Live

India vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd Test at Kingston, Day 1: Cornwall Debuts, WI Opt to Field First

Cricketnext Staff | Updated: August 30, 2019, 7:52 PM IST

LIVE

  • 19:34 (IST)

    West Indies opt to field first. 
     
    Holder: We're fielding first, there is a bit of grass and moisture on the wicket. We have two changes. Cornwall makes his debut for Miguel Cummins. Jahmar Hamilton comes in. The guys are focused on what we need to do in terms of our roles more than the end result. We have to be more disciplined, patient.

    Kohli: It's going to be challenging, the first session is going to be tough like Antigua. But if we get a good partnership we can put pressure on the opponent. We're happy to bat first. We need to be more focused in and out of the breaks. We're playing the same XI.  

19:51 (IST)

We are just minutes away from the start of the match. Good opportunity for Indian bowlers to put opposition under great pressure. Bumrah and Ishant will be in focus once again. Another easy 60 points up for grabs for India. 

19:43 (IST)

Good news for one offspinner, not so good for another. Cornwall has made headlines for plenty of reasons, now he earns a well deserved Test debut. A much more experienced offspinner on the other side, Ashwin, faces uncertainty over his overseas future with India sticking with Jadeja. 

19:34 (IST)

West Indies opt to field first. 
 
Holder: We're fielding first, there is a bit of grass and moisture on the wicket. We have two changes. Cornwall makes his debut for Miguel Cummins. Jahmar Hamilton comes in. The guys are focused on what we need to do in terms of our roles more than the end result. We have to be more disciplined, patient.

Kohli: It's going to be challenging, the first session is going to be tough like Antigua. But if we get a good partnership we can put pressure on the opponent. We're happy to bat first. We need to be more focused in and out of the breaks. We're playing the same XI.  

19:29 (IST)

Will West Indies include Rakheem Cornwall? He had a session at the nets yesterday, and could provide his team with a good spin option. Toss soon.

19:22 (IST)

Our guess is that India will play an unchanged side. The grass on the wicket will make them go with three pacers, with Ravindra Jadeja being the spin option. That will mean R Ashwin could continue in the bench. A big call if it happens, but won't be too surprising.

19:06 (IST)

Looks a fairly green track. Don't be surprised if the team that wins the toss looks to bowl first. 

19:00 (IST)

If the Jason Holder-led side are to bounce back and level the series, the mantra is simple: Their batsmen need to come to the party, score runs and put the Indian batters under pressure. 

18:50 (IST)

For West Indies, it was another batting collapse which saw them getting bundled out for a paltry 100 in the second innings. The batting, which has been a problem for the Caribbean team in all the three formats, has undone a lot of the good work put in by a resurgent pace unit and has been responsible for some inexplicable defeats. 

18:41 (IST)

However, what would have pleased skipper Virat Kohli most was the return to form of his deputy Ajinkya Rahane, who scored 183 runs in the game, and middle-order batsman Hanuma Vihari who played a grinding second-innings knock of 93. 

18:30 (IST)

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja played the role of supporting spinner superbly. Besides picking up wickets, he also contributed with crucial runs in the first innings and showed why he is such an integral member of the team in all the three formats of the game. 

18:20 (IST)

The visitors seem to have all their bases covered, having arguably the most well-rounded attack in world cricket at the moment. All the three seamers -- Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant Sharma and Mohammed Shami -- were among the wickets in Antigua which has been the case now for quite some time. 

18:11 (IST)

India clinched a 318-run win -- their largest overseas victory in terms of run -- in the first Test in Antigua and began their World Test Championship campaign in style. 

18:01 (IST)

After registering a record-breaking victory in the first Test, Team India will try to seal the series when they take on West Indies in the second match beginning today at Sabina Park. Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the match. 

India vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd Test at Kingston, Day 1: Cornwall Debuts, WI Opt to Field First

Follow all the live cricket action and latest updates as India take on West Indies in the second Test at Kingston: We are just minutes away from the start of the match. Good opportunity for Indian bowlers to put opposition under great pressure. Bumrah and Ishant will be in focus once again. Another easy 60 points up for grabs for India.

India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 1 on August 30th (Friday) will be broadcast on the Sony Ten Network and live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. The match will be played at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica and will begin at 2000 HRS IST. You can also follow all the action on our live blog (IND vs WI).

Preview: Team India came up with a near-perfect performance to steamroll over West Indies in the first Test in Antigua inside four days with a 318-run triumph — their first in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship.

Virat Kohli will look the end the Caribbean tour with a flawless record with a win in the second Test at Sabina Park in Jamaica beginning Friday (August 30), having already annexed the ODI and T20 series.

The Indian Test team though are far from being settled. The two major areas of concerns are the opening position and the wicketkeeper’s slot.

KL Rahul looked settled in both innings but failed to carry on to a fifty while his partner Mayank Agarwal fell rather cheaply in both innings. The team management will continue to keep their faith in the Karnataka opening duo for the sake of continuity in the longer format.

The form of Ajinkya Rahane, who scored 81 and 103 in the two innings in Antigua, as well as Hanuma Vihari made up for the failure of the openers. Skipper Kohli also looked in fine touch in his second innings half-century.

The big worry for the team will be the batting form of wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant. The Delhi youngster has been given a long rope by the both the captain and head coach Ravi Shastri but has failed to show consistency in any format of the game.

Pant scored a half-century in the final T20 game which earned him the No. 4 spot in a couple of ODIs ahead of Shreyas Iyer. But scores of 24 and 7 in the first Test will add to pressure on the 21-year-old to find his form at earliest, although he still averages 45.43 after 10 Tests.

With his replacement Wriddhiman Saha waiting for his chance to return to the playing XI after regaining his fitness, Pant will need to perform both with the bat as well as with the gloves behind the stumps.

Jasprit Bumrah (match haul of 6 wickets) and Ishant Sharma (8 wickets) made up for the failure of some of the Indian batsmen. Bumrah especially was devastating in the second innings, moving the ball both ways to bamboozle the West Indies batsmen.

"Any seamer are at their best when they are getting wickets. The five-wicket haul for both (Ishant and Bumrah) of them will give them tremendous confidence. Also Shami looked good whenever he was given the ball and it augurs well for the team," India bowling coach Bharat Arun said.

For the hosts, all aspects of their game were poor apart from their pace bowling attack led by Kemar Roach and Shannon Gabriel. Skipper Jason Holder has asked for the batsmen to step up and perform.

Apart from all-rounder Roston Chase, all of the West Indies batsmen looked at sea but will be hoping for a much better show at Sabina Park in Jamaica.

