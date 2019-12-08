Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

2nd T20I: IND VS WI

live
IND IND
WI WI

Thiruvananthapuram GIS

08 Dec, 201919:00 IST

3rd T20I: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Wankhede, Mumbai

11 Dec, 201919:00 IST

1st ODI: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Chennai

15 Dec, 201913:30 IST

2nd ODI: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Visakhapatnam YSR

18 Dec, 201913:30 IST

India vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd T20I Match at Thiruvananthapuram: India Finish on 170 for 7

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: December 8, 2019, 8:45 PM IST

India vs West Indies (T20)

INNINGS BREAK

IND vs WI Cricket Scorecard (T20)

2nd T20I, Greenfield International Stadium, Thiruvananthapuram, 08 December, 2019

India

170/7

(20.0) RR 8.5

India India Captain
v/s
Toss won by West Indies (decided to field)
West Indies West Indies Captain
West Indies

HIGHLIGHTS

  • 20:44 (IST)

    A very good final over from Cottrell, conceding only 6 runs and picking up a wicket. Rishabh Pant finishes on 33 off 22 but none of the others in the lower order got going. Iyer and Jadeja struggled for momentum, which means India finish below what they seemed like at one stage. Still, this should be a very good score for this pitch. India's spinners will be in action in the chase, stay tuned.

  • 20:38 (IST)

    WICKET! Jadeja slogs but Williams' slower ball beats him. Off stump is uprooted, and Williams gets his second. Struggle for Jadeja - 9 off 11. India 164 for 6 with one over pending.

  • 20:24 (IST)

    WICKET! Iyer falls to Walsh. Looks to attack the legspinner but slices it to point. Second wicket for the legspinner, Iyer falls for 10 off 11.

  • 20:22 (IST)

    Poor over from Holder. Giving all the pace that the batsmen require. A boundary each for Iyer and Pant, and four singles. 12 runs from the over as India reach 144/4 in 16.

  • 20:10 (IST)

    KOHLI IS OUT. Williams gets his man. But no notebook celebration this time. Good ball that - a slower bouncer, Kohli came down the track and tapped it straight to short third man. Out for 19 off 17.

  • 19:55 (IST)

    WICKET! Dube looks to attack Walsh, but it's smartly bowled outside off. He slices it to extra cover where Hetmyer takes a nice catch. Superb knock from Dube ends. India 97 for 3.

  • 19:54 (IST)

    Luck with Dube too. He mistimes a lofted shot to long on, should have been an easy catch for Pollard but he misses the ball under lights. The ball goes for four too.

  • 19:52 (IST)

    FIFTY for Shivam Dube. That's how you use opportunities. Got a chance at No. 3 and has capitalised. Gets there with a single, taking only 27 balls for the milestone. Can he kick on? India 93 for 2 at the half way mark.

  • 19:46 (IST)

    Dube smashes, and rattles Pollard! Three sixes in that over. Two pulls over deep mid, and a lofted shot over extra cover. Superb hitting this, he races to 47 off 24. Pollard conceded 3 wides too, that over went for 26 runs overall. Poor from the captain.

  • 19:37 (IST)

    WICKET! Rohit tries to be cheeky and loses his wicket. Looks to paddle scoop Jason Holder, but misses a straight one. A struggle for Rohit, only 15 off his 18 balls. India 56 for 2 in 7.4.

  • 19:31 (IST)

    End of Power Play, India 42 for 1. Not the quickest of starts but this is not a pitch like Hyderabad. A bit tougher for the batsmen. West Indies are taking pace off the ball. Dube will be waiting for the spinners.

  • 19:25 (IST)

    India on the attack. Jason Holder concedes two boundaries in his first over. One through Dube's edge, another through Rohit's hook. He's trying to bowl short, but has not worked so far. India 37/1 in 5. Interesting approach by India to give Dube the license to go.

  • 19:17 (IST)

    Surprise from India. Shivam Dube at No. 3.

