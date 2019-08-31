India vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd Test at Kingston, Day 1: Kohli Departs For 76

FOUR! Length ball outside off, room for Pant to crunch a cut past point to earn a boundary. His first of the innings. He will have to continue to bat like this and aim to take India to 400. It's 216/5.
01:53 (IST)
OUT: Kohli's vigil at the crease comes to an end. He departs for 76 as he edges one from Holder, and the ball goes straight into the hands of the keeper. This is excellent bowling by Holder. India are now 202/5.
01:06 (IST)
Roach gets Rahane! He's been West Indies' best bowler. Follows up a couple of short balls with a full one outside off. Rahane pushes at it and nicks behind. Out for 24, India 164 for 4.
00:41 (IST)
That's the end of the session. India 157 for 3, with Kohli on 52 and Rahane on 20. Just one wicket in that session - that of Agarwal for 55. India have scored 85 runs from 29 overs in the second session.
00:25 (IST)
And Kohli does Kohli things. 22nd Test fifty for the Indian skipper. Gets there pushing Gabriel for a single to the off side. He has had to work hard for his runs today. Has taken 112 balls for the landmark.
23:28 (IST)
Agarwal finally edges one to the fielder! He has been lucky today on so many occasions but not now. Holder's short ball rises big, Agarwal pokes, edges to Cornwall at first slip. Out for 55, India 115/3.
23:21 (IST)
Agarwal has been given out caught behind off Roach, but he's reviewed it successfully. No edge there. Roach is troubling Agarwal but is not able to get his wicket... yet!
23:14 (IST)
And that's a half-century for Agarwal with a bit of luck. First an inside edge to the fine leg boundary, then an outside edge to the third man boundary. Roach is into good rhythm but Agarwal is into his 50.
23:12 (IST)
Kemar Roach into the attack in place of Gabriel. India have reached 100. Mayank Agarwal five runs away from a half-century.
22:03 (IST)
LUNCH: Chase comes for the last over before lunch. India would be happy with their performance after they lost two early wickets, that of Rahul and Pujara. From here on Kohli and Agarwal have to take the innings forward. India go into lunch at 72/2.
02:14 (IST)
FOUR! Length ball outside off, room for Pant to crunch a cut past point to earn a boundary. His first of the innings. He will have to continue to bat like this and aim to take India to 400. It's 216/5.
02:05 (IST)
India will have to try and not lose a wicket till the end of the day. They have batted well in patches but need to be more consistent here. It would be interesting to see how Rishabh Pant approaches his innings. India are 203/5.
01:53 (IST)
OUT: Kohli's vigil at the crease comes to an end. He departs for 76 as he edges one from Holder, and the ball goes straight into the hands of the keeper. This is excellent bowling by Holder. India are now 202/5.
01:48 (IST)
Holder is testing Kohli in different ways now. First with a barrage of short ones from around the stumps, and then beats his bat with a more conventional ball from over the wickets. Kohli has moved to 75 though.
01:43 (IST)
Vihari is settling in nicely, using his feet to negate Cornwall's loop. He slams one over mid off to the boundary to get going. The partnership is into the 30s and looking good for more.
01:38 (IST)
Holder goes around the stumps to bang a few short ones to Kohli. A slip, two gullies, and a leg gully in position.
01:18 (IST)
Kohli rubs salts on West Indies' wounds with a couple of boundaries off Cornwall in the next over. Two wonderful straight drives there.
01:17 (IST)
Roach nearly gets Kohli lbw. Nips in, beats his edge and strikes him. The umpire says no, and West Indies don't have reviews left. Anyway, it was umpire's call on impact and crashing into the stumps.
01:13 (IST)
A review for lbw against Vihari off the bowling of Roach. But West Indies have got this wrong. The on field decision stays a the ball is missing leg stump. West Indies have no reviews left now.
01:06 (IST)
Roach gets Rahane! He's been West Indies' best bowler. Follows up a couple of short balls with a full one outside off. Rahane pushes at it and nicks behind. Out for 24, India 164 for 4.
01:03 (IST)
Kemar Roach to get going the third session. Three slips in place, and Kohli starts with a nice backfoot punch for three.
00:41 (IST)
That's the end of the session. India 157 for 3, with Kohli on 52 and Rahane on 20. Just one wicket in that session - that of Agarwal for 55. India have scored 85 runs from 29 overs in the second session.
00:39 (IST)
Almost time for tea. Just one over to go. Cornwall to bowl that over, with Kohli on strike.
00:25 (IST)
And Kohli does Kohli things. 22nd Test fifty for the Indian skipper. Gets there pushing Gabriel for a single to the off side. He has had to work hard for his runs today. Has taken 112 balls for the landmark.
00:15 (IST)
Gabriel is into the attack. He has been a bit expensive today. A wicket now would compensate for all the runs he has leaked.
00:05 (IST)
Roston Chase into the attack in place of Cornwall. They need to break this stand - the two most experienced Indian batsmen.
23:49 (IST)
Holder is looking to go short at Rahane, who is on 2 off 13 balls. Good battle this. Crucial phase in the innings too.
23:28 (IST)
Agarwal finally edges one to the fielder! He has been lucky today on so many occasions but not now. Holder's short ball rises big, Agarwal pokes, edges to Cornwall at first slip. Out for 55, India 115/3.
23:21 (IST)
Agarwal has been given out caught behind off Roach, but he's reviewed it successfully. No edge there. Roach is troubling Agarwal but is not able to get his wicket... yet!
23:14 (IST)
And that's a half-century for Agarwal with a bit of luck. First an inside edge to the fine leg boundary, then an outside edge to the third man boundary. Roach is into good rhythm but Agarwal is into his 50.
23:12 (IST)
Kemar Roach into the attack in place of Gabriel. India have reached 100. Mayank Agarwal five runs away from a half-century.
23:08 (IST)
Partnership between Kohli and Agarwal has now crossed 50. They've got to kick on. Agarwal will benefit from Kohli's experience here. Time to make it count.
22:59 (IST)
A bit of trouble for Gabriel? He has pulled up from his run up twice in an over. Not sure he's 100% fit. He has also conceded a boundary to Kohli - the Indian captain's first of the innings.
22:53 (IST)
Gabriel is bowling from the other end. He is going for the short-ball strategy. Conceded a boundary through byes last over in that pursuit, but remember, he got Kohli out in the first innings at Antigua with a short ball.
22:45 (IST)
Cornwall begins proceedings after lunch. He's flighting it up nicely, concedes three runs in the over. Agarwal heading towards his half-century.
22:38 (IST)
Nearly time for the second session. West Indies did well to get a couple of early wickets but they need more. Agarwal has settled in nicely, while Kohli is always dangerous irrespective of how he starts.
22:03 (IST)
LUNCH: Chase comes for the last over before lunch. India would be happy with their performance after they lost two early wickets, that of Rahul and Pujara. From here on Kohli and Agarwal have to take the innings forward. India go into lunch at 72/2.
21:59 (IST)
Cornwall continues. The best part about his bowling has been that he has not given any width to the batsmen. And the extra bounce that he gets off the wicket has helped him too. India are 71/2.
21:51 (IST)
This has, till now been a productive session for the Windies where they have troubled the batsmen. But Agarwal has looked compact and should he continue to be at the crease, he will score big. India are 61/2.
21:43 (IST)
Holder has been excellent along with Cornwall. They are not giving away easy runs, in fact no runs at all. But then the key is to see off the first session and not try to attack already. India are 56/2.
