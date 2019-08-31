Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

India vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd Test at Kingston: India Eye Big First Innings Total

August 31, 2019

STUMPS

HIGHLIGHTS

18:59 (IST)

Offspinning all-rounder Rahkeem Cornwall, making his debut, did not take much time to bag his first Test wicket. Pujara (6), who did not get many runs in the first Test, cut a short of a length delivery straight to Shamarh Brooks at point. 

18:42 (IST)

At Stumps on Day One, India were 264/5 with Vihari and Pant batting at 42 and 27 respectively. Put into bat, India lost opener K.L. Rahul (13) early as Holder bowled a peach of a delivery to have him caught by Cornwall at first slip. It was a wicket-maiden and the all-rounder followed it up with a brilliant opening spell, bowling a tight off-stump line and causing Agarwal and Cheteshwar Pujara all sorts of trouble. 

18:32 (IST)

Kohli's 163-ball knock was studded with 10 fours and his dismissal in the last session by his counterpart Jason Holder did appear to open the gate for the hosts. However, Hanuma Vihari and wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant did not let the West Indies take the advantage and played out the session. 

18:20 (IST)

Searching the record-breaking victory which will make him the most successful India Test captain, Kohli led from the front and played a well-rounded knock of 76 on Friday. 

18:10 (IST)

Consolidating fifties from skipper Virat Kohli and Mayank Agarwal put India in a strong position on the opening day of the second and final Test against the West Indies being played at the historic Sabina Park.

India vs West Indies Live Score, 2nd Test at Kingston: India Eye Big First Innings Total

Follow all the live cricket action and latest updates as India take on West Indies in the second Test at Kingston: Offspinning all-rounder Rahkeem Cornwall, making his debut, did not take much time to bag his first Test wicket. Pujara (6), who did not get many runs in the first Test, cut a short of a length delivery straight to Shamarh Brooks at point.

Day 1 report: Virat Kohli and Mayank Agarwal scored half-centuries to given India the edge in an attritional first day's play of the second and final Test against West Indies at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica.

At stumps, India were 264 for 5 with Hanuma Vihari (42) and Rishabh Pant (27) in the middle. Kohli had scored 76 while Agarwal fell for 55. Jason Holder was the most successful bowler with three wickets while Kemar Roach and debutant Rahkeem Cornwall picked up a wicket each. Roach in particular was unfortunate not have got more wickets.

West Indies opted to field first on a track with help for pacers, just like they did in Antigua. They got the early wickets too, with KL Rahul edging Holder to first slip for just 13. It was the perfect length from Holder, not allowing Rahul to commit to either front of back foot.

West Indies had given Cornwall a debut and he made an impact straightaway, getting the big wicket of Cheteshwar Pujara. India's No. 3 had tried to cut, but the extra bounce took the ball straight to point. At 46 for 2, India needed a partnership.

They got that with Agarwal and Kohli adding 69 for the third wicket. Cornwall was impressive and even managed to trouble Kohli early on with his flight, turn and drift but the wicket evaded him. Agarwal used his feet and scored a few boundaries, but was also largely fortunate through his innings. Kemar Roach in particular was unfortunate, with edges going everywhere except fielders.

A couple of such edges took Agarwal past his half-century but luck didn't last long. He tried to cut Holder and nicked to slip, falling for 55. Ajinkya Rahane got a start and took India to tea without further damage while Kohli settled in.

Kohli had spoken about the need for India's batsmen to focus more after breaks, and that was an issue once again. Rahane fell fifth ball after tea, pushing at a full ball from Roach and edging behind. Kohli, who had crossed his 22nd Test fifty, was fortunate not to be given out lbw to a close call off Roach soon after.

Kohli began shifting gears with a couple of straight driven boundaries off Cornwall, but a terrific spell from Holder ended his stay. The West Indies captain went around the wicket to bang a few short balls, with a field that included two gullies and a leg gully. Soon, he switched to over the wicket and bowled the perfect length, forcing Kohli to play and nick behind. It was a beauty of a ball and spell to dismiss the well set Indian captain.

India once again were in need of a partnership from 202 for 5, which was provided by Vihari and Pant.

Vihari was nice and solid and continued to make the No. 6 place his own, his two cover drives off Shannon Gabriel standing out. Pant hit Roston Chase for the only six of the innings.

India lead the series 1-0 after winning the first Test by 318 runs.

