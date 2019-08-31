India vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd Test at Kingston, Day 1: Kohli Departs For 76

Follow all the live cricket action and latest updates as India take on West Indies in the second Test at Kingston: FOUR! Length ball outside off, room for Pant to crunch a cut past point to earn a boundary. His first of the innings. He will have to continue to bat like this and aim to take India to 400. It's 216/5.

India vs West Indies 2nd Test Day 1 on August 30th (Friday) will be broadcast on the Sony Ten Network and live streaming will be available on Sony Liv. The match will be played at Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica and will begin at 2000 HRS IST. You can also follow all the action on our live blog (IND vs WI).

Preview: Team India came up with a near-perfect performance to steamroll over West Indies in the first Test in Antigua inside four days with a 318-run triumph — their first in the ongoing ICC World Test Championship.

Virat Kohli will look the end the Caribbean tour with a flawless record with a win in the second Test at Sabina Park in Jamaica beginning Friday (August 30), having already annexed the ODI and T20 series.

The Indian Test team though are far from being settled. The two major areas of concerns are the opening position and the wicketkeeper’s slot.

KL Rahul looked settled in both innings but failed to carry on to a fifty while his partner Mayank Agarwal fell rather cheaply in both innings. The team management will continue to keep their faith in the Karnataka opening duo for the sake of continuity in the longer format.

The form of Ajinkya Rahane, who scored 81 and 103 in the two innings in Antigua, as well as Hanuma Vihari made up for the failure of the openers. Skipper Kohli also looked in fine touch in his second innings half-century.

The big worry for the team will be the batting form of wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant. The Delhi youngster has been given a long rope by the both the captain and head coach Ravi Shastri but has failed to show consistency in any format of the game.

Pant scored a half-century in the final T20 game which earned him the No. 4 spot in a couple of ODIs ahead of Shreyas Iyer. But scores of 24 and 7 in the first Test will add to pressure on the 21-year-old to find his form at earliest, although he still averages 45.43 after 10 Tests.

With his replacement Wriddhiman Saha waiting for his chance to return to the playing XI after regaining his fitness, Pant will need to perform both with the bat as well as with the gloves behind the stumps.

Jasprit Bumrah (match haul of 6 wickets) and Ishant Sharma (8 wickets) made up for the failure of some of the Indian batsmen. Bumrah especially was devastating in the second innings, moving the ball both ways to bamboozle the West Indies batsmen.

"Any seamer are at their best when they are getting wickets. The five-wicket haul for both (Ishant and Bumrah) of them will give them tremendous confidence. Also Shami looked good whenever he was given the ball and it augurs well for the team," India bowling coach Bharat Arun said.

For the hosts, all aspects of their game were poor apart from their pace bowling attack led by Kemar Roach and Shannon Gabriel. Skipper Jason Holder has asked for the batsmen to step up and perform.

Apart from all-rounder Roston Chase, all of the West Indies batsmen looked at sea but will be hoping for a much better show at Sabina Park in Jamaica.