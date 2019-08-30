India vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd Test at Kingston, Day 1: Cornwall Debuts, WI Opt to Field First

Holder: We're fielding first, there is a bit of grass and moisture on the wicket. We have two changes. Cornwall makes his debut for Miguel Cummins. Jahmar Hamilton comes in. The guys are focused on what we need to do in terms of our roles more than the end result. We have to be more disciplined, patient.
Kohli: It's going to be challenging, the first session is going to be tough like Antigua. But if we get a good partnership we can put pressure on the opponent. We're happy to bat first. We need to be more focused in and out of the breaks. We're playing the same XI.
West Indies opt to field first.
We are just minutes away from the start of the match. Good opportunity for Indian bowlers to put opposition under great pressure. Bumrah and Ishant will be in focus once again. Another easy 60 points up for grabs for India.
Good news for one offspinner, not so good for another. Cornwall has made headlines for plenty of reasons, now he earns a well deserved Test debut. A much more experienced offspinner on the other side, Ashwin, faces uncertainty over his overseas future with India sticking with Jadeja.
Will West Indies include Rakheem Cornwall? He had a session at the nets yesterday, and could provide his team with a good spin option. Toss soon.
Our guess is that India will play an unchanged side. The grass on the wicket will make them go with three pacers, with Ravindra Jadeja being the spin option. That will mean R Ashwin could continue in the bench. A big call if it happens, but won't be too surprising.
Looks a fairly green track. Don't be surprised if the team that wins the toss looks to bowl first.
If the Jason Holder-led side are to bounce back and level the series, the mantra is simple: Their batsmen need to come to the party, score runs and put the Indian batters under pressure.
For West Indies, it was another batting collapse which saw them getting bundled out for a paltry 100 in the second innings. The batting, which has been a problem for the Caribbean team in all the three formats, has undone a lot of the good work put in by a resurgent pace unit and has been responsible for some inexplicable defeats.
However, what would have pleased skipper Virat Kohli most was the return to form of his deputy Ajinkya Rahane, who scored 183 runs in the game, and middle-order batsman Hanuma Vihari who played a grinding second-innings knock of 93.
All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja played the role of supporting spinner superbly. Besides picking up wickets, he also contributed with crucial runs in the first innings and showed why he is such an integral member of the team in all the three formats of the game.
The visitors seem to have all their bases covered, having arguably the most well-rounded attack in world cricket at the moment. All the three seamers -- Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami -- were among the wickets in Antigua which has been the case now for quite some time.
India clinched a 318-run win -- their largest overseas victory in terms of run -- in the first Test in Antigua and began their World Test Championship campaign in style.
After registering a record-breaking victory in the first Test, Team India will try to seal the series when they take on West Indies in the second match beginning today at Sabina Park. Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the match.
India vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd Test at Kingston, Day 1: Cornwall Debuts, WI Opt to Field First
We are just minutes away from the start of the match. Good opportunity for Indian bowlers to put opposition under great pressure. Bumrah and Ishant will be in focus once again. Another easy 60 points up for grabs for India.
Good news for one offspinner, not so good for another. Cornwall has made headlines for plenty of reasons, now he earns a well deserved Test debut. A much more experienced offspinner on the other side, Ashwin, faces uncertainty over his overseas future with India sticking with Jadeja.
Will West Indies include Rakheem Cornwall? He had a session at the nets yesterday, and could provide his team with a good spin option. Toss soon.
Our guess is that India will play an unchanged side. The grass on the wicket will make them go with three pacers, with Ravindra Jadeja being the spin option. That will mean R Ashwin could continue in the bench. A big call if it happens, but won't be too surprising.
Looks a fairly green track. Don't be surprised if the team that wins the toss looks to bowl first.
If the Jason Holder-led side are to bounce back and level the series, the mantra is simple: Their batsmen need to come to the party, score runs and put the Indian batters under pressure.
For West Indies, it was another batting collapse which saw them getting bundled out for a paltry 100 in the second innings. The batting, which has been a problem for the Caribbean team in all the three formats, has undone a lot of the good work put in by a resurgent pace unit and has been responsible for some inexplicable defeats.
However, what would have pleased skipper Virat Kohli most was the return to form of his deputy Ajinkya Rahane, who scored 183 runs in the game, and middle-order batsman Hanuma Vihari who played a grinding second-innings knock of 93.
All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja played the role of supporting spinner superbly. Besides picking up wickets, he also contributed with crucial runs in the first innings and showed why he is such an integral member of the team in all the three formats of the game.
The visitors seem to have all their bases covered, having arguably the most well-rounded attack in world cricket at the moment. All the three seamers -- Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami -- were among the wickets in Antigua which has been the case now for quite some time.
India clinched a 318-run win -- their largest overseas victory in terms of run -- in the first Test in Antigua and began their World Test Championship campaign in style.
After registering a record-breaking victory in the first Test, Team India will try to seal the series when they take on West Indies in the second match beginning today at Sabina Park. Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the match.
