Indies from Florida. After winning in the first match of the series, India would like to  register another victory and seal the series. Navdeep Saini will be in focus once again after Man of the Match performance in his  debut match. A lot to look forward for the Indians, who would be hoping for a better batting performance today. 

18:45 (IST)

Saini had bowled an excellent first over in international cricket. He was within the middle and off stump or just outside and kept the batsmen guessing with his length. He was very impressive in his second over too as he bowled 6 dot deliveries to Kieron Pollard and troubled him mixing his line and length. He brought one back in and followed it with a bouncer. He rapped Pollard on his thigh guard and did not let him off the hook even when he came down the track looking to attack the bowler.

18:41 (IST)

But Saini maintained his composure and had the last laugh as Pooran top-edged a short of a length delivery at off-stump – the fourth ball of the over - for an easy catch to Rishabh Pant. It was an effort delivery by Saini bowled at 87 miles per hour. He then sent the dangerous Shimron Hetymer packing back to the pavilion for a golden duck – the left-hander played on to a short delivery outside the off stump.

18:35 (IST)

Navdeep Saini had a dream debut in international cricket as his splendid three-wicket haul helped India to a four-wicket win in the first T20I against the West Indies in Lauderhill. Saini became the sixth Indian bowler to pick 3 or more wickets on his T20I debut. He was introduced in the fifth over and was immediately put under pressure by Nicholas Pooran who pulled him straight over his head into the stands.

18:29 (IST)

The 29-year-old fast bowler said that the Indian think-tank look to help the fringe players coming into the setup feel secure by providing them enough chances. "See the first message the captain or the management gives is that you would get plenty of matches. You will get enough chances to perform in the middle. It won't be like one or two matches and you're out of the team. So, that gives them the security. And that is the most important thing when you're a youngster and come into the team, you want security and that is what they are getting.

18:23 (IST)

The first T20 turned out to be a pretty low-scoring affair as both India and West Indies batsmen struggled on the Lauderhill track. While West Indies posted just 95, India made heavy weather of chasing down the target after losing six wickets for 98 runs. "It was a bit sticky, it was under covers for a couple of days. The ball wasn't really coming onto the bat. I mean, it wasn't easy for the batsmen. It got a bit better in the second innings for batting. In the morning, it was a bit more sticky. The sun was out in the second innings and the wicket got better,” Bhuvneshwar said about the pitch.

18:18 (IST)

"The most important thing is he has proved himself at different stages — whether it is domestic cricket, IPL or India A. So, when he came into the team, I was pretty confident. Just before he came into the team, they played India A in West Indies and he did well there. When you do well at that international level, it gives you confidence," the Uttar Pradesh seamer said.

18:12 (IST)

"He bowls really quick. Like I said the wicket wasn't a proper wicket, it was a bit slow. But if you look at his bowling, he is a quick bowler, he bowls at around 145-150," Bhuvneshwar told the media after India posted a four-wicket win in the first T20. Bhuvneshwar was also impressive with the new ball, claiming 2/19 in four overs including the wickets of Evin Lewis and Keemo Paul. He was impressed how Saini has progressed through domestic cricket and the IPL.

18:02 (IST)

Young Navdeep Saini made a sensational debut in international cricket, claiming 3/17 in the first T20 against West Indies at Lauderhill, Florida on Saturday (August 3) to walk away with the man-of-the-match reward. Senior paceman Bhuvneshwar was impressed by Saini’s pace and accuracy in his first T20I outing. The Delhi paceman picked up the wickets of Nicholas Pooran and Shimron Hetmeyer in his first over and came back to bowl a wicket maiden in the final over of the innings, grabbing the wicket of West Indies top-scorer Kieron Pollard in the process.

17:58 (IST)

Hello and welcome to the second T20I between India and West Indies from Florida. After winning in the first match of the series, India would like to  register another victory and seal the series. Navdeep Saini will be in focus once again after Man of the Match performance in his  debut match. A lot to look forward for the Indians, who would be hoping for a better batting performance today. 

Catch all the live score and ball by ball updates from India vs West Indies 2019 2nd T20I in Florida, through our live blog. Indian team begin their preparation of T20I World CuP 2020 with the three match series against West Indies. Follow all the India Vs West Indies live score on Cricketnext.

PREVIEW: The Virat Kohli-led Team India will aim to clinch the three-match T20I rubber series against the West Indies when they face-off in the second contest at the Central Broward Regional Park Stadium Turf Ground here on Sunday. In the series opener on Saturday, India defeated the West Indies by four wickets to take a 1-0 lead. The Indian bowlers came all gun blazing to restrict their opposition at a paltry 95 runs after Kohli decided to bowl first.

Debutant right-arm pacer Navdeep Saini was the pick of the Indian bowlers as he claimed three wickets conceding just 17 runs. The 26-year-old pacer will aim to replicate the show on Sunday and cement his place in the side. Meanwhile, Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked two wickets in India's win while Washington Sundar, Khaleel Ahmed, Krunal Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja also grabbed a wicket each.

The Indians were also helped by some poor shot selection by the Windies batsmen. Chasing 96, India made a heavy weather of the small target before overhauling it 17.2 overs. Opener Rohit Sharma was the top scorer for India with his 24 runs while Kohli and Manish Pandey contributed with 19 runs each. While the bowlers were decent, the batsmen struggled with the bat as the wicket was not easy to bat on.

They would, however, try to improve in Sunday's clash. For the West Indies, Kieron Pollard was the only one who showed a fight with the bat with his 49 runs -- the top-scorer. The right-hander missed out on a well deserved fifty after being dismissed in the last over of the innings. As all the other Windies batsmen failed on Saturday, they would certainly be looking for a decent show as another loss will see India clinching the series.

In their bowling, Sunil Narine had picked the crucial wickets of Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant in consecutive deliveries and conceded just 14 runs in his quota of four overs. While India won't try to make any changes in their playing eleven and would stick to the winning combination, West Indies could include an extra spinner in Rovman Powell as the wicket might again be on the slower side.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Rahul Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini

West Indies: John Campbell, Evin Lewis, Shimron Hetmyer, Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Carlos Brathwaite, Keemo Paul, Sunil Narine, Sheldon Cottrell, Oshane Thomas, Anthony Bramble, Andre Russell, Khary Pierre.

