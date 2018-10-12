India vs West Indies, 2nd Test Day 1 at Hyderabad Highlights: As it Happened

16:46(IST)

Roston Chase: I just took my time, more than what I did in the first game where I thought I just went away from my strengths and tried to over-hit the ball which is not necessary on outfields like the ones you get here. I was working hard with my coaches and as I said in the press conference, it is about believing in the processes and in your game and the results would come. I didn't worry about what was happening at the other end and was only looking to focus on my game. The spinners dominate the bowling in first-class cricket in the Caribbean so I am accustomed to playing spin bowling. I thought the wickets here would spin a lot more but they are really good.