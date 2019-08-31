Offspinning all-rounder Rahkeem Cornwall, making his debut, did not take much time to bag his first Test wicket. Pujara (6), who did not get many runs in the first Test, cut a short of a length delivery straight to Shamarh Brooks at point.
18:42 (IST)
At Stumps on Day One, India were 264/5 with Vihari and Pant batting at 42 and 27 respectively. Put into bat, India lost opener K.L. Rahul (13) early as Holder bowled a peach of a delivery to have him caught by Cornwall at first slip. It was a wicket-maiden and the all-rounder followed it up with a brilliant opening spell, bowling a tight off-stump line and causing Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara all sorts of trouble.
18:32 (IST)
Kohli's 163-ball knock was studded with 10 fours and his dismissal in the last session by his counterpart Jason Holder did appear to open the gate for the hosts. However, Hanuma Vihari and wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant did not let the West Indies take the advantage and played out the session.
18:20 (IST)
Searching the record-breaking victory which will make him the most successful India Test captain, Kohli led from the front and played a well-rounded knock of 76 on Friday.
18:10 (IST)
Consolidating fifties from skipper Virat Kohli and Mayank Agarwal put India in a strong position on the opening day of the second and final Test against the West Indies being played at the historic Sabina Park.
India vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd Test at Kingston: India Eye Big First Innings Total
STUMPS
IND vs WI Cricket Scorecard (TEST)
2nd Test, Sabina Park, Kingston, Jamaica, 30 - 03 Sep, 2019
India
264/5
(90.0) RR 2.93
West Indies
Live blog
HIGHLIGHTS
18:59 (IST)