  • 19:16 (IST)

    WICKET! Pierre gets Rahul. Tossed up ball, Rahul slog sweeps and gets a top edge, goes high and straight to deep square-leg. Big wicket that, India 24 for 1 after Rahul falls for 11.

  • 19:15 (IST)

    Better over from Cottrell. Importantly, no wides. Only 4 runs there. Cottrell is trying to bowl straight, not giving any width at all. West Indies pulling things back but need wickets.

  • 18:35 (IST)

    West Indies win the toss and they will bowl first. As for team news, West Indies make one change: Nicholas Pooran comes in for Denesh Ramdin. India continue with an unchanged XI, something that will no doubt disappoint the locals who would have liked to see local lad Sanju Samson in action. 

India vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd T20I Match at Thiruvananthapuram: India Finish on 170 for 7

IND v WI Latest Update: A very good final over from Cottrell, conceding only 6 runs and picking up a wicket. Rishabh Pant finishes on 33 off 22 but none of the others in the lower order got going. Iyer and Jadeja struggled for momentum, which means India finish below what they seemed like at one stage. Still, this should be a very good score for this pitch. India's spinners will be in action in the chase.

PREVIEW: Often referred to as the ‘master of the chase’ Indian captain Virat Kohli stole the show in Hyderabad in front of a capacity crowd and West Indies had no answer. Act 2 moves further down south to the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday (December 8) and one expects Kohli will be keen to put the series in the bag, to give the team some room to experiment with combinations in Mumbai. India currently lead the three-match series 1-0.

On Friday, Kohli remained unbeaten on 94 off 50 deliveries to stun West Indies and received good support from KL Rahul who contributed a valuable 62 at the top.

On Sunday too, it will not be easy for India as West Indies are a rejuvenated outfit with a healthy mix of experience and youth, all of whom can turn a match on its head.

But what’s more worrying are the problem areas India needs to address, like fielding and Kohli’s supporting cast while batting. Rishabh Pant let yet another chance slip away with the bat while Shreyas Iyer had a rare failure.

“One of us, Rohit or I, has to play long in this team,” Kohli noted after his stunning knock in the first game.

India also dropped a fair few catches in the field and the bowlers did not have their best outing either – factors the team management will hope to sort out ahead of Sunday.

That only Ravindra Jadeja went for less than 9 runs an over in as West Indies hammered 15 maximums along with 11 fours will be a worry, which could prompt a look in for Mohammed Shami.

The likes of Pant, Shivam Dube and Washington Sundar will probably not want to have another bad day, especially with the management keen on giving new faces a chance.

It is this inexperience that the West Indies are looking to exploit, and with the likes of Lendl Simmons and Kieron Pollard back and settled the visitors are feeling particularly confident, despite Friday.

With the IPL auction coming up, the likes of Shimron Hetmyer and Nicholas Pooran will no doubt look to continue their big hitting, as will Brandon King, the highest scorer of CPL 2019.

Pollard explained after the first game that their bowling needs improvement and other than Sheldon Cottrell, nobody was spared by the Indian captain. But it is the 23 extras that Pollard will hope does not repeat itself.

"208 to defend, on any day you'd take that 10 out of 10 times. Where we lost the game was the extras and our bowling. Our execution was poor. If we had executed the plans we had spoken about, it would have been a different scenario despite the good batting wicket," Pollard said on Friday after the defeat.

For India, who are weakest in the T20 format, the chopping and changing is likely to continue as they are yet to find their best XI, whereas West Indies, the defending world champions in the format will be hoping Hyderabad was just the reality check they needed in their resurgence.

The Greenfield pitch curator Biju has already stated that the fans can expect another run-fest and on the basis of what we have seen already, one can surely expect yet another cracker on Super Sunday.

Squads:

India: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, K.L. Rahul, Sanju Samson, Rishabh Pant, Manish Pandey, Shreyas Iyer, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Deepak Chahar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (captain), Fabian Allen, Sheldon Cottrell, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran, Khary Pierre, Denesh Ramdin, Sherfane Rutherford, Lendl Simmons, Hayden Walsh jr., Kesrick Williams

