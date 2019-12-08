India vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd T20I Match at Thiruvananthapuram: India Finish on 170 for 7

A very good final over from Cottrell, conceding only 6 runs and picking up a wicket. Rishabh Pant finishes on 33 off 22 but none of the others in the lower order got going. Iyer and Jadeja struggled for momentum, which means India finish below what they seemed like at one stage. Still, this should be a very good score for this pitch. India's spinners will be in action in the chase, stay tuned.
20:38 (IST)
WICKET! Jadeja slogs but Williams' slower ball beats him. Off stump is uprooted, and Williams gets his second. Struggle for Jadeja - 9 off 11. India 164 for 6 with one over pending.
20:24 (IST)
WICKET! Iyer falls to Walsh. Looks to attack the legspinner but slices it to point. Second wicket for the legspinner, Iyer falls for 10 off 11.
20:22 (IST)
Poor over from Holder. Giving all the pace that the batsmen require. A boundary each for Iyer and Pant, and four singles. 12 runs from the over as India reach 144/4 in 16.
20:10 (IST)
KOHLI IS OUT. Williams gets his man. But no notebook celebration this time. Good ball that - a slower bouncer, Kohli came down the track and tapped it straight to short third man. Out for 19 off 17.
19:55 (IST)
WICKET! Dube looks to attack Walsh, but it's smartly bowled outside off. He slices it to extra cover where Hetmyer takes a nice catch. Superb knock from Dube ends. India 97 for 3.
19:54 (IST)
Luck with Dube too. He mistimes a lofted shot to long on, should have been an easy catch for Pollard but he misses the ball under lights. The ball goes for four too.
19:52 (IST)
FIFTY for Shivam Dube. That's how you use opportunities. Got a chance at No. 3 and has capitalised. Gets there with a single, taking only 27 balls for the milestone. Can he kick on? India 93 for 2 at the half way mark.
19:46 (IST)
Dube smashes, and rattles Pollard! Three sixes in that over. Two pulls over deep mid, and a lofted shot over extra cover. Superb hitting this, he races to 47 off 24. Pollard conceded 3 wides too, that over went for 26 runs overall. Poor from the captain.
19:37 (IST)
WICKET! Rohit tries to be cheeky and loses his wicket. Looks to paddle scoop Jason Holder, but misses a straight one. A struggle for Rohit, only 15 off his 18 balls. India 56 for 2 in 7.4.
19:31 (IST)
End of Power Play, India 42 for 1. Not the quickest of starts but this is not a pitch like Hyderabad. A bit tougher for the batsmen. West Indies are taking pace off the ball. Dube will be waiting for the spinners.
19:25 (IST)
India on the attack. Jason Holder concedes two boundaries in his first over. One through Dube's edge, another through Rohit's hook. He's trying to bowl short, but has not worked so far. India 37/1 in 5. Interesting approach by India to give Dube the license to go.
19:17 (IST)
Surprise from India. Shivam Dube at No. 3.
19:16 (IST)
WICKET! Pierre gets Rahul. Tossed up ball, Rahul slog sweeps and gets a top edge, goes high and straight to deep square-leg. Big wicket that, India 24 for 1 after Rahul falls for 11.
19:15 (IST)
Better over from Cottrell. Importantly, no wides. Only 4 runs there. Cottrell is trying to bowl straight, not giving any width at all. West Indies pulling things back but need wickets.
18:35 (IST)
West Indies win the toss and they will bowl first. As for team news, West Indies make one change: Nicholas Pooran comes in for Denesh Ramdin. India continue with an unchanged XI, something that will no doubt disappoint the locals who would have liked to see local lad Sanju Samson in action.
20:44 (IST)
18:29 (IST)
With the IPL auction coming up, the likes of Shimron Hetmyer and Nicholas Pooran will no doubt look to continue their big hitting, as will Brandon King, the highest scorer of CPL 2019. Pollard explained after the first game that their bowling needs improvement and other than Sheldon Cottrell, nobody was spared by the Indian captain. But it is the 23 extras that Pollard will hope does not repeat itself.
18:20 (IST)
The likes of Pant, Shivam Dube and Washington Sundar will probably not want to have another bad day, especially with the management keen on giving new faces a chance. It is this inexperience that the West Indies are looking to exploit, and with the likes of Lendl Simmons and Kieron Pollard back and settled the visitors are feeling particularly confident.
